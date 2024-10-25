JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG CARiNG Group proudly announces the unveiling of its revolutionary Cancer Support Program, namely "Ribbon of Hope" for you and those you care for at the Biggest Health & Beauty Expo held at Mid Valley Southkey. This initiative is designed to support cancer patients and their caregivers throughout their cancer journey, addressing the growing need for affordable and accessible care for these communities.

Ribbon of Hope Cancer CARE Program: Affordable and Accessible Support For You and Those You Care

Ribbon of Hope: A Collaborative Cancer Support Initiative by BIG Pharmacy and CARiNG Pharmacy

The Ribbon of Hope Cancer CARE Program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing holistic cancer support, is now available at selected BIG Pharmacy and CARiNG Pharmacy locations across Malaysia. This program is designed to be a lifeline of support for both cancer patients and their caregivers, offering crucial resources to aid in their cancer journey.

The Ribbon of Hope Cancer CARE Program is structured around four essential pillars, known as CARE:

Counselling: Assist with navigating patients in their cancer journey via counselling with the health care professionals team

Assist with navigating patients in their cancer journey via counselling with the health care professionals team Affordable Medications & Accessible Services: Access to affordable medications, delivery and services to address unique needs of cancer patients.

Access to affordable medications, delivery and services to address unique needs of cancer patients. Rehabilitation and Recovery Resources: Offering a wide range of medical and rehabilitation equipment to support a smooth transition from hospital to home.

Offering a wide range of medical and rehabilitation equipment to support a smooth transition from hospital to home. Early Detection & Risk Reduction: Promoting awareness campaigns, cancer screenings, and educational programs that empower individuals to detect cancer early and minimize its risk factors.

Mr Chong Yeow Siang, Managing Director of CARiNG Pharmacy and spokesperson of BIG CARiNG Group, emphasizes, "Our goal with the Ribbon of Hope Cancer CARE Program is to provide a lifeline of support for cancer patients and their families and help navigate patients on their challenges. Through Ribbon of Hope Cancer CARE Program, BIG Pharmacy and CARiNG Pharmacy are committed to offer meaningful, compassionate care and practical resources that meet the unique needs of both patients and caregivers."

Speech by NCSM Representative and MOU Signing with NCSM: A Commitment to Meaningful Collaboration

The launch event saw an impactful speech delivered by Dr Jason Chin Yu Aun, representative of the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM). He highlighted the importance of collaboration in enhancing public awareness on cancer prevention and screening, as well as the vital role that partnerships like the one between NCSM and BIG CARiNG Group play in improving access to early detection initiatives and supportive care.

Following his speech, the event's highlight unfolded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between BIG CARiNG Group and NCSM. This formal collaboration marks a significant step towards increasing cooperation in providing cancer awareness, early detection initiatives, and supportive care across the country.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Lee Meng Chuan, CEO of BIG CARiNG Group; Dr Jason Chin Yu Aun, Medical Officer & Community Health, Operation Lead, CARE Department, Witness by Mr Chong Yeow Siang, Managing Director of CARiNG Pharmacy and Mr. Nik Muhammad Amirul Adli Bin Nik Mohd Sidek, Assistant Coordinator, Guided Patient Support. This official agreement solidifies BIG CARiNG Group's dedication to offering meaningful, compassionate care for cancer patients nationwide.

Health Screening Initiative for Johor Communities

As part of the Health & Beauty Expo, BIG CARiNG Group has partnered with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia(NCSM) to organize a health screening initiative for the Johor communities. The health screening will offer vital services including HPV Vaccinations, Clinical Breast Examinations, Prostate-Specific Antigen Tests, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C Rapid Antigen Tests, Smokerlyzer Breath Test and doctor's consultation. This initiative underscores BIG CARiNG Group's commitment to early detection and proactive healthcare, ensuring the well-being of the local community through accessible and preventive health services.

Support for Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation

In a show of continued support for the cancer community, BIG CARiNG Group also made a generous donation to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation. The donation included a RM20,000 sponsorship and an additional voucher sponsorship worth RM10,000. Encik Mohd Ikmal Izam Bin Zaini, a representative from the foundation, graciously accepted the contribution during the ceremony.

The successful introduction of the Ribbon of Hope Cancer CARE Program, alongside the health screening initiative, marks an exciting new chapter for BIG CARiNG Group, further cementing its commitment to providing meaningful, compassionate care for cancer patients and their families across Malaysia.

For more information on cancer awareness and support, please visit the National Cancer Society of Malaysia .

SOURCE CARiNG PHARMACY