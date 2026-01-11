Exclusive Global Full-Chain Operations Secured—Turning Influence into a Capital-Grade Asset

With 360 Million Followers, Annual Live-Commerce Sales Could Reach $4 Billion

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaby Lame, widely regarded as the world's defining TikTok creator, built his name on a universal language: silence. No captions needed, no cultural footnotes required—just clarity, humor, and that unmistakable gesture that says this is the simple way.

U.S.-listed Rich Sparkle Holdings (ANPA.US) disclosed its acquisition involving Khaby Lame and a related strategic partnership. Khaby Lame, the world’s defining TikTok creator with 360 million followers. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M_pSYom3ms0zdHtKGWT05x0hFvwZnR0b/view?usp=sharing

Now, that global influence is being elevated into something more permanent. Rich Sparkle Holdings (ANPA.US), a U.S.-listed company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Step Distinctive Limited, a core company associated with Khaby Lame. The move signals a shift from one-off brand deals to a structured, exclusive, full-chain, platform-style commercialization system—designed not merely to monetize attention, but to industrialize it.

A Once-in-a-Generation Traffic Gateway

360 million followers, one borderless content engine

Khaby Lame's rise is unusual not because it's fast, but because it travels. His content—minimal, wordless, instantly readable—does what most internet fame cannot: scale across languages and cultures without translation.

Today, his global following totals 360 million across platforms, making him one of the rare creators who can drive attention in multiple major regions at once. Industry observers describe him as a "global-tier traffic entrance"—a scarce asset in the age of content commerce.



Not Just a Partner—A Controlling Shareholder

When traffic aligns with ownership, the incentives lock in

What's drawing heightened market attention isn't only the acquisition—it's Khaby Lame's positioning inside the company structure. According to disclosed information, Khaby Lame will become a controlling shareholder, upgrading his value from "influence" to a core equity-level asset.

Analysts see this as a powerful alignment mechanism: short-term monetization and long-term brand building begin to move on the same curve—reducing volatility, increasing commitment, and expanding strategic imagination.

From "Viral Moments" to "System Conversion"

Why the $4B annual sales outlook is a model, not a slogan

The cooperation's headline expectation is bold: Khaby Lame's fan-based commercialization could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales.

Market participants note that this forecast is not simply a function of follower count. It rests on a closed-loop conversion architecture:

Top-tier global exposure that creates massive conversion potential

that creates massive conversion potential Exclusive full-chain execution , spanning content planning, paid growth, storefront operations, product selection and pricing, cross-border supply chain, fulfillment, and after-sales

, spanning content planning, paid growth, storefront operations, product selection and pricing, cross-border supply chain, fulfillment, and after-sales AI Digital Twin integration, enabling content output to scale beyond human scheduling and time zones

In other words, the $4 billion figure is framed as the output of a four-part engine—traffic + operations + fulfillment + technology—rather than a single breakout campaign.

Exclusive Full-Chain Control

Platform-style operations, not traditional MCN collaboration

Under the agreement, Khaby Lame's global commercialization will be executed through a single operating system. During the 36-month cooperation period, Anhui Xiaoheiyang Network Technology Co., Ltd. (a China-based livestream and content-commerce operator) will hold exclusive global full-chain operating rights.

The scope spans:

Livestream and short-video commerce planning and programming cadence

End-to-end TikTok Shop operations and conversion optimization

operations and conversion optimization Cross-border supply chain coordination, QC, fulfillment delivery, and after-sales

Brand endorsements, ad productions, and visual content coordination

Commercial development of an AI Digital Twin (Digital Twin)

Industry sources suggest this structure resembles a platform battle plan more than an influencer network arrangement—built for standardization, replication, and scale across overseas markets.

AI Digital Twin Authorized

Commerce content becomes a replicable production force

The agreement discloses that Khaby Lame has authorized the use of his Face ID, Voice ID, and behavioral models for AI Digital Twin development. Within a compliant framework, this enables multilingual, multi-version content production and opens the door to cross-time-zone, long-duration virtual livestream commerce.

Investors are watching two incremental upsides:

Higher content capacity ceiling, reducing dependence on human schedules Standardized, replicable content assets, enabling matrix-style scaling and expansion

Three Core Markets, One Coordinated Push

U.S., Middle East, and Southeast Asia

The cooperation will prioritize three strategic regions: the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The plan includes a region-specific pricing structure and independent profit accounting, intended to match different consumer purchasing power, logistics costs, and compliance requirements—while improving efficiency and transparency in cross-border execution.

The Ceiling Isn't Just GMV

A path toward premium brands and co-branded IP

Beyond transaction-based commerce, the strategy points toward higher-margin, longer-cycle brand business. International brand advertising shoots and visual collaborations are expected to be centrally coordinated, alongside plans for co-branded IP product lines spanning beauty, fragrance, and apparel.

Analysts interpret this as a clear upgrade in ambition: not simply to expand GMV, but to convert Khaby Lame's global influence into priced, accumulated brand equity.

Industry Watch: Compliance and Delivery Define the Real Limit

As the model scales globally, industry experts emphasize that the final ceiling will be determined by local compliance (data authorization, ad disclosure, consumer protection), cross-border fulfillment and after-sales experience, and AI content risk controls and brand safety.

With region-level independent accounting gradually going live, future operating metrics and financial guidance disclosed by Rich Sparkle Holdings are expected to become key reference points for assessing whether this "system" can truly be replicated at scale.

