Ricoh and HTHK Sign MOU to Drive Enterprise Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh (Hong Kong) Limited ("Ricoh") and Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited ("HTHK") have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote digital transformation for local enterprises. The collaboration aims to help SMEs leverage innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiency and productivity, co-create a forward-looking AI to Business (AI2B ) ecosystem, and further solidify Hong Kong's leadership in innovation in Asia. Ricoh also announced the official launch of the "Ricoh AI Machine," designed to help SMEs improve operational efficiency and decision-making.

Ricoh and HTHK signed a memorandum of understanding, officially becoming strategic partners. Front row, first from the left: Mr. Eric Yu, General Manager, Ricoh HK, and Ms. Jess Mak, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Market, HTHK, completed the signing ceremony, witnessed by guests from both parties. Back row, first from the left: Dr. Bin Dong, Chief Scientist of Ricoh HK; Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh HK; and Damien Leong, Chief Technology and Transformation Officer, HTHK. Ricoh proudly launches the brand-new “Ricoh AI Machine” integrating multifunction printers (MFP) with innovative InnoAI Linker technology, and showcasing the InnoAI Hub knowledge management platform on site. The AI Machine can also connect to InnoAI Hub with just one click, helping enterprises achieve digital transformation and usher in a new era of intelligent document management.

Jointly Promote Innovation and Build a Smart Ecosystem with AI

Ricoh and HTHK signed a memorandum of understanding today to jointly promote innovation through AI and support enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation. The scope of cooperation includes:

Promotion and Sales of InnoAI Hub: 3Business, the corporate brand of HTHK, will serve as the official distribution partner for Ricoh InnoAI Hub services, promoting and selling related offerings.

Industry Acceleration Programme: AI solutions and agents will be developed for the education, retail, and hospitality sectors to enhance operational efficiency and drive industry-wide intelligence. Following the signing of the MOU, both parties will jointly identify strategically valuable enterprise customers to co-create and pilot AI solutions, accelerating practical application.

Resource Sharing and Co-Creation Ecosystem: Ricoh has established a "Co-Creation Sandbox" platform at the InnoAI Center in Cyberport. 3Business will provide its SME customers with advanced collaboration spaces, as well as resources for exhibitions, product launches, and media promotion, accelerating AI transformation for SMEs.

Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong, said: "We are delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with HTHK. This collaboration will further expand our partner ecosystem, bringing real value to SMEs and driving AI and digital transformation. We welcome HTHK as a key partner of Ricoh InnoAI Hub, and together we will co-create AI-powered value-added solutions for high-potential industries such as education, retail, and hospitality. Ricoh will continue to develop the Sandbox co-creation concept, exploring AI applications with customers and strengthening our market position as an SME AI enabler. We are also pleased to witness the official launch of Ricoh's flagship product, the AI Machine, which helps enterprises enhance data integration capabilities and opens a new chapter in AI applications."

Ms. Jess Mak, HTHK Senior Vice President of Enterprise Market, said: "This collaboration with Ricoh helps us accelerate AI transformation for SMEs, enabling them to discover new opportunities in a rapidly changing market. Our '3Business Empower AI CTO service' provides SMEs with one-stop technical support, helping various industries quickly master AI technologies and lowers barriers to entry. 3Business professional team offers comprehensive support from system setup and AI command design to hands-on operational training, empowering customers to easily harness the advantages of InnoAI Hub. This allows SMEs to activate AI systems in the shortest time possible, enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness, providing a strong foundation for business innovation."

Ricoh AI Machine Debuts, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Documents

The event also witnessed the official launch of Ricoh's flagship product, the "Ricoh AI Machine". Ricoh's multifunction printers (MFPs) have been fully upgraded to AI Machine, integrating innovative InnoAI Linker technology to instantly convert paper documents into data insights for enterprise analysis and application, helping SMEs improve operational efficiency and decision-making. The AI Machine supports both preset and custom agents and can connect to InnoAI Hub with one click, further enhancing document and data integration capabilities.

InnoAI Hub Fully Upgraded to Empower Enterprise Smart Transformation

Ricoh InnoAI Hub is now fully upgraded, supporting Ricoh's proprietary and external large language models. Data security meets ISO certification standards and is developed by Ricoh Software Research Center Beijing, with all data stored locally and utilizing Cyberport's high-performance computing to ensure enterprise information security. The platform features multiple intelligent functions, including flexible document format conversion, allowing AI-generated content to be instantly exported to PPTX, DOCX, Excel, TXT, and HTML formats, greatly speeding up content reorganization and presentation creation. The AI presentation draft generator combines AI technology to generate presentation drafts with one click, effectively improving proposal, client presentation, and internal update efficiency. The customer insight dashboard can instantly monitor chatbot conversations, helping enterprises understand customer preferences and feedback to develop more precise product and sales strategies. InnoAI Hub is not only a knowledge base but also a practical productivity tool, helping teams save time, gain market insights, and respond quickly to business needs.

About Ricoh Hong Kong Limited

Established in 1963, Ricoh Hong Kong Limited is a trusted leader in digital services and workplace solutions. As a pioneer in digital transformation, Ricoh Hong Kong empowers organizations to work smarter through its Five Areas of Expertise: Hybrid Workplace, Workflow & Automation, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and AI Application.

Driven by innovation and a strong customer focus, Ricoh Hong Kong integrates people and technology to help businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By delivering tailored solutions that enhance productivity, agility, and collaboration, Ricoh supports organizations in navigating change with confidence. With a steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and digital excellence, Ricoh enables companies to focus on forward — empowering them to lead with purpose and thrive in the future of work.

For more information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com.hk

