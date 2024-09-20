Ricoh and LG Announce Global Partnership to Enhance Workplace Experience Solutions

Expanding communication services capability in the global B2B market

TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Company, Ltd. today announced that it has concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LG Electronics (LG), a trusted partner offering innovative products and customized solutions for diverse industries worldwide, to collaborate on digital solutions for workplaces. Pairing Ricoh's communication services and LG's display products, this partnership will deliver B2B customers in the global market an elevated user experience and exceptional customer value. Through this partnership, Ricoh will further enhance its capability in the Workplace Experience domain, one of its growth areas, and it aims to be the top global audiovisual (AV) integrator.

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services and Paik Ki-Mun, Senior Vice President and Head of the Information Display Business Unit of LG Business Solutions Company, present the signed memorandum of understanding.

Partnering with LG, Ricoh will strive to enhance its communication services in the Workplace Experience domain. Integration of high-quality devices such as signages and displays into Ricoh solutions will enrich Ricoh's product and service portfolio and achieve a stable global supply. In addition, the two companies will jointly drive associated sales and marketing efforts and explore new business opportunities as the partnership unfolds.

As its mid-term vision, Ricoh aims to provide consistent global services as a workplace services provider in the changing workplace. In the Workplace Experience domain, Ricoh provides solutions enabling seamless collaboration in offices and other workplaces where hybrid work has become commonplace, enhancing people's creativity. Ricoh empowers customers to focus on value adding, creative tasks and achieve organizational growth through its integrated solution propositions of hardware, software, and managed services that comfortably utilize them.

"The pairing of Ricoh's office solutions with LG's advanced display products will deliver impressive value to customers and further establish LG as one of the most trusted providers of integrated solutions in the B2B market," said Paik Ki-Mun, Senior Vice President and Head of the Information Display Business Unit of LG Business Solutions Company. "LG will continue to pursue strategic partnerships with innovative global companies to create customized solutions for today's business environment."

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd. said "We firmly believe that this global strategic partnership with LG will accelerate Ricoh's Workplace Experience business. Through the synergy between LG's advanced display products and Ricoh's communication services, we will continue to offer optimal workplace to our customers as a workplace services provider. Ricoh will continue to execute strategic partnerships to empower our customers to achieve fulfilment through work."

| About Ricoh | Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD). It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find 'Fulfillment through Work' by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future. For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com ### © 2024 RICOH ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

