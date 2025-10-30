Ricoh perovskite solar cells Installed on Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) cargo transfer spacecraft1 HTV-X1

Evaluating solar cell performance through in-orbit demonstration

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Company, Ltd. has announced that its perovskite solar cells have been installed on the Space Solar Cell Demonstration System (SDX) on the HTV-X1, the new uncrewed cargo transfer 'spacecraft1' developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which was launched on October 26. After HTV-X1 delivers supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), JAXA will conduct an in-orbit demonstration.

SDX on HTV-X1 ©JAXA

During the in-orbit demonstration, Ricoh's perovskite solar cells are exposed to space for approximately two months. During this period, the current-voltage (I-V) characteristics will be measured, and power generation performance and durability will be evaluated. Conventional satellite solar cells are heavy, which increases launch costs, and they face challenges such as degradation from cosmic rays (radiation travelling through space) and limited power generation under low-light conditions. Perovskite solar cells, by contrast, offer high power generation even at low illumination, strong resistance to cosmic radiation, and potential for lightweight and flexible designs. These advantages make perovskite solar cells promising candidates for future use in space.

As part of its commitment to realising a zero-carbon society, Ricoh has been working on technological development to achieve the practical applications of perovskite solar cells. Since 2017, Ricoh has been participating in joint research with the JAXA Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center to develop perovskite solar cells with high durability suitable for space environments.

Ricoh aims to further improve energy conversion efficiency and durability of perovskite solar cells while achieving high productivity and cost reductions by integrating its core technologies, including organic photoconductors, inkjet heads, ink and supply systems, and roll-to-roll transport, cultivated through its multifunction printer development. Inkjet printing enables precise patterning and stacking of functional layers in designated locations, allowing for design flexibility and customised sizes. Ricoh believes this approach will contribute to the broader adoption of solar cells in diverse applications.

Building on the results of this space demonstration, Ricoh will continue to enhance the performance and high durability of perovskite solar cells, accelerating development toward early commercialisation.

