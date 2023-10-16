Ricoh Asia Pacific Announce Partnership with LinkedIn to Support Sales & Marketing Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd have today announced an initial 3-year partnership with LinkedIn to utilise LinkedIn Sales Navigator as part of the company's digital transformation drive in sales and marketing. Enhanced by new training and development resources for Digital Consultants across the region, Ricoh aims to improve engagement with new and existing customers, to better understand their business needs, and provide industry-leading integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions.

A market leader in print and imaging for over 80 years, Ricoh today is a global operation reaching customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, increasingly known 'as a leader in digital services' and a 'vital partner' with 'products and services align[ed] with the customer's needs' according to the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Transformation Assessment (doc #US51146523, August 2023)1.

Speaking about the new partnership, Managing Director for Ricoh APAC, Kei Uesugi, explained that Ricoh began its own transformation before the pandemic when it challenged itself to improve and better anticipate customers' digital transformation needs.

"Our mission is to empower individuals to find fulfilment through work… partnering with LinkedIn will help us to do that internally, upskilling colleagues across the region with the tools and capabilities to improve how they engage with new and existing customers… leading to more positive outcomes and more efficient and effective transformation of customer workplaces and workspaces," he said.

With 269 million members in APAC2, LinkedIn's largest regional member base, Ricoh's Digital Consultants will have the information and the tools to reach the right people at the right time with the right solution, helping them to establish and build valued relationships with future prospects and empowering buyers who want to work with individuals they know and trust.

"We are excited to work with Ricoh, industry leaders in digital transformation, on this partnership over three years across the Asia Pacific region. LinkedIn's Sales Solutions make it simple to leverage the data and insights from the world's largest professional network of more than 950 million members. This will help empower and upskill every Digital Consultant to engage with their customers meaningfully, fuelling Ricoh's growth objectives," said Grace Kerrison, Head of LinkedIn Sales Solutions APAC.

Celebrating the partnership and investment in tools, skills and training, Kei Uesugi said that every interaction with Ricoh should be a positive one.

"Working with LinkedIn, we combine the power of their network and solutions with our commitment to customer service. Together, we can improve customer engagement and unleash the digital transformation potential of the Asia-Pacific region".

1—Ricoh positioned as a Leader in 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Transformation, Sept 2023

2—LinkedIn Press Room: Statistics, Oct 2023

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

