Ricoh IM C320F Wins 2025 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Asia Pacific is proud to announce that its A4 colour multifunction printer, the RICOH IM C320F, has been designated "Highly Recommended" and awarded the esteemed "BLI Pick Award 2025" by Keypoint Intelligence.

Built with enterprise-grade capabilities, the IM C320F is designed to support fast-paced work environments by offering a compact yet powerful solution that streamlines workflows and enhances productivity. This BLI award acknowledges the device's exceptional print quality, intuitive design, and versatile functionality.

The Ricoh IM C320F A4 colour multifunction printer wins the prestigious 2025 BLI Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence for its intuitive Smart Operation Panel, vibrant print quality, seamless mobile integration, and sustainable design—empowering businesses to optimise productivity and streamline workflows.

"This recognition underscores Ricoh's commitment to delivering reliable, innovative print solutions that empower businesses to excel," said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director of Ricoh Asia Pacific. "The IM C320F exemplifies our dedication to enhancing user experience while supporting sustainable practices."

Key Features of the IM C320F

Intuitive Smart Operation Panel: Features a tiltable 7-inch touchscreen with up to 99 custom workflows, making routine tasks easier and faster.

Features a tiltable 7-inch touchscreen with up to 99 custom workflows, making routine tasks easier and faster. Outstanding Print Quality: Delivers vivid colours, crisp text, and clean lines for professional-grade results.

Delivers vivid colours, crisp text, and clean lines for professional-grade results. Mobile & NFC Integration: Supports mobile printing and NFC technology for secure, flexible printing from multiple devices.

Supports mobile printing and NFC technology for secure, flexible printing from multiple devices. Sustainable Design: Incorporates energy-efficient features and recycled materials to support environmental goals.

Incorporates energy-efficient features and recycled materials to support environmental goals. Streamlined Maintenance: Simplified remote management ensures minimal downtime, helping teams stay focused on their work.

Optimised for Productivity

The IM C320F excels with quick first-print speeds, versatile job handling, and efficient workflow tools, making it ideal for businesses looking to optimise performance across various work settings. Its intuitive interface and advanced print drivers simplify interactions both at the device and from desktops, enhancing overall efficiency.

About BLI Office Hardware Pick Awards

Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes its lab test earns the "Highly Recommended" or "Recommended" Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as "Pick" contenders.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find 'Fulfillment through Work' by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2024 RICOH ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd