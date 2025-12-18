Ricoh recognised as a Top 5 global AV Integrator in SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025

Third consecutive year in the global Top 5

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh has been recognised as one of the world's leading audiovisual (AV) integrators by US publication, Systems Contractor News (SCN), ranking fourth in the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 list. This marks the third consecutive year that Ricoh has been listed among the Top 5, reaffirming its sustained growth and leadership in the global AV integrator market.

Recognised for sustained growth and global delivery excellence, Ricoh secures the #4 spot in SCNs' 2025 Top 50 AV Integrators list — marking three consecutive years in the global Top 5

The list provides an annual snapshot of the AV industry, highlighting top companies that deliver solutions across diverse vertical markets worldwide. The ranking is based on the previous year's sales and expected revenue from enterprise AV systems installations in the current year. Ricoh's continued presence in the Top 5 reflects its strategic investments and partnerships aimed at meeting the growing demand for advanced AV and collaboration solutions.

With the professional audiovisual (Pro AV) market projected to grow significantly in the coming years, Ricoh has invested in strengthening its capabilities through the acquisition of leading AV integration firms, including Cenero (US), DataVision, Pure AV, AVC (EMEA), Videocorp, and Go2neXt (Latin America). In addition to these acquisitions, Ricoh has expanded its ecosystem through strategic partnerships with global technology providers, including LG and Logitech. Most recently, Ricoh announced a strategic partnership with Neat, a global innovator in video collaboration devices, to deliver enhanced meeting experiences and hybrid work solutions for organisations worldwide. This strategic alliance further reinforces Ricoh's expertise in AV managed services (AVMS), a core component of its Workplace Experience business.

As a global workplace services provider, Ricoh delivers consistent services that support the new ways people work. Within the Workplace Experience domain—which includes communications and collaboration services—Ricoh offers solutions that enable seamless collaboration across offices and hybrid environments, helping people work more creatively. Through an integrated portfolio of hardware, software, and managed services, Ricoh allows customers to reduce operational complexity, focus on value-creating work, and drive organisational growth.

"Across Asia Pacific, organisations are accelerating investment in audiovisual and collaboration technologies to support hybrid work at scale," said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director, Ricoh Asia Pacific. "Our teams are delivering managed AV environments that provide consistency across markets while remaining responsive to local needs. This recognition reflects the strength of our regional execution, and the trust customers place in Ricoh as a long-term workplace services partner."

"Achieving a Top 5 ranking in the SCN Top 50 for the third consecutive year reflects Ricoh's continued leadership in the global AV integration market," said Masaya Takahashi, General Manager, Workplace Experience Business Centre, RICOH Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd. "As workstyles continue to diversify, organisations need partners that deliver consistent, intuitive, and scalable workplace experiences. By strengthening AV managed services and expanding our ecosystem of strategic partners, we are creating environments where collaboration is effortless and decisions move faster. As a workplace services provider, Ricoh will continue to deliver integrated digital solutions that optimise office space and facility management, elevate the workplace experience, and enable people to achieve fulfillment through work."

Related Links

SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025

https://www.avnetwork.com/news/scn-top-50-systems-integrators-2025

https://www.avnetwork.com/news/scn-top-50-systems-integrators-2025 SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2025 List

https://issuu.com/docs/d1690b6be788a8e3c4b746e9937d57c3?fr=xKAE9_zMzMw

https://issuu.com/docs/d1690b6be788a8e3c4b746e9937d57c3?fr=xKAE9_zMzMw Ricoh and Neat announce global partnership to enhance workplace collaboration

https://www.ricoh.com/release/2025/1106_1

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find 'Fulfilment through Work' by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2025 RICOH ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd