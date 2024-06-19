Ricoh named in Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list for the third consecutive year

TOKYO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh today announced its inclusion in the annual FT-Statista Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list for the third consecutive year. As one of the 350 recognized companies, Ricoh ranked 27th in the overall ranking and 8th out of 70 in the Technology & Electronics sector.

Compiled by the Financial Times and research provider Statista, the list recognizes companies headquartered in the region that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emission intensity between 2017 and 2022. Based on data submitted by participating companies, the reductions were calculated by comparing changes in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity relative to each company's revenue. The ranking also considered transparency about indirect Scope 3 emissions and whether companies collaborate with sustainability assessors such as Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

In April 2017, Ricoh became the first Japanese company to join RE100, a collaborative group of the world's most influential businesses committed to using 100% renewable electricity. It set ambitious targets to reduce GHG emissions by 63% (Scope 1 and 2) and 40% (Scope 3) by 2030 compared with fiscal 2015 levels, validated by the SBTi and aligned with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal. In March 2024, Ricoh advanced its Scope 1 and 2 goals from 2050 by ten years to 2040, aiming for 100% renewable electricity, and set a new goal of 65% Scope 3 reduction from fiscal 2015 by 2040. Ricoh was recently recognized with double A score for climate action and water security leaders in the latest CDP A list 2023.

Electricity used for the global production of Ricoh's flagship A3 multifunction printers (MFPs) is entirely derived from renewable sources. Ricoh continuously improves processes and implements energy-saving equipment, achieving Net Zero Energy Building certification at multiple sites in Japan. It invests in electric vehicles for its corporate fleet and enhances energy saving by reviewing logistics processes. In addition, Ricoh sources renewable energy through an onsite Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) in Japan with 'additionality', the principle that a renewable energy project generates new and additional environmental benefits that would not have occurred without the project.

