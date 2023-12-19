Ricoh wins Asia Pacific SMB Managed Service Partner of the Year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh, a global leader in digital services, imaging, and IT, has been recognised by Cisco as the Asia Pacific SMB Managed Service Partner of the Year for its exceptional commitment to delivering innovative and reliable managed services tailored to the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses.

Ragavan Satkunam (second right), Head of Digital Services RICOH APAC receives the ‘Asia Pacific SMB Managed Service Partner of the Year’ award from Cisco representatives Andrew Sage, VP, Global Distribution & SMB Sales (first left), Michiko Kamata, Managing Director of Cisco Distribution & SMB Sales, Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China (second left) and David West, SVP and President of Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China (first right) at Cisco Live in Melbourne, Australia.

The Cisco Asia Pacific SMB Awards, announced Dec.05 at Cisco Live in Melbourne, Australia, reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets and segments across the Asia Pacific region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

"Our partnership with Cisco enables us to deliver unparalleled levels of innovation to our clients, maximising their investments in networking and data centre modernisation," said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director for Ricoh Asia-Pacific and Latin America. "Ricoh's expertise in digital transformation, hybrid workplaces and the entire IT spectrum allows us to tailor solutions using the best mix of products and technologies to meet the evolving needs of our SMB customers so that they can focus on running their businesses."

Together, Ricoh and Cisco help companies to scale efficiently, reduce development costs and risks, and quicken the time-to-value of new business solutions by making it easy for organisations to stay connected and productive while ensuring their networks and devices are secure and reliable.

"The theme at Cisco Live in Melbourne 2023 was 'Let's Go,' and winners of the SMB Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world," said Michiko Kamata, Managing Director of Cisco Distribution & SMB Sales, Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China. "I am pleased to recognise Ricoh as the winner of the Asia Pacific SMB Managed Service Partner of the Year 2023, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in the Asia Pacific region."

