RIMAN Brings ICD to Rustan's Makati, Expanding Its Premium K-Beauty Presence in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAN, a global beauty and wellness company from Korea, is running its ICD brand campaign at Rustan's Makati from July 3 to September 2, 2026. ICD is the company's flagship skincare brand known for its heritage ingredients, proprietary technologies, and Korean skincare innovation.

RIMAN's K Pop-Up at Rustan's Makati in the Philippines

Located at the Beauty Section on the first floor of Rustan's Makati, the campaign places ICD among a curated selection of premium global beauty brands. As one of the Philippines' most prestigious department stores, Rustan's is widely recognized for offering luxury and high-end beauty experiences to discerning consumers.

As part of the campaign, RIMAN is holding a two-week pop-up at Rustan's Makati starting August 6, marking a significant milestone as the brand builds its presence in the Philippines. Shoppers can experience ICD through complimentary product trials and consultations with the help of a Beauty Consultant, with products available for purchase on-site.

The pop-up introduces shoppers to the story behind ICD, from the proprietary ingredients cultivated at Jeju-based RIMAN FARM, the company's smart farming facility, to the research and development behind ICD's skincare products. Built on heritage ingredients including Giant BYoungPool™, ICD reflects RIMAN's commitment to ingredient excellence, scientific innovation, and an integrated approach spanning from cultivation, research and product development.

"Launching ICD at Rustan's Makati represents an important milestone for our brand in the Philippines," said Youngsu Hwang, the Global Chief Sales Officer of RIMAN. "This pop-up provides a valuable opportunity to increase awareness about ICD as a premium K-beauty brand and introduce more consumers to the quality, innovation, and proprietary ingredients behind the brand."

As part of the campaign, RIMAN also held the ICD K-Beauty Event on August 5th, bringing together local beauty influencers, media representatives, and notable personalities as part of RIMAN's efforts to engage with the Philippine beauty community.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Jeju Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step, from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™—an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022 and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in September 2025.

SOURCE RIMAN