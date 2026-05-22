Riverchain Partners with Micro Connect to Scale Working Capital for Construction Contractors

HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverchain International Limited ("Riverchain" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-based fintech specialising in working capital solutions for construction companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Micro Connect, which connects global capital with micro and small businesses. Under the partnership, Riverchain will originate working capital assets, drawing on a scalable and dedicated funding commitment from Micro Connect.

With project payment cycles lengthening across the construction sector, timely access to working capital has become a competitive necessity for contractors. This partnership pairs Riverchain's origination engine and sector expertise with Micro Connect's capital markets infrastructure — delivering a financing channel designed around project cycles, not the constraints of traditional lending.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

A new channel to global capital: The structure opens a pathway for funds through Micro Connect's platform to Hong Kong's construction sector, introducing a new pool of liquidity to a segment historically underserved by conventional financing channels.

Efficient and transparent financing: By combining Riverchain's data-driven credit assessment with Micro Connect's innovative financing framework, the partnership delivers funding more efficiently and transparently than traditional channels, providing contractors a faster and more predictable experience.

Support for industry resilience: The partnership helps contractors manage liquidity, handle unexpected project variations, and take on larger projects with confidence — contributing to the long-term growth and resilience of Hong Kong's built environment.

Ben Wong, Founder and CEO of Riverchain, stated, "Contractors continue to face real challenges accessing working capital on terms that reflect how their projects actually run. By originating assets that are purpose-built for the construction industry and pairing them with Micro Connect's funding commitment we are building a transparent financial ecosystem that supports contractors in taking on larger projects with confidence."

Charles Li, Founder and Chairman of Micro Connect, added, "Construction is a sector where the mismatch between project realities and available financing has been particularly acute. Riverchain brings the origination capability and industry insight needed to bridge that gap, and we are pleased to channel our investors' capital into a segment that plays such a foundational role in Hong Kong's economy."

About Riverchain International Limited

Riverchain is a trusted provider of working capital solutions tailored to the construction industry. Through proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, we simplify access to financing, empowering construction companies to achieve growth and success. Our offerings include bespoke and competitive factoring solutions, invoice financing and cash-flow-based loans.

Beyond financing, Riverchain delivers value-added digital solutions and collaborates with technology partners to enhance supply chain transparency across the built environment. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Riverchain serves clients across Hong Kong and the Southeast Asia region.

About Micro Connect

Micro Connect Group is an exchange group that uses financial technology to connect global capital with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The group's pioneering cash-flow-based financing solution provides investors with direct and diversified investment opportunities, accessing cash flows from the global active consumer economy, while enabling SMEs to more easily obtain lower-cost funding support. With a fund platform, structured product solutions, and a licensed exchange, Micro Connect offers efficiency and liquidity in SMEs investing for global professional investors and a new alternative to impact investing.

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Micro Connect

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SOURCE Riverchain International Limited