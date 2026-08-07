Rivermap Launches Hong Kong Core Technology Index, a New Benchmark for the Technology Sector

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermap, a Hong Kong-based index provider, today announced the launch of the Rivermap Hong Kong Core Technology Index (RIC: .RMHKCT), which became effective on 3 August 2026. The index serves as a benchmark for the core and enabling technology segment of the Hong Kong equity market.

The index is purpose-built for the core technology economy — anchored in the companies that engineer and advance the foundational technologies of the modern world. As the technology landscape evolves beyond its internet and platform origins, core technology has become an increasingly important and distinct segment of the Hong Kong equity market.

The index construction relies on RIMICS, Rivermap's multi-dimensional industry classification system, which assesses each company's revenue segments against 1,500 granular business activity classifications. This multi-dimensional approach ensures that every constituent's inclusion is grounded in measurable, auditable technology content — setting a new standard of precision for technology benchmarking in Hong Kong.

"The Rivermap Hong Kong Core Technology Index marks a significant milestone for Rivermap and for index engineering in Asia. Core technology is the infrastructure of the modern economy, and index users have always sought a solution that can systematically assess the true technology content of their investment universe. RIMICS gives us the precision to deliver exactly that — a genuine core technology index, rigorously constructed and fully transparent."

— Dr. Eddie Pong, CEO & Founder, Rivermap

The Rivermap Hong Kong Core Technology Index launched on 3 August 2026. It is a rules-based, float-adjusted market capitalisation-weighted index with a quarterly review cycle. The index is calculated in Hong Kong dollars and has a base value of 5,000 on 30 June 2020 and comprises 80 constituents at launch.

About Rivermap

Rivermap is a Hong Kong-headquartered index provider specialising in thematic and smart beta equity indices. Rivermap's management team brings deep institutional experience, having held senior roles in index research, product development, technology, and business development at leading global index providers and asset management firms. Rivermap is headquartered at Unit 1, Level 4, Fintech 2, Core C, Cyberport 3, Hong Kong. www.rivermap.com.hk

Media Contact

Amy Wong

Rivermap

[email protected]

SOURCE Rivermap