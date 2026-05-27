Riverty Establishes Bank in Luxembourg

Fintech granted EU CRR banking licence after a 10-month application process

Riverty transforms its Payment and Credit business from a PSD2 payment institution into a fully licensed bank

Bank to begin operations in July, serving more than 1,800 merchants and approximately 25 million unique customers across 10 European markets

Bertelsmann's Carsten Coesfeld: "Banking license enables next phase of growth for Riverty

BERLIN, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverty, the fintech company of Bertelsmann is establishing a bank in Luxembourg to help merchants grow through embedded payment, credit and liquidity services. This is taking place against the backdrop that Europe's payments market is entering a new phase in which commerce, payments and financial services are increasingly becoming part of the same customer experience. At the same time, merchants increasingly require trusted financial infrastructure that works consistently across multiple European markets.

Carsten Coesfeld, member of the Bertelsmann Executive Board and responsible for Riverty, says: "Receiving regulatory approval for Riverty's banking licence in under a year is a major milestone for Bertelsmann and confirms Riverty's strong position and long-term experience as a leading European fintech. The license is of great strategic importance for Riverty. With regulatory approval in Luxembourg, Riverty is ideally positioned to expand its consumer finance business with new, innovative products and drive the verticalization of payments."

Andreas Barth, CEO of Riverty, says: "Financial decisions happen in every transaction. Merchants increasingly need seamless payment, financing and banking services embedded into the customer journey. With the banking licence, Riverty is building the European gateway for merchants — co-creating financial products that drive loyalty and customer lifetime value, with the ambition to become the best integrated bank in the merchant ecosystem."

Oliver Kuhaupt, Chief Risk Officer at Riverty and designated CEO of the bank, says:

"With the banking licence, we're taking direct responsibility for risk, compliance and execution at scale. What doesn't change is our focus. We operate at the core of the transaction, enabling merchants to improve conversion and cash flow while maintaining control of the customer relationship. It is a strong confirmation of our merchant-first approach — making consumer finance an additional driver for merchant growth."

The bank will begin operations in July 2026. Riverty's payment and credit unit, already serves more than 1.800 merchants with ~25 million customers, and processes more than 235 million transactions annually across Europe.

Over the coming years, Riverty plans to further expand its embedded financial services capabilities for merchants and consumers across Europe.

About Riverty Group

Riverty is a driving force in the fintech sector and operates in 10 European countries. With more than 4,000 employees, the Bertelsmann Group company offers payment, collection and factoring solutions that support businesses and consumers in managing financial processes and cash flows. The company brings more than 60 years of financial services experience, dating back to 1960.

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Kristina Hunter Nilsson

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SOURCE Riverty