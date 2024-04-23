Roadstead Starts Selling Owner Licenses for Award-winning Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa's New Film "Chime," Limited to 999 Pieces Worldwide

TOKYO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadstead -- a Web3 platform managed by Nekojarashi Inc. based in Tokyo -- has launched the simultaneous worldwide sale of owner licenses for "Chime," a horror movie directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa and invited by the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

What is "Roadstead"?

It connects creators and fans through collaborative movie content trading on a groundbreaking Web3 platform powered by blockchain. The concept is defined as "DVT" (Digital Video Trading). DVT is similar to NFT, but more so, as it allows for rental and stanning in addition to resale.

*For more information on the "Roadstead" concept, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202404169543-O1-EFYdfN07.pdf

"Chime" overview

Director/screenplay: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Produced and all rights reserved by: Roadstead 2024

45min./4K/2ch/English subtitles

Images:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108159/202404169543/_prw_PI1lg_496B8u94.jpeg

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108159/202404169543/_prw_PI2lg_Xg0u8YUX.jpeg

Functions of DVT available to "Chime" owners

- Resale

Owners can freely set and sell the price of their content. Once a sale is completed, the rights holder receives a predetermined percentage of the proceeds, with the reseller earning the remaining amount; 50% of the resale price in the case of "Chime."

- Rental

Owners can rent their content for a fee. In the case of "Chime," the owner revenue is 10% of the rental price & the minimum rental price is 3 U.S. dollars.

- Stanning

Owners can spread the word about their favorite films or creators by playing their content on Roadstead and offering it to third parties for free.

Detail of sales

Price: approx. 99 U.S. dollars (14,850 JPY as of 19 March 2024)

Sales period ending: 11:59 p.m. (JST), May 11, 2024

*However, sales will cease when the total number of units sold worldwide reaches 999.

Purchase benefits

(1) "Chime" making of documentary (63 mins.), Director: Yunsoo Kim

(2) Digital poster of "Chime"

The special offer will be distributed to purchasers free of charge on Roadstead.

Secondary use (resale, rental and stanning) start date: May 13, 2024, from 00:00 a.m. (JST), including the original film "Chime" and purchase benefits (1) and (2).

About Nekojarashi Inc.

Head office: 4-4-12 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Misaki Kawamura

Business activities: IT cloud services

Roadstead "Chime" website / social network: https://roadstead.io/chime

Enquiries about screening of "Chime": https://forms.gle/Boo3Dg3pX9LrnttK9

