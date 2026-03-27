Roborock brings its CES 2026 headline launches to Australia

Saros 20, F25 Ace Pro and Qrevo Edge 2 Pro were among the latest intelligent robotic and wet and dry vacuums announced at the Sydney launch event

SYDNEY, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World No.1 Smart Cleaning Robot Brand, Roborock, has officially launched their most anticipated products from CES in Australia - including the Saros 20, F25 Ace Pro and the Qrevo Edge 2 Pro - available from au.roborock.com and leading retailers from today.

Roborock Saros 20

Hosted at Prim Haus in Darlinghurst, Roborock's Room To Live was the culmination of innovation, design and elevated living. With over 100 media, tastemakers and industry guests in the room, Roborock led a conversation around the breadth of modern Australian life and the reality of running a busy household. Joined by Aimee Connor, and mimi's Executive Chef Jordan Toft, the event explored how intelligent cleaning can save time, simplify everyday life, and enhance wellbeing - moving from a novelty to a necessity. Guests reflected on the importance of slowing down, and finding time to do more of what they love. Whether that's multi-tasking your cleaning routine (Hello Rocky) to spend more time with the people that matter, or simply being more present in the moments that do.

"Australian consumers are increasingly looking for smarter, more intuitive ways to manage everyday life at home, and we're excited to bring some of our latest global innovations to the local market," said Danni Li, Australian Marketing Manager at Roborock. "With the launch of the Saros 20, F25 Ace Pro and Qrevo Edge 2 Pro, we're giving Australian households more intelligent cleaning solutions that help save time, reduce effort and make daily life at home a little easier." - Danni Li, Australian Marketing Manager, Roborock.

The launch also follows a major global milestone for Roborock. According to IDC*, Roborock became the world's No. 1 smart cleaning robot brand in 2025, ranking first in both shipments and market share. Bringing these latest innovations to Australia marks an important local milestone as Roborock continues to expand its smart cleaning portfolio for households around the world.

Pricing & Availability

Each product is available now through Roborock's Official Online Store and Participating Online Retailers.

Saros 20 RRP $2,999 – Pre-ordering, stock will be ready in early April

F25 Ace Pro RRP $1,299 – Will be available in mid April

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro RRP $2,799 – Available now

-ENDS-

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling robotic vacuum cleaner according to IDC* since 2023 and the #1 Smart Cleaning Robot Brand in 2025 amongst vendors selling robot vacuum, robotic lawn mowers, pool cleaners, and window cleaners, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs across more than 170 countries and regions. As of 2026, Roborock serves more than 22 million households. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

SOURCE Roborock