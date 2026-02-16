Roborock Launches Qrevo Edge 2 Pro in Australia -- Delivering Health-Focused Cleaning for Modern Homes

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, the global leader in intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today announced the launch of Qrevo Edge 2 Pro, its latest premium robot vacuum cleaner designed to help households stay cleaner, healthier and more comfortable — without adding extra effort to daily routines.

As families balance work, children, pets and increasingly busy lifestyles, expectations around home cleaning continue to evolve. It is no longer enough to remove surface-level dust. More households are seeking reliable solutions that address hidden dirt, bacteria, and allergens, while operating quietly and efficiently in the background.

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro is built to meet exactly that need.

Uncovering Hidden Hygiene Challenges

While dust and stains are easy to spot, many of the most persistent hygiene challenges remain out of sight. Low-clearance spaces beneath beds and sofas often trap hair, allergens and fine particles, while damp mop pads and unclean docks can become sources of odour and bacterial growth over time.

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro tackles these hidden challenges with a 7.98cm ultra-slim design and an upgraded retractable LiDAR system, enabling it to clean effectively under low furniture without compromising navigation or mapping accuracy. By reaching areas that standard cleaning often misses, the robot helps minimise the build-up of fine debris and allergens, supporting a more thorough and hygienic home environment.

High-Temperature Hygiene Built into the Dock System

Beyond floor coverage, Qrevo Edge 2 Pro integrates a high-temperature self-cleaning system designed to deliver consistent hygiene across every cleaning cycle.

The dock performs 100°C hot water mop washing to break down grease and microbial residue, followed by 55°C hot air drying to prevent moisture-related odours and mould formation. In addition, the base station itself is cleaned using 100°C hot water, helping maintain internal cleanliness and long-term system hygiene.

Together, these processes provide a clear, verifiable hygiene logic — using heat-based cleaning to address bacteria, allergens, and odour sources at both the mop and dock level.

Powerful Cleaning Performance for Everyday Living

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro is powered by Roborock's 25,000Pa HyperForce suction, delivering strong airflow to effectively remove fine dust, embedded debris and pet hair from carpets and hard floors.

For floor washing, warm water mopping combined with 12N downward pressure and dual spinning mop pads improves surface contact and stain removal efficiency, supporting deeper cleaning results in high-traffic household areas.

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro also features an industry-first Dynamic Chassis system, enabling dual-layer obstacle crossing of up to 4cm and adaptive movement across rugs and uneven surfaces, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted cleaning across multiple rooms.

Peace of Mind for the Whole Family

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro is built to reduce daily maintenance and make home cleaning worry-free, featuring a Hygienic Multifunctional Dock that automates mop washing, drying and base self-cleaning. It's also certified as both a Pet Friendly Floor Cleaner and Maternal & Infant Cleaning Robot – supporting sensitive users and healthier family homes.

Additional convenience features include a Dual Anti-Tangle System that minimises hair wrap on both the main and side brushes, plus advanced Obstacle Recognition technology capable of identifying over 200 household objects for precise everyday navigation.

Together, these intelligent features help deliver a cleaner, healthier home with minimal effort, giving families, seniors and busy households greater peace of mind while protecting the spaces where kids, pets and loved ones spend their time.

Refined Design for Contemporary Homes

Qrevo Edge 2 Pro combines performance upgrades with a refined industrial design that fits seamlessly into modern homes. The low-profile robot body integrates advanced sensing hardware within a clean, minimal silhouette, while the square dock features geometric lines and premium finishes. The dock's front panel uses a glossy material paired with a 2.5D curved surface, creating rich depth and dynamic reflections from different angles, enhancing both visual appeal and tactile quality, and making the product a sophisticated addition to contemporary Australian living spaces.

Building on Roborock's expanding Qrevo Edge lineup, Qrevo Edge 2 Pro reflects the brand's continued focus on delivering higher standards of hygiene, extended coverage and intelligent automation. Additional models within the Qrevo Edge 2 series are expected to follow, offering households more flexible options tailored to different living environments and cleaning needs.

Pricing and Availability

Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 Pro will be available in Australia at an RRP of AUD $2,799, through Roborock's official online store and selected retail partners.

For more information, please visit Roborock's official website.

