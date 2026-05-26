Roborock Unveils New Flagship Product Lineup and Hosts "Where the Greatest Meet" Football Event in Partnership with Real Madrid

TOKYO and HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in smart cleaning solutions, hosted a two-day brand event under the theme "Where the Greatest Meet," combining the launch of its latest flagship products with an exclusive football clinic held in collaboration with Real Madrid.

Held on May 18–19, 2026, the event brought together media, influencers, business partners, and Roborock users from across the APAC region to celebrate innovation, performance, and community through technology and sport. Built around Roborock's global partnership with Real Madrid, the program connected consumers across cultures through world-class football and intelligent home technology.

Roborock Launches New Products Led by Roborock Saros 20 Sonic

On May 18, Roborock hosted its latest product launch event in Tokyo, unveiling six new products led by its flagship robot vacuum, Roborock Saros 20 Sonic.

The event welcomed approximately 200 attendees, including media, KOLs, influencers, and regional partners from across APAC. One of the key highlights was the "Saros 20 Sonic," engineered to deliver advanced mopping performance and intelligent cleaning coverage through its VibraRise® 5.0 Mopping System and AdaptiLift™ Chassis 3.0. In Vietnam, the Saros 20 Sonic is available at Roborock Brand Stores and on the e-commerce platform, priced at 29,990,000₫.

Roborock also demonstrated Roborock Saros Rover, the industry's first wheel-leg robovac architecture[1] , first introduced at CES 2026.

Roborock Highlights Partnership with Real Madrid

Opening the event, Dan Cham, Head of APAC Marketing at Roborock, highlighted the company's latest innovations, global growth, and partnership with Real Madrid.

According to IDC research, Roborock ranked No.1 globally in both robot vacuum shipment volume and market share[2].

"Thanks to the support of our users around the world, Roborock has once again achieved the No.1 global market share position in the robot vacuum category," said Dan Cham. "Today, Roborock products are available in more than 170 countries and regions, and as of December 2025, we have delivered more than 22 million products to households worldwide."

He also emphasized the shared values between Roborock and Real Madrid, including excellence, consistency, discipline, and high performance.

2026 Roborock x Real Madrid Clinic Connects Users Across APAC

On May 19, Roborock hosted the "2026 Roborock x Real Madrid Clinic," a football experience created in collaboration with Real Madrid coaching staff.

As the first large-scale APAC activation built around Roborock's partnership with Real Madrid, the clinic brought together Roborock users and Real Madrid fans from across APAC, including Vietnam, South Korea, Australia, Turkey, Japan, and Malaysia.

More than 40 participants and family members attended the clinic and related activities in Tokyo. Professional coaches from Real Madrid led football drills, tactical sessions, and mini matches inspired by the club's training philosophy, while influencers and creators from multiple APAC markets helped amplify the experience across regional audiences.

Alongside the football sessions, Roborock also hosted an interactive product exhibition, allowing guests to experience the brand's latest technologies, including the "Saros 20 Sonic."

[1] Based on Roborock and third-party research as of January 2026. Roborock is the first brand in the robot vacuum industry to introduce a wheel-leg robovac architecture. "Saros Rover" is currently under development, and its launch timing has not yet been announced.

[2] Sources:

- IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4 (2026 IDC Research)

- Global Home Cleaning Robot Market 2025: Chinese Brands Dominate as Lawn, Window, and Pool Robots Surge

SOURCE Roborock