The investment supports Botsync's US and Australia expansion, scaling of customer deployments, and continued development of its AMR and SyncOS™ products.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Botsync, a Singapore-based robotics automation company specializing in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and vendor-agnostic automation orchestration, has received additional funding from SGInnovate as part of its extended Series A round.

This new investment further strengthens Botsync's position as one of the fastest-growing robotics players in Asia, enabling the company to enhance product R&D and ramp up deployments for existing customers.

Robotics startup Botsync secures additional Series A funding from SGInnovate

Botsync has observed strong demand from customers in the FMCG, F&B, and Automotive industries, driven by the region's growing need for scalable automation solutions. Over the past year, the company has expanded into Australia and South Africa through strategic partnerships to support existing customers with their automation deployments. Botsync also partnered with SK International as part of its expansion into the United States.

Additionally, the company has seen:

240% growth in production trips, crossing a million live production trips in 2025

230% growth in revenue, driven by strong expansion by existing customers

Successful deployments with Ford, Caterpillar, Kimberly Clark, Coca Cola, Aquaporin, Nestle and other global corporations

With the added funds, Botsync will accelerate its product and technology development, focusing on integrating its SyncOS™ platform with a larger network of robotic and software products, and investing deeper into the platform's AI analytics and optimization capabilities. The company will also aim to further optimize the MAG AMRs' throughput capacity and ability to handle more dynamic real-world scenarios. Botsync is also preparing to deepen its footprint in Southeast Asia and India, while building out strategic partnerships to launch its solution in the ANZ and US markets. Additional market development is already underway.

"The support from the Singapore ecosystem has been a strong factor in our growth so far, and we are very excited and grateful to have SGInnovate onboard in this next stage of our journey. Over the past year, we have seen rapid growth in market demand for robotics and a very active expansion among our existing customers from initial deployment to large scale rollouts. With this growth of robotics adoption, our ability to integrate and orchestrate a multi-vendor fleet of robots has become a game changer. We strongly believe the next frontier of robotics won't be in just making smarter robots, but building intelligent systems that can orchestrate different robots together more effectively," said Rahul Nambiar, CEO and Co-Founder of Botsync.

"SGInnovate is excited to support Botsync in this next phase of growth. Their approach to robotics automation addresses real and urgent industry needs, and Botsync exemplifies how home-grown deep tech companies can scale regionally to deliver meaningful impact. We look forward to supporting their continued expansion across APAC and beyond," said Hsien-Hui Tong, Executive Director - Investments, SGInnovate.

Botsync's long-term ambition seeks to establish SyncOS™ as the essential orchestration layer for any enterprise looking to automate industrial operations at scale. As it works towards achieving this goal, the company is looking to forge more partnerships with technical solution providers and system integrators within the manufacturing and logistics industry.

About Botsync

Botsync is an industrial automation company headquartered in Singapore, and with offices in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, and Australia. The company helps enterprises automate their factory and warehouse processes through their industry-first no-code automation platform and fleet of autonomous mobile robots.

With over 200 systems deployed and 30 enterprise clients in 6 countries and territories, Botsync seeks to build automation systems that not only run themselves, but also constantly update themselves to be more productive, efficient, and adaptive to current demands.

Connect with us at botsync.co

About SGInnovate

SGInnovate is a Deep Tech ecosystem builder and investor, backed by the Singapore Government. Our expertise and approach combines investments, talent development and community-building to catalyse the translation of emerging technologies into tomorrow's opportunities.

Through our flagship Deep Tech Central platform, we connect individuals, founders and companies to specialised resources and opportunities across all technological domains and stages of growth. Our portfolio of emerging tech startups comprises some of the most promising companies leading the commercialisation of research developed from Singapore's RIE ecosystem.

Connect with us at SGInnovate.com.

