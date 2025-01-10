ROCKBUND in Shanghai Unveils Its 2025 New Year's Map, Inviting You to Explore an Artistic Urban Hangout

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9, 2025, ROCKBUND in Shanghai is excited to unveil its New Year's Map, inviting you to embark on a journey of "Artistic Urban Hangout", where you can immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of city life.

The map highlights a diverse array of destinations within ROCKBUND, including BASAO PROJECTS, Society of Home, Tángsuo, naive, To Summer, Songmont, %Arabica, MAISON JIA, Rockbund Art Museum, THE NEST, and more. Each of these spots, as well as every corner of ROCKBUND, serves as a perfect canvas for citizens to craft their own unique stories.

Moreover, exhibitions, art, cuisine, and spirituality harmoniously intertwine here, creating an atmosphere of inspiration and delight. As the new year begins, the DIMOO Installation at the Museum Plaza will continue to share its festive vibe with visitors until February 15th, welcoming you into a chapter of celebration filled with abundant blessings. Meanwhile, the Rockbund Art Museum is currently presenting the exhibition "Rindon Johnson: Best Synthetic Answer," which will be on display throughout the spring season until April 6th.

Just like the French poet Charles Pierre Baudelaire once remarked, modernity is characterized by the ephemeral and the contingent, which constitute half the essence of art. People are drawn to the intersection of art and life, wanting to linger longer in the warmth of time and the depth of culture. ROCKBUND, at the confluence of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, perfectly embodies such a place—a spot where every stay feels like a vacation, where culture transcends mere ambiance to become a lifestyle. It's a haven for quiet reflection and a soulful journey. Each moment of stay and pause here might hold the promise of new discoveries, igniting realizations and sparking inspirations.

Beyond Architecture: A Complex of Art and Culture

Speaking of ROCKBUND, one might first think of its diverse and historic architectural complex, as well as the charming alleys and plazas within. Architecture is undoubtedly the DNA here. However, as you step inside these buildings, you'll find imaginative and interactive spaces that are nurturing an increasing array of new possibilities that champion humanistic, aesthetic, and inclusive expression.

An outstanding example is the Aesop in the China Baptist Publication Building, which skillfully integrates the Taishan brick techniques used in the facade into the design of its interior walls, sinks, and floor tiles, not only showing the classical texture of this material but also creating an intimate sensory experience. Similarly, the cultural space UNiTN in the Lyceum Building reinterprets the brick elements inside the building as inspiration for spatial separation, forming a unique gathering place for culture and fashion. Meanwhile, the Rockbund Art Museum in the Royal Asiatic Society Building carries forward the spirit of the building, one of China's earliest museums, offering richer perspectives on today's challenges, imaginations, practices, and networks in contemporary art.

And there's more. There is Gallery Sohe in the Yuanmingyuan Apartments, OTA Fine Arts right by Aharon Plaza, and the Urban Archeo Library nestled in Museum Plaza. These places bring together a diverse range of art and culture, transforming a visit to ROCKBUND into far more than an architectural tour—it's a journey of discovering what's within. At every turn, you can immerse yourself in the legacy of history, as well as experiencing the new and vibrant art and culture that truly resonate deeply with your life.

Where Creators Converge: A Vibrant Archipelago of Inspiration

What makes ROCKBUND truly fascinating isn't just its physical space, but the people and the community that breathe life into it. The creators behind these creative spaces are the heart and soul of the neighborhood. Their personal charisma, professional dedication, and innovative vision weave together to form a diverse and rich tapestry of experiences, transforming this area into a melting pot of cultural and creative collisions.

Just like Chen Junyu from ideaPod Reserved says, "We believe that what truly matters is providing a space where one can spiritually feel free and a sense of belonging"; or like Max from BASAO PROJECTS says, "Only when you immerse yourself and care for the cup of tea and the person in front of you, can you truly embrace your passion"; or like Oysterking from La Bourriche 133 shares, "We've abandoned the traditional fine dining presentation style and encourage customers to enjoy their food with their hands and revel in the experience"; or like Xiongmao from Cheong-Sam Parlor states, "Through the expression of Chinese culture, we aim to help more people understand and feel the allure of Shanghai's local culture"… all these beliefs from the creators here are also what ROCKBUND always stands for.

This place is not only a gathering spot for creative minds, but also a hub where their connections and collaborations give rise to a multitude of creative events. From the music week ROCKBUND ENSEMBLE, the LABELHOOD Fashion Week, the Chinese Podcasting Conference, to the GOOD! Art Fair, the Le Monde d'Hermès kiosk, the Xiaohongshu Xiaomei Community, and pop-up exhibitions like Tireless Girl and Paddington Bear… there's always something happening. These activities infuse every corner of ROCKBUND with a lively and enjoyable social ambiance, tightly interweaving diverse cultures and communities.

Here, every creator is not an isolated entity but part of an "archipelago" of interconnected islands, inspiring each other and together forming a dynamic and creative ecosystem. Immerse yourself in the artistic vibe of Urban Hangout here, and perhaps the intriguing people and events, the stream of creativity and inspiration, can bring you fresh insights.

Enjoy Your Real Life Here, in an Artistic Vibe of Urban Hangout

In ROCKBUND, what truly thrives are the genuine connections that arise from real engagement, real experiences, real stories, and real community. Every shop, every corner, every flavor, and every aroma here aspire to become an integral part of your daily life—not just to delight your senses, but to enrich your soul. Amidst the current tide for internet influence, ROCKBUND always stands beyond its label as a photo spot, aiming instead to write a chapter in your personal narrative or become a cherished memory.

You can linger at the Museum Plaza, and sit on the stone steps designed by David Chipperfield, allowing the drifting clouds to carry away your thoughts; Or you can linger at ft. benshi, and awaken your day with a delightful fusion of coffee and cuisine; Or you can linger at naive, and immerse yourself in a specialty coffee or cocktail created in inspiration of book editions, discovering the romantic flavors that transform words into taste; Or you can linger at the Rockbund Art Museum, and step into immersive and profound exhibitions, sailing your mind on a journey from Shanghai across the Pacific.

At ROCKBUND, you'll always find true respite and artistic nourishment in the "Urban Hangout". Just as David Thoreau, the author of Walden, eloquently stated: "I wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life." Each moment in ROCKBUND is a profound absorption of life, and every experience here is a quest for the essence of existence. Far from being a mere static architectural complex, ROCKBUND is a vibrant space for multi-sensory enjoyment and emotional exchange. It is an "Urban Hangout" destination that invites you to stay, take a deep breath, close your eyes, and feel the quiet, before embarking on your journey anew.

Media Contact

Company Name:SHANGHAI BUND DE ROCKEFELLER GROUP MASTER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD

Contact Person: KK Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Country: China

City：Shanghai

Website: www.rockbund.com

SOURCE SHANGHAI ROCKBUND