Rockwell Automation Brings Industry Leaders Together at ROKLive Jakarta 2026, Shaping the Future of Industrial Operations

Highlighting innovations in AI, digitalization and energy management, the event explored how emerging technologies are transforming Indonesia's industrial operations

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, hosted ROKLive Jakarta 2026 on 22 April at The Westin Jakarta. The event is Rockwell Automation's flagship event in Indonesia for customers and partners. It brought together industry leaders and technology experts to explore how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digitalization and advanced analytics are improving productivity and sustainability across increasingly complex industrial environments.

Keynote presentations and customer panel discussions featured alongside hands-on labs and a solutions showcase. These sessions demonstrated practical applications of technologies such as cybersecurity solutions, digital twin capabilities, advanced visualization platforms and energy management technologies.

ROKLive Jakarta welcomed close to 400 industry professionals from across Indonesia's major industrial sectors, including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods (CPG), oil and gas, mining, chemicals, data centres and energy, reflecting the growing demand for advanced solutions across the country's industrial landscape.

The event featured a special guest keynote by Emmy Suryandari, Head of the Industrial Services Standardization and Policy Agency, Ministry of Industry, who addressed the future of Indonesia's manufacturing sector and the role of technology and innovation in accelerating industrial transformation.

"Manufacturers are navigating increasingly complex operating environments, from supply chain disruptions to productivity demands," said Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional vice president, Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation. "Technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and digitalization are enabling organizations to operate with greater agility and insight. ROKLive Jakarta was a platform for industry leaders to learn about the use of technologies to drive innovation, strengthen resilience and unlock new opportunities for growth."

Indonesia continues to strengthen its position as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic industrial markets. The country's manufacturing sector is a key contributor to economic growth and plays a central role in the government's Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap, which aims to accelerate digital transformation and technological adoption across priority industries.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

SOURCE Rockwell Automation