TOKYO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rokid Glasses raised ¥100 million in just 12 hours and ¥200 million in 10 days. This achievement not only set a record for Rokid but also made it the largest smart-glasses crowdfunding campaign in Makuake's history.

Rokid Glasses Break Japan Crowdfunding Record with ¥200 Million Raised in just 10 days

"We're grateful to see such strong support for the Rokid Glasses," said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid. "The Rokid Glasses is the world's first smart glasses to support both OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, resulting from our extensive research to combine practical AI features with a lightweight design for everyday use. For users in Japan, we're also establishing local customer support in 2026 so customers can access a seamless experience from the moment they open the box."

First launched in Japan on Feb. 25, Rokid Glasses is designed to ramp up productivity while staying unobtrusive. Weighing just 49 grams, the glasses feature a vivid dual-eye monochrome display, letting users effortlessly view the information without strain. The glasses integrate a 12MP high-definition camera to capture important moments and work in tandem with a microphone array to provide greater context through the built-in AI Assistant—now powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT-5 and Google Gemini.

Capable of translating up to 89 languages with less than a one-second delay, the Rokid Glasses are a practical tool for work and life. Whether it's transcribing an important presentation at work, or translating an itinerary in another language for travel, the Rokid Glasses removes friction in understanding and empowers users to stay productive. With up to six hours of battery life and private directional speakers, they are also perfect for relaxing during a break or while commuting.

Building on its success, Rokid continuing to focus on delivering seamless multi-modal AI interactions and a device-to-cloud architecture. Rokid's global developer community now has over 20,000 independent developers and partners with over 5,000 institutions, including the University of Tokyo.

The Rokid Glasses are now available from the Rokid Global Store.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

SOURCE Rokid