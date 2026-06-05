Rokid Glasses Top Makuake's Most Anticipated Product Ranking, Signalling Greater Smart Glasses Ubiquity

TOKYO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, is excited to announce that the Rokid Glasses is now the #1 most anticipated product on the Japanese crowdfunding campaign Makuake, concluding its campaign with nearly US$4,000,000 raised from 7,413 backers.

Rokid Glasses tops Makuake ranking, signaling smart glasses go mainstream.

"Rokid Glasses receiving such support on Makuake reinforces their identity as a daily tool," said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid. "With more users and interest than ever, we're redoubling our efforts to gather more diverse feedback and improve our products based on it. With three times the sales compared to other smart glasses on Makauke, this not only demonstrates Rokid Glasses's competitive edge, but also confirms the arrival of the AI era. We're proud to be a pioneer in this space and will be sharing exciting news with our fans soon."

In a Rokid survey with over 9,600 participants, more than 70 percent of respondents picked real-time, bidirectional translation as the top feature they valued in smart glasses. Almost 55 percent of respondents said translation accuracy is important to them. Rokid Glasses excel in both areas, capable of instant translation in over 89 languages and supporting multiple leading AI models–including Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT–to assist users not only in translation tasks but also in everyday life.

In addition to translation, Rokid Glasses can provide turn-by-turn navigation, transcription, and image search using the integrated HD camera–all of which are highly-requested features among users in Japan.

With a balanced combination of functions, style, and comfort, Rokid Glasses saw immediate success at the start of its crowdfund campaign on Makuake. Within the first 12 days, it raised over $636,000 in the first 12 hours, followed by $1.27 million in 10 days. In early May, it had already raised $2.58 million and subsequently reached $3.2 million within the next two weeks.

The company saw similar success worldwide; in Q1 2026, Rokid's international business grew 300 percent year over year. To stay more connected with its community and provide comprehensive support, Rokid has expanded its physical presence globally, including in key markets such as Germany, where the company gained a foothold in Europe by launching its dedicated e-commerce website, and Indonesia, where Rokid's innovations are now sold through PT Denka Pratama Indonesia, a local retail platform.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit global.rokid.com

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SOURCE Rokid