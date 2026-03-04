Rolex China Sea Race 2026 Underway

HONG KONG, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's preeminent offshore sailing event, the Rolex China Sea Race 2026, set sail today at 1120hrs from Victoria Harbour. An impressive fleet of 20 yachts began the iconic 565nm passage from Hong Kong to Subic Bay, Philippines.

A revered and historic event, the Rolex China Sea Race welcomes entries from all over the world, including Team Alive–Rampage from Australia, Seawolf from the Chinese Mainland, and two teams from the Philippines — Standard Insurance Centennial V and Standard Insurance Centennial VII.

The largest yacht in the fleet and favourite for line honours is the 75ft Reichel/Pugh Standard Insurance Centennial V. She faces a direct challenge from a fellow Reichel/Pugh flyer, the RP66 Team Alive–Rampage, who will attempt to protect the current race record.

Ahead of the race, Team Alive–Rampage's Australian skipper Duncan Hine shared hopes of resetting their own race record: "There's a chance we can beat our 2016 race record. The strategy is, of course, to stay safe and preserve the boat, but we're going to push hard — we always do. Hopefully it pays off in the long run. With any luck, that wind hole will clear enough for us to get through, because at the moment it looks more favourable for the boats approaching it later than for the early frontrunners."

This year also marks a historic first: the race's inaugural single‑handed entry. Tiger Mok is taking on the challenge aboard his Sun Fast 3600, 2 Easy. Safety, he said, will guide every decision: "I'm not pushing as hard as I would in a fully crewed race — it's difficult to find the balance. I'll likely take a less aggressive route than usual. The first 24 hours will be crucial; if I get through that, it'll give me the confidence to keep pushing."

Regatta Chairman Hugues de Saint Germain wished the fleet a safe and competitive passage: "We made a very good decision to move the race one month earlier than usual to secure better winds, and it looks like we'll have them. We're expecting around 25kts on average — it's going to be a great race."

Before departure, the fleet gathered at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Kellett Island clubhouse for a traditional lion dance ceremony, wishing sailors a safe journey across the often-unpredictable South China Sea.

Twenty boats set off in 7 to 9kts of north‑easterly breeze with light rain at the start. At the pin end, top IRC Racer 0 contenders — the R/P 75 Standard Insurance Centennial V and TP52 Happy Go — were locked in an intense pre‑start duel, while the R/P 66 Team Alive–Rampage and the TP52 Standard Insurance Centennial VII fought for position along the mid‑line. Meanwhile, Seawolf and Zoe's Guard were quickest off the committee‑boat end, breaking cleanly from the line ahead of the pack.

However, the breeze eased after the start, slowing the fleet as they beat their way up Victoria Harbour. Team Alive–Rampage was the first to break through the Lei Yue Mun Gap — the narrow passage between Hong Kong Island and Kowloon — followed closely by Standard Insurance Centennial V, helmed by two‑time China Sea Race overall winner Ernesto Echauz. The TP52 duo of Happy Go and Standard Insurance Centennial VII passed through soon after.

Once clear of the harbour, the fleet found a steadier breeze, allowing them to settle into their offshore rhythm for the 565nm passage.

As of 1500hrs, Team Alive–Rampage continues to lead the fleet at approximately 15kts, followed by the two Standard Insurance entries - Centennial VII and Centennial V.

An easterly airstream is forecast to strengthen by Thursday, offering the prospect of a quick downwind run for much of the fleet as they head towards the Philippines.

Organised by the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC) — one of Hong Kong's oldest and most prestigious sporting institutions — the Rolex China Sea Race has been proudly title‑sponsored by Rolex since 2008. This Category 1 offshore race is conducted under the auspices of the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC).

Renowned as Asia's classic blue‑water offshore challenge, the race continues to attract outstanding sailors and internationally recognised yachts from across the globe. Competitors are drawn by the event's history, the demanding nature of the course, and its enduring Corinthian spirit.

Race action is being tracked by Yellowbrick Tracking https://yb.tl/rolexchinasea2026 and is being shown live at www.rolexchinasearace.com – the Race can also be followed on the YB Race Viewer App.

For more information about Rolex China Sea Race 2026, please visit www.rolexchinasearace.com.

ABOUT ROYAL HONG KONG YACHT CLUB (RHKYC)

The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is one of the oldest and largest sports clubs in Hong Kong, with a rich, colourful history that spans over 170 years of community and competitive sailing and rowing. RHKYC provides training programmes for practitioners of all abilities and ages - both members and non-members - to nurture their development, produce elite athletes capable of competing at the highest levels, and contribute to the growth and popularity of these great pastimes. The Club also organises a full calendar of high-profile local and international race events, helping place Hong Kong firmly on the global sporting map.

ROLEX AND YACHTING

Rolex celebrates human achievement, recognizing the journey marked by milestones and emotions that culminates in defining moments – determined by a path followed, not just a trophy. Since the late 1950s, Rolex has championed perseverance and resilience in yachting across all its forms – from prestigious yacht clubs to pioneering feats of exploration, legendary offshore races, and its most successful sailors. Today, the Swiss watchmaker supports the innovative future of sailing through its Title Partnership of the Rolex SailGP Championship, the world's leading sailing league where the best athletes compete on identical supercharged foiling F50 catamarans on some of the world's most famous stretches of water. Furthermore, the brand is Title Sponsor of 15 major international events, from the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race to grand prix competition at the Rolex TP52 World Championship and spectacular gatherings at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Rolex Swan Cup. Rolex also partners institutions that share its enduring commitment to sailing, including the New York Yacht Club, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Royal Yacht Squadron, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and Royal Malta Yacht Club. Integral to this relationship are the towering figures in the sport and Rolex honours their unrelenting determination in the pursuit of excellence. From groundbreaking round-the-world yachtsman Sir Francis Chichester to modern-day sailors, Rolex celebrates the individuals who embody adaptability, teamwork and precision. The Rolex family of Testimonees includes legends Paul Cayard and Robert Scheidt, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, Sir Ben Ainslie, and the heroes at the heart of the Rolex SailGP Championship, Hannah Mills, Tom Slingsby and Martine Grael.

ABOUT ROLEX

AN UNRIVALLED REPUTATION FOR QUALITY AND EXPERTISE

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Perpetual watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability. The Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal, confirms that each watch has successfully undergone tests conducted by Rolex in its own laboratories according to its own criteria. These are periodically validated by an independent external organization. The word 'Perpetual' is inscribed on every Rolex Oyster watch. But more than just a word on a dial, it is a philosophy that embodies the company's vision and values. Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of the company, instilled a notion of perpetual excellence that would drive the company forward. This led Rolex to pioneer the development of the wristwatch and numerous major watchmaking innovations, such as the Oyster, the first waterproof wristwatch, launched in 1926, and the Perpetual rotor self-winding mechanism, invented in 1931. In the course of its history, Rolex has registered over 600 patents. At its four sites in Switzerland, the brand designs, develops and produces the majority of its watch components. A fifth site, also in Switzerland, is under construction and is expected to open in 2029. Rolex carries out its own manufacturing operations, from casting the gold alloys to machining, crafting, assembling and finishing the movement, case, dial and bracelet. Furthermore, the brand is actively involved in supporting the arts and culture, sport, and exploration, as well as those who are devising solutions to preserve the planet.

