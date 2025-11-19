ROLLER Doubles Down on Industry Intelligence with ROLLER iQ and the 2026 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report

New capabilities in ROLLER iQ and the 2026 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report provide operators with richer benchmarking data than ever seen before in the industry.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, has deepened its commitment to industry intelligence with two major benchmarking announcements made at IAAPA Expo 2025. The company released its 2026 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report, offering valuable insights to operators everywhere. And in an industry first, ROLLER has also incorporated benchmarking data into its AI assistant, ROLLER iQ. This provides ROLLER customers with instant, in-platform comparisons against industry benchmarks, enabling them to see how their venue performance aligns with competitors and peers in real-time.

ROLLER's 2026 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report (PRNewsfoto/ROLLER)

"Operators tell us they want clarity and confidence around how they're performing," said Luke Finn, Co-founder and CEO of ROLLER. "With our 2026 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report, we're giving the entire attractions community access to valuable industry intelligence. And for operators using ROLLER iQ, we're taking it further by delivering personalized, real-time benchmarks inside the platform so they can instantly see how their venue is tracking and get clear, data-driven actions to improve."

The new benchmarking capability within ROLLER iQ gives operators immediate visibility into how their venue's performance compares to industry averages, all without leaving the platform. Powered by anonymized, aggregated data from across the ROLLER ecosystem, it provides powerful benchmarks on key metrics, enabling operators to see how they're faring in areas such as online booking conversions, return visitation, and spend per head.

"We've taken benchmarking out of static reports and into the operator's hands," Finn said. "ROLLER iQ now delivers intelligence that's alive, accessible, and directly tied to everyday performance."

Complementing ROLLER iQ's powerful new functionality, the 2026 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report is available to anyone who registers for a copy. Created from hundreds of thousands of data points, the insightful report highlights several trends that define the modern guest experience. Key findings in this edition include:

Online checkouts generate higher spend: Online bookings drive 45% of revenue, despite representing just 33% of total bookings.

Online bookings drive 45% of revenue, despite representing just 33% of total bookings. Memberships increase loyalty and repeat visits: Members visit nearly 5x more often (4.9 visits per year) than non-members (1.3 visits).

Members visit nearly 5x more often (4.9 visits per year) than non-members (1.3 visits). Mobile ordering results in larger order values: Mobile food and beverage orders are 3.3x higher than traditional point-of-sale transactions.

Mobile food and beverage orders are 3.3x higher than traditional point-of-sale transactions. Digital payments yield higher transaction values: Digital wallets, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, account for 23.8% of online transactions, with values 1.96x larger on average than those of physical cards.

By bringing together in-platform benchmarking and comprehensive industry reporting, ROLLER continues to lead the evolution of intelligence in the attractions industry. These initiatives reinforce the company's mission to make data accessible, actionable, and truly transformative for operators worldwide.

"The attractions industry is evolving fast, and intelligence is what will define the next era of growth," said Finn. "Our goal is to support the community through that shift, giving every operator, no matter their size, access to insights that help them reach their full potential," said Finn.

The 2026 Attractions Industry Benchmark Report is available now. Access the full report here to explore the data, infographics, and strategies in detail.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company's all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software .

SOURCE ROLLER