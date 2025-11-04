As part of ROLLER's November 2025 Product Launch, ROLLER iQ introduces a new era of intelligence for attractions, transforming real-time venue data into instant insights and smarter decisions.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, has announced ROLLER iQ, a revolutionary AI assistant that helps operators turn their venue's data into instant insights, making intelligence a competitive edge for ROLLER's customers.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools like ChatGPT or Gemini, ROLLER iQ is grounded in real-time operational figures from the venue itself, which means it doesn't generate generic answers.

ROLLER Introduces ROLLER iQ, the AI Assistant Built for the Attractions Industry

"ROLLER iQ is a new kind of assistant, built specifically for the attractions industry," said Luke Finn, Co-founder and CEO, ROLLER. "It understands your business, your capacity, events, and guests, and turns that data into clear, actionable insights. It's there when you need answers, helping you move from analysis to action in seconds."

ROLLER iQ not only provides valuable insights that would typically take hours to uncover, it also helps you discover new growth strategies. Instead of digging through reports, operators can ask questions like "What products are driving the most revenue growth compared to last month?" or "What are the most important changes I should make based on guest feedback?" ROLLER iQ then surfaces that data in an easy-to-understand format and provides insights that help teams make confident decisions.

And because ROLLER iQ is available on desktop and mobile, operators can access their insights in the office, on the venue floor, or on the go, making it easier than ever to make confident decisions from anywhere.

Alongside ROLLER iQ, ROLLER's November 2025 Product Launch reinforces its broader commitment to supporting operators with modern technology and intelligence that help venues better understand and serve their guests.

The other headline capabilities in this launch include:

Price Rules: Automates a venue's pricing strategy with simple, flexible rules based on time, day, or group size to help venues capture more revenue without constant updates.

Automates a venue's pricing strategy with simple, flexible rules based on time, day, or group size to help venues capture more revenue without constant updates. Channel Management: Connects a venue's offering directly to global marketplaces such as Google Things to do, Klook, Viator, and GetYourGuide. This syncs pricing, capacity, and availability in real-time, and bookings from every channel are fed directly into ROLLER, giving operators a complete picture of performance and guest demand.

This launch follows a year of rapid innovation at ROLLER with more than 100 new product enhancements released in 2025 alone, each designed to make it faster, simpler, and more powerful for operators to run their businesses.

"ROLLER is building an ecosystem where data, insights, and innovation all work together," added Finn. "Beyond this November Launch, we're constantly enhancing our platform, making it faster, simpler, and more powerful with every update. Each improvement is guided by the needs of our incredible community."

The full ROLLER November 2025 Product Launch is available now. Visit the link to watch the launch video, explore the new capabilities, and request early access to ROLLER iQ.

ROLLER will share more details about ROLLER iQ, including an exclusive announcement, during a press conference at IAAPA Expo Orlando on November 19, from 11:40 am at booth #3047.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company's all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software .

SOURCE ROLLER