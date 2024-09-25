Roots Blower Commemorates 170 Years of Engineering Excellence and Innovation in Air and Gas Technology

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is excited to announce the remarkable 170th anniversary of Roots, a noteworthy milestone in not only the blower and compressor sector but across all industries. Originally established in the woolen mills of Connersville, Indiana, USA, Roots has successfully charted a course through the tides of change, experiencing a variety of transformations and mergers, including the recent integration into the Ingersoll Rand family.

The company's dedication to innovation and adaptability has been a guiding light of excellence ever since its inception by pioneers Francis and Philander Roots nearly two centuries ago. In honor of this historic anniversary, a celebratory event was held, bringing together over 400 guests that including current employees, past employees, and their families, enjoying an array of activities. This event not only celebrated the storied past of Roots but also its continuous drive towards a future of innovation under the Ingersoll Rand umbrella.

Roots has been a part of the United States industrial scene for over 170 years.

The principle of the rotary lobe blower was discovered by two brothers, Francis and Philander Roots. While redesigning their main machinery driver in the woolen mill, the Roots brothers experimented with many designs to find what might be most reliable and effective for their operation. One of their ideas consisted of two wooden lobes, each in the shape of a figure-eight paddle, which would revolve in opposite directions when water was forced past them. This turned a shaft and provided power to operate their machinery. However, the wood swelled due to the moisture and the device was not successful as a water turbine, but two patents were obtained for water turbines applying this principle.

While running the machine dry to refine the design, the discharge of air suddenly blew one of their hats into the air, demonstrating the incredible ability of the device to move air at a high rate. This was the first Roots rotary lobe blower. Patents were obtained as the rotary lobe blower helped to expand the Roots operation.

At an exhibition in Paris in 1867, the Roots blower was granted the highest award for design, workmanship, material, and efficiency prior to be patented in 1868. The blower also received accolades again in 1873 at the Vienna Exhibition for machinery in its classification and took first place during the U.S. Centennial Exhibition of 1876 in Philadelphia along with many others awards and accolades.

