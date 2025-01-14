RSM ramps up Asia Hub capabilities with new RSM Hong Kong Advisory firm

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM Hong Kong Advisory is pleased to announce the official opening of its office on 15 January 2025.

This is in line with RSM's aim to ramp up its Asia Hub capabilities to tap into the increasing growth potential in Asia.

RSM Hong Kong Advisory, together with RSM Singapore, will lead the Asia Hub charge, with the respective firms covering East Asia and SEA/ASEAN, working in concert with RSM firms in the region and internationally.

"We believe in the long-term prospects of Hong Kong as a thriving and key international business and financial centre. As the key window to the China markets, we are bullish on Hong Kong's role which will only grow in importance," said Mr. Chio Kian Huat, CEO of RSM Hong Kong Advisory and RSM Singapore.

Mr Chio added that work on the new Hong Kong Advisory office began a year ago, and various services in Tax, Corporate Advisory, and Managed Services have since become fully operational. Currently headed by six partners, the firm is committed to continuing its investment in Hong Kong and growing the practice to be the preferred firm for international businesses.

Hong Kong remains attractive to businesses in the long term. In 2024, the number of start-ups and companies in Hong Kong with parent companies located outside the region reportedly reached record highs (Source: Census and Statistics Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region). The China + One strategy has also driven an influx of Chinese and global companies exploring opportunities in Asian countries.

RSM is well poised to serve these companies with its Asia Hub capabilities, offering seamless, one-stop advisory across borders. We support companies through various stages of their development, from setup to mergers and acquisitions, fund raising, and restructuring for growth or overcoming business challenges. Our experts are experienced in helping businesses within and outside Asia establish themselves and flourish in this region.

Intra-Asian trade is also expected to rise. According to the International Monetary Fund, intra-Asian trade will constitute approximately 40% of global trade by 2030. Asia is now the world's second-most integrated trade region, after the European Union.

The increased trade activity bodes well for professional services firms in Asia, and RSM Hong Kong Advisory, supported by RSM International and RSM Singapore, will serve as an important bridge between China and the world.

About RSM Hong Kong Advisory

As Asia's premier full-service professional firm, we deliver best-in-class practices and in-depth knowledge in incorporation, accounting, tax, finance, HR, payroll, advisory, and compliance for your business.

As a member of RSM International, the sixth largest professional services network globally, our team of dedicated specialists focuses on supporting internationally active businesses with operations in mainland China and/or Hong Kong SAR in managing their compliance and other critical functions in Hong Kong through every stage of their business lifecycle, from the time they start, build their business, and finally, when they scale up and go global.

