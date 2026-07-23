RSPO Launches New Guidance to Leverage Sustainable Palm Oil Certification for IFRS® Sustainability Disclosure Standards

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) has released a guidance document, "Leveraging RSPO Principles and Criteria for IFRS® Sustainability Disclosure Standards". This new resource supports certified sustainable palm oil producers to align their sustainability practices with the IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 disclosure standards that serve as the global framework for reporting sustainability-related financial information.

As more than 30 jurisdictions, representing around 60% of global GDP, move towards adoption of the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (IFRS SDS), companies are increasingly required to disclose how sustainability-related risks and opportunities affect their financial position and prospects.1

This resource provides a practical pathway for palm oil producers to respond to these requirements by leveraging their existing compliance with the RSPO Principles and Criteria (P&C), without duplicating efforts or creating parallel systems.

Informing investor-relevant disclosures: A four-step approach

Certification and the IFRS SDS serve different purposes. This guidance, developed with support from PwC Malaysia, provides a practical bridge between operational sustainability practices and financial disclosure expectations by helping members translate certification-related topics, metrics, and evidence to inform investor-relevant disclosures.

It sets out a four-step approach to IFRS SDS-aligned reporting, guiding RSPO Members on applicability, reporting boundaries, identification of sustainability-related risks and opportunities, and links to financial performance. It also includes seven practical examples, illustrating how the RSPO P&C requirements and implementation evidence can inform disclosures across key sustainability topics, from ethical conduct and legal compliance to environmental protection and worker health and safety.

Beyond growers, the guidance document also supports financial institutions by helping banks, insurers, and investors understand how palm oil sustainability issues, such as labour disputes and traceability gaps, can translate into financial risks, impacts, and opportunities, enabling clearer risk profiling and more informed financing decisions.

Joseph D' Cruz, RSPO Chief Executive Officer, said: "As sustainability reporting becomes an integral pillar of financial performance, this guidance bridges certification and disclosure, providing RSPO members with a practical framework to demonstrate sustainability performance in ways that resonate with global capital markets. In line with the growing importance of sustainability disclosures in financing and investment decision-making processes, this guidance illustrates how RSPO Principles and Criteria practices can complement an organisation's strategy and risk assessment processes."

Andrew Chan, Partner, Sustainability Leader at PwC Malaysia, said: "This guidance responds to the broader shift towards measuring sustainability through a financial lens, with the adoption of the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (IFRS S1 and IFRS S2). For RSPO growers, this creates an opportunity to demonstrate how sustainability practices contribute to business resilience as well as value creation — building investor confidence for the long term."

Importantly, the guidance also reflects RSPO's longer term interest in progressively strengthening linkages with sustainability disclosure frameworks. As disclosure expectations continue to evolve, RSPO intends to further explore how certification-related data metrics and assurance processes can support broader and more integrated sustainability disclosures in the future.

The Guidance Document can be downloaded here.

For more information, visit www.rspo.org

About RSPO:

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) is a global partnership to make palm oil sustainable. Formed in 2004, the RSPO is a multi-stakeholder non-profit organisation that unites members from across the palm oil value chain, including oil palm producers, palm oil processors and traders, consumer goods manufacturers, retailers, banks and investors, environmental or nature conservation non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and social or developmental NGOs.

As a partnership for progress and positive impact, the RSPO facilitates global change to make the production and consumption of palm oil sustainable. To inspire change, we communicate the environmental and social benefits. To make progress, we catalyse collaboration. To provide assurance, we set the standards of certification.

The RSPO is registered as an international association in Zurich, Switzerland, with main offices in Malaysia and Indonesia, and offices in China, Colombia, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States.

About PwC:

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com

1 IFRS Foundation, ISSB Podcast February 2025

SOURCE Roundtable On Sustainable Palm Oil