RWA.LTD Secures Multi-Million Dollar Angel Investment to Accelerate the Development of the World's First Non-Financial Real-World Asset Tokenization Platform

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWA.LTD, the world's first tokenization platform for non-financial real-world assets, today announced the successful completion of a multi-million-dollar angel round from private angel investors. The proceeds will be dedicated to technology upgrades, compliance framework enhancement, international market expansion, and ecosystem partner development—supporting the company's mission toward global growth.

RWA.LTD was co-founded by core members from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Peking University, and IBM. The founding team includes: an MIT Sloan scholar who studied under a Nobel Prize-winning economist and leads the platform's ecosystem model design; a former IBM blockchain infrastructure head who served as CTO providing blockchain solutions for banks and governments; and the founder and CEO Tony Fu — a Peking University graduate, visiting professor at the University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Deputy Secretary-General of the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association.

Tony Fu stated, "We are building a new-generation Web3 commerce ecosystem where real-world assets anchor on-chain value. Our mission is to create a 'product-based Binance,' replacing speculative virtual tokens with asset-backed, redeemable, and ownable tokens that bring blockchain value into the real economy."

RWA.LTD's dual-layer "chain-commerce" ecosystem bridges the gap between the real economy and Web3:

Commerce Layer: Partner brands issue functional tokens redeemable for flagship products. For instance, one token may currently redeem an iPhone 17, and three years later it can redeem an iPhone 20 — its value fluctuating naturally with product innovation. For brands, this model enables non-dilutive financing, real-time demand validation through token pricing, and deeper user engagement.



Token Layer: Acting as an internal ecosystem currency, it allows users to flexibly switch between product-linked tokens—essentially forming a "product-based S&P 500 index."

The team emphasizes that RWA.LTD's model fundamentally differs from crowdfunding, coupons, and ICOs:

Not Crowdfunding: Tokens are backed by verifiable inventory, representing tangible products rather than equity.





Not Coupons: Tokens have no expiry, can be freely traded, and fully capture time value.





Not ICOs: Demand arises naturally from product ecosystems, avoiding the volatility of traditional ICOs lacking real assets, and eliminating the need for traffic-driven fundraising by directly aligning with venture and private equity portfolios.

On market potential, RWA.LTD highlights that while not all iPhone users invest in stocks, they trust the products themselves. Product tokens establish a direct trust relationship between brands and consumers, creating a new consumption paradigm. The platform targets offshore forex holders and low-risk Web2 investors, collaborating with luxury and tech brands. Modeling shows that even with just 1% user conversion and low single-digit fees, participating brands could achieve annual revenue potential of approximately USD 1 billion.

Currently, RWA.LTD has accumulated over 300,000 Web3 community members, raised multi-million-dollar funding, and received recognition from top-tier international VCs and Hong Kong's Innovation and Technology Commission. Although the company's non-financial business qualifies for certain licensing exemptions, relevant license applications are already underway. RWA.LTD is poised to redefine token economics by anchoring digital assets to tangible value—bringing real-world value back onto the blockchain.

