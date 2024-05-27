Safeguard Home from Bushfire Pollution with Coway Air Purifiers

- Coway Airmega air purifiers feature the HEPA filters recommended by the NSW government for bushfire protection

- The range is on sale from June 1st to 7th, 2024

SYDNEY, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Australia's devastating bushfires, which lasted from 2019 to 2020 and continue today, the need to preserve air quality at home has become imperative.

Smoke contains fine particles smaller than 2.5 microns, or PM2.5, which penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Research from the WHO and US EPA has linked this to respiratory and heart diseases, which can lead to mortality.

Coway Airmega Air Purifiers

The NSW government has advised using air purifiers with a high-efficiency particle air (HEPA) filter for bushfire smoke protection, selecting air purifiers suitable for each room's size, and replacing filters regularly. The advice is important not only for areas directly affected by bushfires but also across the states due to the spread of smoke.

With its commitment to providing fresh and clean air, South Korea's leading wellness tech company and world-leading air purifier brand, Coway, brought its award-winning Airmega air purifiers to Australia in 2022. Coway air purifiers have garnered attention for their effectiveness in removing bushfire pollutants.

Coway Airmega Air Purifiers: The Right Choice for Bushfire Season Preparation

Coway Airmega air purifiers check all the marks for bushfire preparation, making them the right choice for air protection at home.

First, all Coway Airmega air purifiers are equipped with the industry-leading 3-stage air filtration system to aid easier breathing. The 3-stage filtration, comprised of a Pre-filter, Deodorization/Activated Carbon filter, and HEPA filter, efficiently filters harmful elements and removes 99.999% of ultra-fine particles down to 0.01 microns, removing smoke, gases, odors, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Coway has curated a lineup of the best-selling air purifiers to suit various room sizes, air purification needs, and aesthetic tastes.

Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH) is a compact yet incredibly powerful air purifier with 109m 2 coverage, ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and small offices. It's the USA's most loved air purifier with over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and Wirecutter's top pick in the New York Times for ten consecutive years.

coverage, ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and small offices. It's the most loved air purifier with over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and Wirecutter's top pick in the New York Times for ten consecutive years. Airmega 150 is the most iconic Coway model for one or two-person households, winning three of the most prestigious design awards: iF Design Award ( Germany ), Good Design Award ( Japan ) and IDEA award ( USA ). The Dove White, Sage Green , and Peony Pink colorways add style to any home.

), Good Design Award ( ) and IDEA award ( ). The Dove White, , and Peony Pink colorways add style to any home. Airmega 250 is ideal for families and pet owners, with up to 131m 2 coverage and protection against pet-related allergens and pollutants.

All Airmega air purifiers show air quality in real-time, are easy to use, and give handy filter replacement notifications.

From June 1st to 7th, 2024, Coway is offering Mid-Year Sale up to 31% on air purifiers and 32% on filters. For more, please visit Coway Amazon Store.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.