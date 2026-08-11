Safeheron and Chainalysis Partner to Embed Real-Time Compliance Intelligence in Institutional Digital Asset Custody

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeheron, a leading digital asset self-custody platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, to integrate Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) real-time anti-money laundering (AML) screening directly into Safeheron's institutional self-custody platform. The integration embeds compliance checks at the point of asset movement, rather than after the fact.

Compliance Built Into the Operations Layer

Compliance and AML teams get real-time screening at the point of execution, with consistent policy enforcement across every asset class and wallet operation.

Risk, audit, and legal teams work from a single source of truth, where every approve, hold, or block decision maps to a defined policy, a named approver, and a time-stamped record.

Product teams can launch new digital asset offerings that are compliant from day one, extending the same risk layer to new asset classes with no repeated integration work.

Treasury and operations teams replace ad hoc approvals with standardized, policy-driven workflows.

Compliance Standards Are Rising Industry-Wide

According to Chainalysis research, nearly half of institutions onboarded in 2026 now operate at compliance strictness levels that only the top 10% of firms achieved in 2020 — a sign that regulatory expectations are shifting from external process to built-in infrastructure.

"Institutions operating at scale need compliance and operations to work as one, not as adjacent systems that teams have to reconcile after the fact," said Wade Wang, CEO of Safeheron. "Partnering with Chainalysis means our clients have access to deep blockchain intelligence directly within their operations environment."

"As institutional capital moves into digital assets, it brings a demand for regulatory defensibility, and the quality of a firm's monitoring tooling is fast becoming a genuine competitive advantage," said Shannon Hughes, Senior Director, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Chainalysis. "Our partnership with Safeheron embeds Chainalysis KYT directly into the custody and operations layer, so every transaction carries a compliance verdict before it moves."

About Safeheron

Safeheron is the world's leading digital asset self-custody provider, built on fully in-house developed, open-source Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) technology, serving payment companies, liquidity providers, digital banks, RWA platforms, trusts, and asset managers.

About Chainalysis

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform, making it easy to connect the movement of digital assets to real-world services, powered by deep blockchain data and AI.

SOURCE Safeheron Pte. Ltd.