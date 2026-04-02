Safeheron Officially Launches AI Connect: Proactive AI for Digital Asset Operations

A Read-Only Isolation architecture that plugs compliance into institutional AI workflows — enabling instant financial reporting and proactive risk audits without touching funds.

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeheron, a leading open-source digital asset self-custody platform, today launched AI Connect. Powered by Remote MCP (Model Context Protocol), AI Connect connects institutional digital asset operations with AI workflows, transforming AI from a passive assistant into a proactive, security-aware data hub.

As the industry converges on one truth — "code is cheap; compliance is the moat" — institutions want AI-driven efficiency but fear hallucinations and unauthorized fund access. AI Connect solves this by acting as a compliance socket for existing AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, enabling deep data access under strict Read-Only Isolation.

"In the AI era, the greatest risk to digital assets comes not only from internal or external bad actors, but equally from AI with excessive permissions," said CEO Wade Wang. "AI Connect redefines trust: it doesn't touch your money, but it helps your team protect and manage it far more effectively."

Key Highlights:

Proactive Security & Policy Audits: Using natural language commands, teams can trigger AI analysis of recent transactions to surface stop-loss risks, whitelist anomalies, and potential threats before they escalate.

Using natural language commands, teams can trigger AI analysis of recent transactions to surface stop-loss risks, whitelist anomalies, and potential threats before they escalate. Instant Custom Financial Reports: AI Connect aggregates platform data and generates Markdown documents, structured tables, or charts on demand — eliminating manual exports for CFOs and finance teams.

AI Connect aggregates platform data and generates Markdown documents, structured tables, or charts on demand — eliminating manual exports for CFOs and finance teams. Enterprise-Grade Compliance: Built on Safeheron's SOC2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified RBAC architecture, AI permissions are strictly bound to the operator's access level. No employee access means no AI access.

Built on Safeheron's SOC2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022-certified RBAC architecture, AI permissions are strictly bound to the operator's access level. No employee access means no AI access. Open-Source Safeheron Skill: Developers using Cursor or Claude Code can generate multi-language SDK code (Java, Python, Go, JS) via natural language, with built-in best practices for transactions and Webhook verification.

The launch of AI Connect marks a new chapter in Safeheron's institutional digital asset management journey. As AI permeates every financial workflow, Safeheron is committed to ensuring that AI-driven operations remain proactive, compliant, and bank-grade secure. AI Connect will continue to evolve, expanding its MCP capability toolkit to deliver deeper intelligent insights across every facet of institutional operations.

To learn more about Safeheron AI Connect, visit Safeheron.

SOURCE Safeheron Pte. Ltd.