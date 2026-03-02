Galaxy AI Expands Multi-Agent Ecosystem To Give Users More Choice and Flexibility

Samsung continues to evolve its AI experience by adding a new AI agent across the Galaxy ecosystem to make everyday interactions easier

SYDNEY, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the continued expansion of Galaxy AI, reinforcing its vision for a rich, open and integrated multi-agent ecosystem. Built around Samsung's vision of AI that reduces effort and steps across everyday tasks, Galaxy AI is designed to help users get things done more naturally with greater choice, flexibility and control.

Recent insights[1] show that people are increasingly using multiple AI agents depending on the task as AI becomes more embedded in daily routines. Nearly 8 in 10 users now rely on more than two types of AI agents. Reflecting this shift, Samsung is evolving Galaxy AI[2] to support a choice of integrated agents, enabling users to choose the experiences that best fit their needs, preferences and routines.

Galaxy AI was built to bring meaningful AI directly into the operating system through deep, framework-level connections across the device. Rather than operating within individual apps, Galaxy AI works at the system level by understanding the user's context to support more natural interactions.

This approach reduces the need to switch between apps or repeat commands, allowing Galaxy AI to work in the background. It also enables Samsung to curate experiences from supporting services, such as Perplexity, while ensuring everything feels seamlessly integrated within the Galaxy environment.

"We've been committed to building an open and inclusive integrated AI ecosystem that gives users more choice, flexibility and control to get complex tasks done quickly and easily," said Won-Joon Choi, President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of the R&D Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Galaxy AI acts as an orchestrator, bringing together different forms of AI into a single, natural, cohesive experience."

As part of this multi-agent expansion, Samsung will introduce Perplexity as an additional AI agent on upcoming flagship Galaxy devices. Users will be able to access Perplexity through a dedicated voice wake phrase, "Hey Plex," or via quick-access controls such as pressing and holding the side button, making contextual assistance easy to reach when needed. Perplexity can work with other compatible Samsung Apps as well as select third-party apps to help streamline multi-step tasks, making it easier for users to move between activities without switching apps. This can offer Galaxy users a more integrated and flexible AI experience across the device.[3]

As Samsung continues to expand its inclusive AI ecosystem — in part by collaborating with trusted partners — the company remains focused on enabling experiences that are easy to use and available to all. Additional details about supported devices and experiences will be announced soon.

[1] Based on Samsung's internal research. [2] Galaxy AI features are currently free of charge, with any specific plans for premium AI services to be decided in close coordination with our partners. There are currently no plans to charge for Galaxy AI features, however different terms may apply to other AI features provided by third parties. [3] The Perplexity app comes pre-installed on S26 Series devices and can be removed at any time. To enable Perplexity to work with compatible Samsung apps and select third party apps, users must grant the necessary permissions in device settings. Functionality may vary depending on app compatibility, user permissions, and available features. Multi step task support may differ by app and use case.

