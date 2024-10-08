Selected amongst 345 participants nationwide, the Top 10 Semi-Finalist Teams will develop innovative solutions that help address Malaysia's pressing societal issues

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia Electronics ("Samsung Malaysia") officially revealed the top 10 semi-finalist teams for the sixth edition of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. This highly anticipated competition challenges Malaysian secondary students from Form 1 to Form 3 to develop innovative solutions to address Malaysia's pressing societal issues by using Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). These shortlisted teams will advance to the second phase, where they will turn their innovative ideas into real-life working prototypes.

Samsung Malaysia Announces the Top 10 Semi-Finalist Teams for Solve for Tomorrow 2024

In partnership with Universiti Malaya, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow has garnered tremendous enthusiasm from students and mentors across the nation. A distinguished panel of STEM experts from Universiti Malaya evaluated more than 115 entries from 345 participants and identified the top 10 teams to advance to the next stage of the competition.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their dedication and creativity in this competition. It is inspiring to see the impressive number of entries submitted this year. We look forward to seeing the semi-finalists unlock their full potential and further refine their ideas as they advance to the next phase of the competition," said Elaine Soh, Chief Marketing Officer of Samsung Malaysia Electronics. "At Samsung, we believe in empowering innovative and passionate young talents, as they are key to shaping our nation's future," she added.

Ir. Dr. Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Director of the Universiti Malaya STEM Centre, added, "It was truly inspiring to witness the creativity displayed by the participating teams. Beyond their impressive solutions, what stood out most was the growing enthusiasm among students to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application. The next phase of the competition will be crucial for these students, as they will require additional support and knowledge to enhance their ideas and solutions, alongside guidance from their mentors. As STEM educators, we are committed to supporting these teams as they progress on their journey."

The Top 10 Semi-Finalist teams for Solve For Tomorrow 2024 (in no particular order) are:

TerraInnovators – SMK Sultan Ismail ( Johor )

) Eagle Young Innovators – St. John's Institution ( Kuala Lumpur )

) The Visionaries – Vision Secondary School Tawau ( Sabah )

) A Miso Soup – Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School ( Sabah )

) Renew Shield – SMK Sungai Tapang ( Sarawak )

) Tres Scholarium – SM Sains Kuala Selangor ( Selangor )

) The Nexus – SMK Subang ( Selangor )

) Eco Empire – SMJK Kwang Hua ( Selangor )

) TWS – SMK Shah Alam ( Selangor )

) Quantum Questers – SMK La Salle Petaling Jaya ( Selangor )

The next phase of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow features the Design Thinking Workshop, where the semi-finalists will refine their initial ideas and create prototypes, further explaining their ideas. Lastly, top 5 finalists will be selected to present their finalized ideas and compete for the grand prize worth up to RM28,000 in Samsung products.

For more information on Solve for Tomorrow, please visit https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/2024/.

Stay updated with the latest information by following the official Samsung Malaysia Facebook account. You can also watch the winning presentations from last year's winners at Solve For Tomorrow – Winners | Samsung Malaysia.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

"SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) SDN BHD [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]".

SOURCE Samsung Electronics