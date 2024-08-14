Samsung Malaysia Invites Students to Showcase STEM Skills at Sixth Edition Solve for Tomorrow 2024 Competition

A platform for Form 1 to Form 3 students to showcase their innovative ideas to tackle pressing issues faced by Malaysia's local communities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia Electronics ("Samsung Malaysia") is proud to announce the return of the sixth edition of the 'Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2024' , a youth competition designed to inspire young minds to develop problem-solving skills and address challenges in their communities with the power of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). With the nationwide theme 'Start with Can', Malaysian students aged 13 to 15 are once again invited to identify local pressing issues and create innovative solutions with STEM to make a positive change and stand a chance to win a share worth up to RM 80,000 in technology and classroom supplies!

A platform for Form 1 to Form 3 students to showcase their innovative ideas to tackle pressing issues faced by Malaysia’s local communities

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya to instill early interest and skills in STEM in hopes of equipping the next generation with the necessary skill sets needed to thrive and excel when they enter into the workforce in the near future. This aligns with the nation's vision of building a sustainable STEM talent pool to propel Malaysia towards its goal of becoming a high-tech nation by 2030.

Dato' Roh Jae Yeol, Director of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Malaysia, said, "Generation Alpha has been immersed in a tech-savvy world, fostering great creativity and boldness in exploring and pioneering innovation. This trend aligns with future work demands in fields like artificial intelligence, IoT and advanced technologies. At Samsung, we believe young minds can overcome their communities' challenges through innovation, dedication, and passion. Samsung SFT is more than a competition; it serves as a catalyst, empowering all Malaysian youths to realise their capabilities and transform their ideas into tangible solutions that contribute to a better future."

"We welcome all Malaysian youth innovators to break through language barriers and showcase their creativity in this competition. We have full faith that these young minds can change the world. As educators, we are responsible for preparing them to navigate the digital frontier and make positive changes," shared Ir. Dr. Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Director of Universiti Malaya's STEM Centre. "This initiative also marks our pivotal commitment to fostering early-stage STEM education, a critical step in cultivating the talent pool that will drive our nation's economic development."

Samsung SFT 2024 competition provides an opportunity for secondary students nationwide to showcase their innovative ideas by addressing real-world problems using STEM principles in a 800-word submission. Entries will be evaluated by Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya based on various criteria such as issue relevance, creativity, feasibility, STEM application, and presentation of innovative solutions. The top 10 teams will advance to the next round, where they will enhance and present their ideas.

The shortlisted entries for Samsung SFT 2024 competition will be revealed on the program's website in October 2024. Selected participants will benefit from mentorship and guidance to refine their ideas and develop prototypes during a Design to Win Workshop.

In December 2024, winners will be determined through a competitive pitching process.

First Prize: Samsung products worth up to RM28,000[1].

Second Prize: Samsung products worth up to RM24,000[2].

Third Prize: Samsung products worth up to RM19,000[3].

Fourth Prize: Samsung products worth up to RM6,000[4].

Fifth Prize: Samsung products worth up to RM3,000[5].

Registration for SFT is now open and participants have until 16 September 2024 to submit their entries.

Stay tuned for the latest information by following the official Samsung Malaysia Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. You can also watch the winning presentations from last year's winners at SFT – Winners | Samsung Malaysia.

For more information about SFT 2024, please visit https://www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/2024 .

[1] Prizes value are estimated and may be varied. Terms and Conditions apply. [2] Prizes value are estimated and may be varied. Terms and Conditions apply. [3] Prizes value are estimated and may be varied. Terms and Conditions apply. [4] Prizes value are estimated and may be varied. Terms and Conditions apply. [5] Prizes value are estimated and may be varied. Terms and Conditions apply.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics