Samsung Malaysia Reveals Top 10 Semi-Finalist Teams for Solve for Tomorrow 2023, Inspiring STEM Innovation for the Fourth Consecutive Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya have unveiled the impressive line-up of 10 semi-finalist teams for the highly-anticipated Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2023 competition. This marks the fourth year of the competition, designed to inspire students to embrace innovation and become adept problem-solvers who create solutions to address society's issues through the application of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

This year's competition continues to be a competitive one, with ground-breaking ideas pouring in from different schools across Malaysia. Students passionately engaged in addressing one of the competition's three central themes: Education & Learning, Sustainability & Environment, and Health & Well-Being. After a meticulous evaluation of each submission, a panel of distinguished judges from Universiti Malaya carefully curated the cream of the crop, identifying the top 10 teams to advance to Phase 2 of this prestigious competition.

"As we witness the enthusiasm and innovative spirit of this new generation, we're reminded that the future of our nation is in capable hands. This year's submissions have illuminated ground-breaking ideas that can drive meaningful change through STEM. Nurturing young talent and fostering a passion for innovation is pivotal in shaping a brighter tomorrow and we at Samsung are committed to guiding and empowering these emerging visionaries. It is indeed a privilege to be part of their journey and to support the future leaders of our country," shared Dato' Roh Jae Yeol, Director of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Malaysia Electronics.

Ir. Dr Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Director of Universiti Malaya STEM Centre and judge for the Solve for Tomorrow 2023 competition said, "I am truly amazed by the remarkable submissions we've seen this year. Malaysian students continue to showcase their deep awareness of the challenges facing their community and are presenting viable solutions. Their credible and innovative ideas hold the promise of meaningful change. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact these future innovators will make as they proceed to develop their prototypes in the coming year. We are confident that these students will make a positive impact on the world. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

The 10 semi-finalists teams for Solve For Tomorrow 2023 (in no particular order) are:

Creators of Tomorrow – SMK Sultan

CUBE OF THREE – SMK BANDAR TUN HUSSEIN ONN 2

Victernal – MRSM Bagan Datuk

The YEY – SMJK Kwang Hua

ALOHI – SMK (P) AIR PANAS

H.I.P – SMK PUTERI WILAYAH

Magnetic OleoHydroGuard Sponge – SMK KUBANG BEMBAN

The Bees Knees – SMJK Kwang Hua

PaperTerra Techs – Sekolah Indonesia Kuala Lumpur

Acsian – SMK Methodist ACS Ipoh

The 10 semi-finalist teams of the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow (SFT) competition are now moving on to Phase 2, where they will refine their concepts and create prototypes. The mentors from Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya will help them prepare their presentations for Phase 3 of the competition. In the final round, five teams will compete for impressive prizes worth RM 30,000 of Samsung products.

