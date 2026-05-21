In 2026, all new TV models will feature AI technology, underscoring Samsung's broad move into the AI TV era

Samsung Malaysia's 2026 lineup expands enhanced AI features across Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED and UHD models, helping more consumers experience the benefits of Vision AI TVs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia has today announced the launch of its full 2026 TV lineup, spanning premium models such as Micro RGB, OLED and Neo QLED, as well as mainstream Mini LED and UHD TVs. In its 20th year as the world's No. 1 TV brand,[1] Samsung is expanding AI-powered features across more models, bringing smarter picture, sound and personalized viewing experiences to more consumers worldwide.

Samsung Malaysia Unveils Full 2026 AI TV Lineup

In 2026, Samsung is expanding Vision AI Companion (VAC) features across its 4K-and-above TV line up, reflecting its broader strategy to make AI a central part of the TV experience. The expansion brings AI-powered viewing to more categories, screen sizes and consumer needs.[2]

"Samsung's 2026 AI TV lineup reflects our vision of making intelligent and connected home entertainment more accessible to consumers in Malaysia," said Charles Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics. "With Samsung Vision AI, we are transforming the TV into more than just a screen, it becomes a smart companion that delivers more personalised viewing, immersive entertainment and seamless connectivity within the home ecosystem. Together with our latest Q-Series Soundbars featuring Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology, consumers can enjoy a more cinematic and elevated entertainment experience at home."

Vision AI Companion Brings Smarter, More Immersive Viewing

VAC brings together Samsung's broadest range of AI service platforms, including Bixby, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot[3], to make the TV experience more intelligent and personalized. Designed to work alongside users as an entertainment companion, VAC can help guide what to watch, what to eat and what to listen to, extending the role of the TV beyond viewing alone. The AI TV lineup also brings AI-enhanced entertainment features to movies, sports and gaming:

AI Upscaling Pro: uses AI to analyze and enhance low-resolution content in real time, delivering greater detail, depth and contrast, while Color Booster Pro analyzes and categorizes scenes to provide more vivid, lifelike color.

uses AI to analyze and enhance low-resolution content in real time, delivering greater detail, depth and contrast, while analyzes and categorizes scenes to provide more vivid, lifelike color. AI Soccer Mode: analyzes match scenes in real time to optimize picture and sound for smoother ball movement, vivid color and more immersive stadium audio.

analyzes match scenes in real time to optimize picture and sound for smoother ball movement, vivid color and more immersive stadium audio. AI Sound Controller Pro: analyzes dialogue, background music and sound effects in real time, letting users adjust elements such as commentary and crowd noise for a more immersive experience.

Micro RGB: Defining the Future of Premium Picture Quality

Micro RGB expands Samsung's premium TV experience across a wider range of screen sizes, bringing highly precise color, brightness and immersive AI-powered viewing to more consumers. Available in the R95H and R85H series in sizes from 65 to 115 inches, Micro RGB is built on Samsung's proprietary Micro RGB Technology, which uses individually controlled red, green and blue micro LEDs to deliver highly precise light control, richer detail and more natural color. Additionally, Glare Free technology minimizes light reflection in bright environments, helping preserve a clear viewing experience across a range of lighting conditions.

Micro RGB also brings VAC and other AI-optimized features to Samsung's premium large-screen category, adding more intelligent and personalized viewing experiences. Micro RGB AI Engine Pro fine-tunes color, motion and depth, so viewers stay immersed in every scene. With Micro RGB Precision Color 100, color expression appears fuller and more lifelike, with support for 100% color coverage of BT.2020[4].

Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro leverage Samsung's AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimizing color and contrast scene by scene, helping deliver more vibrant visuals across a wide range of brightness levels.

Reinforcing Samsung's focus on premium viewing comfort, the R95H has also received both the Safety for Eyes and Circadian Rhythm Display (CRD) certifications from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a leading global testing institute based in Germany.

OLED: Expanding the Lineup for More Viewing Preferences

Samsung's 2026 OLED TVs include the S95H, S90H and S85H, offering deep blacks, rich color, immersive performance and refined design across a wider range of viewing preferences. Glare Free technology, previously available only on the S95F model, now expands to both the S95H and the S90H, helping the display's true blacks and rich colors stay clear and undisturbed, even in bright rooms.

On the flagship S95H, Samsung adds premium features designed to elevate both entertainment and art. Pantone Validated ArtfulColor helps preserve the authenticity of original artwork with faithful color and exceptional detail, while Art Store extends Samsung's art experiences to OLED. The model's FloatLayer Design also gives the display a lighter, more refined presence that blends in more naturally with the home.

For gaming and sports, Samsung OLED's Ultimate Gaming Pack helps keep fast motion crisp and responsive. It brings together Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, support for key VRR platforms such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and quick-access gaming tools for smoother, more intuitive play.

For soccer fans, AI Soccer Mode Pro on S95H and S90H — and AI Soccer Mode on S85H — optimize picture and sound in real time for a more immersive match experience at home.

The Frame: Elevating the Art TV Experience

The Frame lineup includes models designed for different spaces and installation needs. Across the lineup, users can enjoy Art Mode with access to 5,000+ professionally curated artworks, along with experiences personalized by VAC.

The Frame Pro (LS03HW model) features Neo QLED picture quality and Wireless One Connect. A built-in installation model of The Frame (LS03HE model) is also available for spaces that call for a cleaner, more integrated look. New in 2026, The Frame (LS03HE model) is now, offering a gallery-scale screen that more closely reflects the presence of large-format artwork in the home.

Key features of The Frame Pro (LS03HW model) include:

Slim 24.9mm design depth: helps The Frame Pro deliver a more refined, art-inspired profile.

helps The Frame Pro deliver a more refined, art-inspired profile. Modern Frame Design and Wireless One Connect: provide a cleaner setup with no in-wall cable work.

provide a cleaner setup with no in-wall cable work. Neo QLED picture quality: paired with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology, delivers rich contrast, lifelike, paper-like color expression and clearer detail, even in bright rooms.

Key features of The Frame (LS03HE model) include:

A built-in design: enables easy in-wall wiring while preserving The Frame's iconic flush-to-wall look.

Neo QLED: Enhanced Picture Quality With More Connected Experiences

Samsung's Neo QLED brings together enhanced AI picture quality and more connected viewing experiences across the QN80H and QN70H, with the QN80H available in sizes from 50 to 100 inches and the QN70H in sizes from 43 to 85 inches. Each model delivers the brightness, contrast and smart optimization expected from a true QLED experience.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland as a Real QLED TV, Samsung Neo QLED uses a blue light backlight and a genuine quantum dot sheet to maintain a stable color spectrum and consistent picture performance. Real QLED with 100% Color Volume helps keep color accurate and stable, even at high brightness levels. Quantum Mini LED also enables ultra-precise light control, creating deeper contrast, clearer detail and more consistent brightness scene after scene.

VAC makes the viewing experience more seamless and context-aware by naturally surfacing helpful information on screen without interrupting content. Across the Neo QLED lineup, Samsung expands AI-powered picture and motion experiences, including 4K Upscaling — with gaming performance of up to 144Hz available on select models — while the NQ4 AI Processor helps optimize picture and sound for a wide range of content.

Mini LED: Optimized for AI, Made More Accessible

Samsung Mini LED brings a brighter, richer viewing experience to more viewers. More precise light control and Pure Spectrum Color give images greater depth and clarity, as well as contrast that feels more defined from scene to scene. With two distinct models, Samsung makes Mini LED and AI-powered viewing available to more consumers.

The M80H, available in 85-, 75-, 65- and 55-inch models, delivers the most advanced Mini LED experience in the lineup, combining Samsung's Mini LED picture quality with a broader set of AI-powered features for sports, gaming and everyday viewing:

Motion Xcelerator 144Hz: keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear.

keeps fast-paced content smooth and clear. NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor: powers AI-driven picture optimization.

powers AI-driven picture optimization. AI Sound Controller: keeps dialogue clear and balances voices and sound effects in real time.

keeps dialogue clear and balances voices and sound effects in real time. Additional AI and personalization features: further expand gaming and content experiences.

Offered in 85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50- and 43-inch models, the M70H brings the core benefits of Mini LED to a more accessible tier, with a focus on everyday picture quality, stable motion and immersive sports viewing.

Mini LED HDR: adds a more dynamic viewing experience.

adds a more dynamic viewing experience. Mini LED Processor 4K: optimizes everyday picture performance.

optimizes everyday picture performance. Motion Xcelerator: helps fast-moving scenes stay smoother and easier to follow.

helps fast-moving scenes stay smoother and easier to follow. Adaptive Sound: maintains clearer, more balanced audio.

Q-Series Soundbars

Samsung is also strengthening the home entertainment experience with its latest Q-Series Soundbars available in the local market, led by the flagship HW-Q990H model. Designed to complement Samsung's latest AI TVs, the new Q-Series lineup delivers a more immersive and cinematic audio experience through advanced AI-powered sound optimisation and Dolby Atmos.

The HW-Q990H introduces Samsung's new Sound Elevation technology, which intelligently lifts dialogue toward the centre of the screen for more natural and clearer voice delivery. Features such as Auto Volume also help maintain consistent sound levels across channels and content, creating a smoother and more balanced listening experience.

The 11.1.4-channel system combines a 7.0.2 main bar, 4.0.2 rear speakers and dual 8-inch driver built-in compact active subwoofer, refined for a powerful and space-efficient bass[5]. Up-firing channels and next-generation AI tuning further broaden the sound field, bringing a sense of scale typically associated with professional home theater setups

Samsung's collaboration with Dolby further enhances the experience, bringing Dolby Atmos wirelessly integrated into Samsung soundbars for premium and multidimensional sound.

Ashim Mathur, Vice President, APAC Marketing, Dolby Laboratories said, "We are thrilled to be working with Samsung to bring the Dolby Atmos immersive sound experience to households in Malaysia. Customers will connect more deeply with their favourite entertainment when experiencing it in Dolby Atmos as the sound will come alive with more layers and sharper details."

"Dolby Atmos allows creatives to control the placement and movement of each sound, helping them create a rich and layered experience when telling their stories or bringing their songs to life. Discover sound that doesn't feel like it's coming from speakers but makes you feel like you're actually inside the experience," he added.

Dolby Atmos is a pioneering spatial audio technology that offers a premium, multidimensional experience for your entertainment, adding layers beyond traditional surround sound. Whether you're gaming, or watching a big game, binging your favorite show or movie, or listening to that new track on repeat, get ready to be transported into a spatial sound experience that draws you in deeper, so you hear more and feel more.

Music Studio 7 and 5: Lifestyle Audio Designed for Modern Spaces

Samsung is also expanding its lifestyle audio lineup with Music Studio 7 and Music Studio 5, pairing immersive sound with design that naturally blends into modern spaces and everyday living environments. The new models build on Samsung's long-standing leadership in premium home audio, including its 12-year run as the world's No. 1 soundbar brand,[6] while helping create a more powerful integrated ecosystem that supports a wider variety of sound system combinations and a richer audiovisual experience.

Music Studio 7 delivers an immersive 3.1.1-channel audio experience designed for richer, more expressive listening. Key features include:

Built to pair naturally with big-screen TVs: two Music Studio 7 units placed on either side of a larger display can create a more balanced interior look while widening the stereo soundstage.

two Music Studio 7 units placed on either side of a larger display can create a more balanced interior look while widening the stereo soundstage. Expanded Q-Symphony: lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audiovisual experience at home.

lets users connect up to five compatible sound devices with a Samsung TV to build a more immersive audiovisual experience at home. Hi-Resolution Audio and Dolby Atmos: more detailed and immersive sound playback, while its super tweeter extends frequency response up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail.

Music Studio 5 brings immersive sound to a more compact speaker format. Built for wireless music streaming, it supports high-resolution playback and effortless everyday listening. Features include:

Dot Design by Erwan Bouroullec: a refined, design-forward speaker presence that blends seamlessly into any interior.

a refined, design-forward speaker presence that blends seamlessly into any interior. AI Dynamic Bass Control : Samsung's proprietary technology that delivers powerful sound in a compact form factor while deepening low frequencies without distortion.

: Samsung's proprietary technology that delivers powerful sound in a compact form factor while deepening low frequencies without distortion. Samsung Audio Lab: tunes the speaker, which uses a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide for clear, balanced sound, while Dolby Atmos support adds a more immersive listening experience.

Samsung is also expanding connectivity across its 2026 TV lineup with support for Google Cast on select models, including Mini LED, Neo QLED and Crystal UHD TVs. The feature allows users to stream videos, music and other content directly from compatible smartphones and tablets to the TV, adding more flexibility to the viewing experience.

Google Photos is now available on eligible 2026 Samsung TVs, giving users a new way to relive personal memories on the big screen[7]. The experience is designed to surface curated photo memories through Samsung Daily+, the Daily Board on-screen widget and the Google Photos app, making meaningful moments easier to revisit throughout the day. Additional Google Photos features will roll out on Samsung TVs later in 2026.

Grab the all-new 2026 Samsung Vision AI TVs and Soundbar at Launch today!

Until 31 May 2026, customers who purchase selected 2026 Samsung AI TV models during this period will be eligible to redeem exclusive gifts, as detailed in the table below.

Participating Models RRP (RM) Promotion

Price (RM) Hand

Raiser Gift

(27" M5

Monitor) Free Gift 1

(Premium

Item) Free Gift 2

(Slim Fit

Camera) Live

Stream

Product

Voucher 85" Micro RGB R95H 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV

MRA85R95HAKXXM 29,999 26,999 √ Z FLIP 7

(256

GB+12GB) (RM 4,999) Slim Fit

Cam (RM 499) √ 75" Micro RGB R95H 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV MRA75R95HAKXXM 21,999 21,999 √ Z FLIP 7

(256

GB+12GB) (RM 4,999) Slim Fit

Cam (RM 499) √ 85" Micro RGB R85H 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV MRA85R85HAKXXM 21,999 15,999 √ Galaxy Tab

S10 Lite

(Wi-Fi) (RM 1,649)

√ 75" Micro RGB R85H 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV MRA75R85HAKXXM 14,999 11,999 √ Galaxy Tab

S10 Lite

(Wi-Fi) (RM 1,649)

√ 83" OLED S90H 4K Samsung

Vision AI Smart TV QA83S90HAEXXM 27,599 22,999 √ Nintendo

Switch 2 (RM 2,288) Slim Fit

Cam (RM 499) √ 77" OLED S90H 4K Samsung

Vision AI Smart TV QA77S90HAKXXM 23,999 19,999 √ Nintendo

Switch 2 (RM 2,288) Slim Fit

Cam (RM 499) √ 65" OLED S90H 4K Samsung

Vision AI Smart TV QA65S90HAKXXM 12,999 10,999



Slim

Fit Cam (RM 499)

83" OLED S85H 4K Samsung

Vision AI Smart TV QA83S85HAEXXM 25,199 21,999 √ Nintendo

Switch 2 (RM 2,288)

√ 77" OLED S85H 4K Samsung

Vision AI Smart TV QA77S85HAEXXM 21,599 18,999 √ Nintendo

Switch 2 (RM 2,288)

√ 100" Neo QLED QN80H 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV QA100QN80HKXXM 25,199 20,999 √



√ 85" Neo QLED QN80H 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV QA85QN80HAKXXM 14,999 12,499 √



√ 75" Neo QLED QN80H 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV (2026) QA75QN80HAKXXM 9D,899 8,499 √



√ 85" The Frame Pro LS03HW 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV QA85LS03HWKXXM 16,999 12,999 √ Music

Studio -

LS51H

(RM 1,199)

√ 75" The Frame Pro LS03HW 4K

Samsung Vision AI Smart TV QA75LS03HWKXXM 12,999 10,999 √ Music

Studio -

LS51H (RM 1,199)

√ 85" Mini LED M80H 4K Samsung

Vision AI Smart TV UA85M80HAKXXM 9,399 8,599 √



√ 75" Mini LED M80H 4K Samsung

Vision AI Smart TV UA75M80HAKXXM 6,399 5,799 √



√

Additional reward for bundle purchases! For an enhanced home entertainment experience, customers who purchase selected 2026 Samsung AI TVs together with selected soundbars will enjoy additional rewards of up to RM500 Touch 'n Go eWallet rebate[8], as outlined in the table below.

Participating Models RRP (RM) TNG Rebate Amount (RM) TV*+ Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q990H/XM 6,499 500 TV*+ Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q930H/XM 4,999 450 TV*+ Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q800H/XM 3,999 350 TV*+ Q-Series Soundbar HW-Q600H/XM 2,499 230 TV*+ Music Studio 5 HW-LS51H/XM 1,199 100 TV*+ Music Studio 7 HW-LS71H/XM 1,999 150

Availability

Samsung's 2026 range of AI TVs are available across Malaysia via Samsung official website and leading retailers. To buy now, please visit https://www.samsung.com/my/tvs/launch-offer/.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) Sdn Bhd [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]

[1] Omdia, Feb 2026. Results are not an endorsement of Samsung. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. [2] Series and model counts are based on the global launch lineup and may vary by region. [3] Features may vary according to region. [4] Conventional means Samsung TV. Images are simulated and for illustrative purpose only. Products are evaluated based on VDE certification criteria, in accordance with the UHD (4K) color standard BT.2020 established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and are certified for 'Micro RGB Precision Color'. [5] 11.1.4ch (11 front and surround channels, 1 subwoofer channel, 4 up-firing channels). AI dynamic bass control technology applied to 8" dual active wireless subwoofer included. 4.0.2ch wireless up-firing rear speaker kit included. [6] According to Future Source, Samsung captured 21.5% of global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit volume in 2025, continuing its leadership streak that began in 2014. [7] Series and model counts are based on the global launch lineup and may vary by region. [8] Promotion is on first come first served basis and while stocks last.

SOURCE Samsung Malaysia Electronics