Samsung Press Conference at CES 2025 'AI for All: Everyday, Everywhere'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics will hold a press conference on January 6, a day before exhibitions open for CES 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. MYT (Malaysia Time) (5:00 p.m. EST) at the Mandalay Bay Ballroom, South Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Hotel. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung's DX (Device eXperience) Division, will open the press conference, introducing the theme of 'AI for All: Everyday, Everywhere.'

The press conference will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom. Until then, stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more updates on the company's plans for CES 2025.

