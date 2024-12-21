Samsung Press Conference at CES 2025 'AI for All: Everyday, Everywhere'

Samsung Electronics

21 Dec, 2024, 14:48 CST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics will hold a press conference on January 6, a day before exhibitions open for CES 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. MYT (Malaysia Time) (5:00 p.m. EST) at the Mandalay Bay Ballroom, South Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Hotel. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung's DX (Device eXperience) Division, will open the press conference, introducing the theme of 'AI for All: Everyday, Everywhere.'

The press conference will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom. Until then, stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom for more updates on the company's plans for CES 2025.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

