Samsung Puts AI-Driven Innovation Front and Centre With The Launch Of The Galaxy S26 Series & Galaxy Buds4 Series and the New Galaxy Club

SYDNEY, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Australia recently unveiled the new Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 series, marking a new phase in the era of AI.[1] With this launch, Samsung delivers mobile and audio experiences designed to make the everyday more effortless. Also being launched for the first time in Australia is the New Galaxy Club, a loyalty program bringing together future value and added device comfort in one integrated experience.

Commenting on the launch, Eric Chou, Vice President of Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia says, "We are thrilled to launch a new wave of products – the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Buds4 series, both of which have been designed to marry hardware excellence with AI innovation.

"These new devices seek to provide Australians with intuitive personalisation, as Samsung's AI strategy is built around three principles – reach, openness and confidence – designed to move AI from experimentation to everyday reliance. We understand that consumer confidence extends beyond education, privacy and security, to added device comfort too, which is why we are proud to launch our New Galaxy Club program. This new loyalty program sets out to enhance Australian consumers' experiences by providing Samsung Care+ alongside a means of keeping the most up-to-date hardware in the hands of those who want to stay on top of the latest releases."

The introduction of the New Galaxy Club[2]

Samsung launched its new upgrade and protection program that puts Galaxy fans and its most loyal customers first – the New Galaxy Club. The initiative aims to rethink how Australians upgrade, by providing future value from day one and simplifying the move to the next eligible Galaxy between nine to 13 months after signing up to the program. Upon signing up to the New Galaxy Club, Australian consumers will get back up to 50% of their device's recommended retail price. If consumers choose to upgrade between months nine and 13, that value can be used toward an eligible next-generation Galaxy device.

The program also includes Samsung Care+, providing added peace of mind and support throughout ownership, via access to repair services, replacement options and expert assistance. New Galaxy Club will bring together guaranteed future value and Samsung Care+ in one integrated experience, with the aim to help reduce disruption and downtime.

New Galaxy Club is available on a monthly subscription or 1-year upfront payment option with purchase of the Galaxy S26 series exclusively on Samsung.com/au[3].

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series

As leaders in hardware and innovators in AI, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S26 series – the Samsung Galaxy Ultra, available alongside the Galaxy S26+ and S26. Understated in design, with ground-breaking intelligence powered by Galaxy AI that is now intuitive, humming in the background and proactively providing prompts or suggesting action.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been designed to simplify the tasks we encounter on a daily basis. This ranges from managing your schedule, to capturing content. The integration of more intelligent AI agents alongside Samsung's most powerful camera offers users more refined night photography, better defined photos and videos, a powerful customised chipset, and super-fast charging to increase performance.

With data privacy and security a key priority for Australians, the development of a new built-in Privacy Screen works to unlock a new level of reassurance. Fast charging and the slimmest form factor to date provide a combination of the hardware and software innovation that aims to set new industry benchmarks, and greater ease and enjoyment for Australians.

Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia adds, "We continually push the boundaries of display innovation, and with that legacy are pleased to introduce the all-new Privacy Display. With many Australians always on the go, it's part of our day-to-day to do online banking, review work-related correspondence, or consume content in public spaces.

"The dynamic Privacy Display provides a new layer of security, as well as greater peace of mind around data protection. Most excitingly, the blend of hardware and software engineering preserves the full viewing quality, while maintaining control over when and where it is used."

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 series

Samsung has introduced a new era of audio innovation, delivering refined hi-fi sound and intelligent adaptive controls for every environment with the launch of the Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro. Offering a more premium feel and improved audio playback experience, the Galaxy Buds4 series sets out to be the ultimate companion to the broader Galaxy ecosystem – spanning smartphones and tablets.

Combining sleek hardware with thoughtful design updates, intuitive hands-free controls, and deeper AI integration, the Galaxy Buds4 series aims to optimise consumption of content with its wider woofer and tweeter, to deliver a more natural, immersive audio with clean bass and rich treble.

Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia says, "With earbuds quickly becoming one of the go-to items you cannot go anywhere without, with over half of users using them on their daily commute[4], we're proud to showcase our latest innovation in the form of the Galaxy Buds4 series. Fitting seamlessly into a wide range of lifestyles, the Galaxy Buds4 Pro brings together Samsung's best sound to date with a refreshed design for maximum comfort whether you are exercising, on the move or simply relaxing."

The Galaxy Buds4 series also fits into a wide range of Australians' lifestyles, with improved battery life, coupled with the ultra-sleek ergonomic design to bring together an elevated audio experience and greater comfort.

[1] Galaxy AI features are currently free of charge, with any specific plans for premium AI services to be decided in close coordination with our partners. There are currently no plans to charge for Galaxy AI features, however different terms may apply to other AI features provided by third parties. [2] New Galaxy Club will only be available upon the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series' devices.

Limits and fees apply to each swap, refresh and trade-in request. See Terms & Conditions on samsung.com.au for full details.

Registered device must be in Good Working Order for maximum value. Early upgrade fee may apply to trade-in requests prior to month nine.

Trade-in benefit may be used in conjunction with other offers (unless expressly advised otherwise). [3] For a limited time, enjoy an 8.33% discount on the 1-year upfront purchase or 1 month free (first month off) on the monthly subscription for New Galaxy Club when you order a Galaxy S26 | S26+ | S26 Ultra device. The offer is available from 05:00am (AEDT) 26 February 2026 until 11:59pm (AEST) 9 April 2026. The discount will automatically apply during checkout on eligible products. If you cancel or return an order, any discounts applied will be adjusted accordingly. Discounts are not transferable, exchangeable, or redeemable for cash. Offer subject to Samsung Terms & Conditions of Sale. [4] SEAO Samsung Members Connect, Understanding Earbuds Usage & Role; Survey of n=438 Wireless Earbuds Users. Conducted 22-29 October 2025

