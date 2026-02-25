Samsung Unveils Galaxy Buds4 Series: Ultimate Hi-Fi Sound with Enhanced Comfort and Fit

Users gain access to the new era of Samsung audio innovation, delivering refined hi-fi sound and intelligent adaptive controls for every environment

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced its latest Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4, redefining what premium earbuds can deliver in both superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability. Built to sound as good as they feel, the Galaxy Buds4 series pairs incredible sound quality with a more refined, computationally designed fit, bringing Samsung's most advanced audio and wearability innovations together in one seamless experience. For the first time, Buds4 Pro features a wider woofer, combined with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)[1] and a state-of-the-art enhanced Adaptive Equaliser (EQ), to help supply full-spectrum sound as true to the original recording — while intelligently adapting to real-world conditions. Thoughtful design updates, intuitive hands-free controls, and deeper AI integration further underscore Samsung's commitment to earbuds designed for how people listen, move, and live throughout the day.

"Samsung understands that a truly premium audio experience combines technical sound quality with how that sound feels throughout a user's day," said Ikhyun Cho, Corporate VP of Mobile Enhancement R&D Team, Mobile eXperience. "With the Galaxy Buds4 series, our design philosophy was uncompromising, providing all-day comfort without sacrificing audio performance, because these are what consumers value most. We engineered our most powerful hi-fi audio and our most secure, ergonomic fit to enhance one another, delivering the best and most satisfying listening experience we've ever created."

Computational Design Optimised for Enhanced Stability and All-Day Comfort

With the Buds4 series, Samsung has established a computational design based on more than hundreds of millions of global ear data points and over 10,000 simulations[2]. The Buds4 series features an ultra-sleek, ergonomic fit with smaller[3], better-fitting earbud heads to deliver a more secure, comfortable experience during all-day wear. The new stabilised blade includes a premium metal finish and an engraved pinch control[4] area designed to help users easily locate and adjust settings. The new, transparent, clamshell-type cradle makes storage and charging more intuitive and convenient – while also highlighting the refined blade design to deliver a stylish, high-quality listening experience on the go.

Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 offer distinct design architectures to meet different needs. Galaxy Buds4 Pro features a canal fit design that combines ultimate sound with maximum functionality. The open-fit design of Galaxy Buds4 delivers a comfortable, user-friendly audio experience. Customers also have the option to choose from several distinct colourways. Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 are available in White and Black with a refined matte finish, as well as an online-exclusive Pink Gold for Buds4 Pro, only available on Samsung.com/au.

Superior Hi-Fi Sound With Innovative Hardware Updates

Larger speakers offer better sound quality, and Buds4 Pro introduces a new wider woofer, featuring a new design that helps to make efficient use of space. By maximising the vibration area and minimising the speaker's edge, the wider woofer increases the effective speaker area by almost 20%[5]. Combined with the tweeter, these features deliver natural, immersive audio with clean bass and rich treble that supports 24-bit/96kHz audio[6] – ultimately delivering high-fidelity sound as true to the original recording. These enhancements capture everything from the high, resonant sounds of violins to the deep, throaty pulses of double basses – details that were difficult to reproduce in earlier generations. Also, the outer microphone is strategically placed on the upper side of the metal finish to maximise Active Noise Cancellation functionality while minimising feedback from wind and other external factors.

Maximised Audio Experiences With Enhanced Adaptive EQ and ANC

Galaxy Buds4 series offers software updates that build on powerful adaptive sound capabilities users have come to love in previous Buds generations. Enhanced ANC is designed to tune out noise from heavy transit sounds to everyday background noise, helping to ensure an immersive audio experience that adapts to changing environments. For example, when commuting on a bus, train or airplane, Buds4's enhanced Active Noise Cancelling reduces low-frequency engine and road noise while maintaining rich, balanced sound – allowing users to focus on music, podcasts or calls without distraction.

Enhanced Adaptive ANC/EQ[7] allows for full media immersion, minimising noise leakage by analysing the wearing conditions and unique ear shape of each user. Alongside dynamic frequency adjustments, this feature applies optimal ANC algorithms in real-time for peak noise-cancelling performance so users can enjoy fine-tuned sound experiences tailored to their individual needs.

When it's time to make a phone call, Super Clear Call[8] utilises super wideband call technology to provide ultra-clear call quality and double the bandwidth of conventional Bluetooth calls. Whether users are cheering at a baseball game, dining in a bustling restaurant, or spending time with their children at the playground, their voice remains crisp and clear, ensuring they sound as if they were speaking face-to-face.

An Enriched Galaxy Ecosystem Experience

For Galaxy users, the Buds4 series introduces integrations that enhance the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Users can initiate AI agents[9] – including Bixby[10], Gemini[11] and Perplexity[12] – with hands-free and voice controls, helping users stay engaged with their surroundings while maintaining control over their audio experience. Buds4 Pro allows users to access AI features without reaching for their phones, making it easier than ever to integrate AI into their everyday routines.

Galaxy ecosystem users can enjoy simple Buds setup.[13] Just by opening the cradle – without having to install the Galaxy Wearable app – Galaxy users can easily connect their Buds to their phone or tablet. Through the Buds shortcut menu or in the Quick Panel, users can control and customise the volume or EQ for the optimal sound experience.

Buds4 Pro also includes Head Gesture[14] controls to manage calls and engage with Bixby, allowing users to perform subsequent actions hands-free. Along with voice commands, hands-free controls such as these allow users to navigate their day without distraction, ensuring their daily activities remain seamless and uninterrupted.

Availability

The Galaxy Buds4 series is available for pre-order in Australia starting today, with general availability starting March 11.

To learn more about the Galaxy Buds4 series, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-buds4-series/.

Galaxy Buds4 Series Specifications

Galaxy Buds4 Galaxy Buds4 Pro Colour Black, White *Available colours may vary by market, carrier or retailer. Black, White, Pink Gold (Online only) *Available colours may vary by market, carrier or retailer. Dimensions Earbud: 18.3 x 19.3 x 30.5 mm Charging Case: 51 x 51 x 28.3 mm Earbud: 18.1 x 19.6 x 30.9 mm Charging Case: 51 x 51 x 28.3 mm Weight Earbud: 4.6g Charging Case: 45.1g Earbud: 5.1g Charging Case: 44.3g *with M size eartip Speaker Φ11 3.8t (1way) 11 3.5t (WF) / 5.5x3.5x0.9T (TW) Microphone Digital (x3) HSNR Digital (x2) Digital (x1) Sound Quality UHQ* 24bit Hi-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** * Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S26 series, S25 series, S24 series, S23 series, Z TriFold, Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future. ** 24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds4. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application. *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later. UHQ* 24bit Hi-Fi** 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel*** * Ultra high quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz is available on Galaxy S26 series, S25 series, S24 series, S23 series, Z TriFold, Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future. ** 24-bit Hi-Fi sound requires Samsung Galaxy devices running OneUI 4.0 or higher and Galaxy Buds4 Pro. 24-bit Hi-Fi sound support may vary depending on the application. *** Direct Multi-channel is supported with Android One UI version 4.1.1 or later, 360 Audio Supports One UI 3.1 or later. ANC & Ambient Sound ANC Ambient sound Adaptive EQ Adaptive ANC ANC Ambient sound Voice*/Siren** Detect Adaptive EQ Adaptive ANC * The earbuds automatically recognize the user's voice, boosting the ambient sound to enhance conversation clarity when it begins and increasing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out background noise when the conversation ends. ** This feature raises the ambient sound volume to ensure users can hear crucial alerts such as alarms, emergency vehicles, or police sirens. Battery Capacity[15] Earbuds: 45mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical)* * The typical capacity has been tested under third-party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 42 mAh (earbuds), 500mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Earbuds: 61mAh (typical) Charging Case: 530mAh (typical)* * The typical capacity has been tested under third-party laboratory conditions. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960-3 standard. The rated capacity is 57mAh (earbuds), 515 mAh (charging case). Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Music Time Up to 5 hours / Total up to 24 hours (ANC on) Up to 6 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds provide up to 5hrs play time with ANC on (up to 6 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 24 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds4 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds4 when it was first released, simply with the power turned on. Up to 6 hours / Total up to 26 hours (ANC on) Up to 7 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)* * Earbuds provide up to 6hrs play time with ANC on (up to 7 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 26 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds4 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Default setting refers to the original setting for the Galaxy Buds4 Pro when it was first released, simply with the power turned on. Talk Time Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 18h (ANC on) Up to 4 hours / Total up to 20h (ANC off) * Earbuds provide up to 3.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 4 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 20 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds4 to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC off. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Up to 4.5 hours / Total up to 20h (ANC on) Up to 5 hours / Total up to 22h (ANC off) * Earbuds provide up to 4.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 5 hours with ANC off), while the case provides up to 20 hours of battery life (up to 22 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds4 Pro to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions, settings, number of times charged, Bluetooth signal strength, and other factors. Connectivity Bluetooth® 6.1, Auto Switch Codec: SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary), AAC, SBC, LC3[16] Auracast Bluetooth® 6.1, Auto Switch Codec: SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary), AAC, SBC, LC3[17] Auracast Sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), IR, Accelerometer, Gyro, Hall sensor Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), Force & Touch (Swipe), SWIR, Accelerometer, Gyro, Hall sensor Compatibility Android 12 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory * Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device. Android 12 or higher with more than 1.5GB of Memory * Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, operator or connected device. Water Resistance[18] IP54* * earbuds only IP57* * earbuds only

[1] ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is off by default, and the Pinch and Hold gesture for ANC can be configured directly in the phone settings for devices running One UI 8.0 and later. For devices running on earlier versions of One UI, configurations can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app. [2] Based on global ear data research conducted by Samsung Design Innovation Centre. [3] Galaxy Buds4 only. [4] Galaxy Buds are available to connect as Bluetooth Audio regardless of OS but to configure advanced settings on the Galaxy Wearable app, Galaxy Buds must be paired with a smartphone with Android 10.0 or above and minimum 1.5GB Memory. Advanced settings on the Galaxy Wearable app include Noise Control, Adaptive EQ, Pinch Control and software update. Some features are only available on compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. [5] The exact number is 19.8% compared to Buds3 Series. [6] Users can enable Ultra High Quality (UHQ) audio in the Buds4 Pro Settings, navigating to Sound Quality in the main menu and Advanced Quality Options in Effects. [7] Available on Buds4 Pro. [8] Super Clear Call (Super Wideband call) is available on Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future. Super Wideband (SWB) is available regardless of the Call App. SWB may not be supported depending on the mobile network between devices. [9] AI features require compatible Samsung Galaxy phone. [10] Supports 9 languages: Korean, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese (Simplified) and Japanese. [11] Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. Gemini Live feature requires internet connection and Google Account login. Compatible with certain features and certain accounts. Available on select devices and select countries, languages, and to users 18+. [12] The Perplexity app comes pre-installed on S26 Series devices and can be removed at any time. To enable Perplexity to work with compatible Samsung apps and select third party apps, users must grant the necessary permissions in device settings. Functionality may vary depending on app compatibility, user permissions, and available features. Multi step task support may differ by app and use case. [13] Requires a compatible Samsung Galaxy device, Internet connection and Samsung account. [14] Default is off. Users can turn on Head Gestures through the Galaxy Wearable app. [15] Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth signal strength. Play time may vary based on settings. [16] May vary depending on the availability of the pairing device. [17] May vary depending on the availability of the pairing device. [18] IP rated for submersion in up to 3 feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes (charging case is not water resistant). Not advised for beach or pool use. If the earbuds or user's hands are wet, they must be dried thoroughly prior to handling. Damaged earbuds are not guaranteed to be water resistant.

