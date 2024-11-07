Samsung Year-End Promo 2024: Big Savings, Free Gifts, and More!
07 Nov, 2024, 13:45 CST
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is just around the corner, and Samsung Malaysia is kicking it off with its Year-End Promo (YEP) Campaign from 1 November 2024 to 31 December 2024. This is the opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment and appliances at discounted prices, while also scoring some fantastic freebies worth up to RM1,999[1] when you purchase selected products.
During this campaign period, customers can enjoy promotional prices on a range of TVs, audio-visual, and digital appliances. On top of that, with every qualifying purchase of selected products, you may redeem a specific free gift[2], such as Samsung's Music Frame, a Samsonite 20" luggage[3], or a Stanley Quencher Tumbler[4] with every qualifying purchase!
But that's not all! With the purchase of selected products, customers can also collect the AI Icon points which can be used to redeem TNG eWallet credits worth up to RM800[5], adding even more value to your Year-End purchases. Be sure to check the list of eligible products in the appendix below to take advantage of this offer.
The redemption period for the promotion runs from 1 November 2024 – 15 January 2025, so make sure to redeem your TNG credits before the deadline[6]!
Audio Visual (AV) 2024 Year-End Purchase with Purchase (PWP) Promotion[7]
Customers who purchase any selected items listed in Appendix 1 to 3 will also be eligible for a Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP) promotion on selected Samsung sound devices[8]. With this offer, you can enhance your home entertainment experience by adding a sound device at an exclusive price[9]. Check out the list of selected sound devices and their exclusive PWP prices below.
|
Promotional AV Products
|
Recommended Retail Price of PWP Item (RM)
|
Promo Price for PWP Item (RM)
|
Q-series Soundbar
HW-Q990D/XM
|
6,499
|
4,999
|
Q-series Soundbar
HW-Q930D/XM
|
4,999
|
3,699
|
Q-series Soundbar
HW-Q800D/XM
|
3,999
|
2,999
|
Q-series Soundbar
HW-Q700D/XM
|
2,999
|
2,299
|
Lifestyle Soundbar
HW-S801D/XM
|
2,999
|
2,699
|
Sound Tower
MX-T70/XM
|
1,999
|
1,699
|
Sound Tower
MX-ST50B/XM
|
1,699
|
1,299
Digital Appliances (DA) 2024 Year-End Purchase with Purchase (PWP) Promotion[10]
With every purchase of selected Samsung vacuum cleaners, you'll unlock an exclusive Purchase with Purchase (PWP) deal as listed below.
|
Promotional DA Products
|
PWP Item
|
Recommended Retail Price of PWP Item (RM)
|
Promo Price for PWP Item (RM)
|
Bespoke Jet™ Plus Premium
VS20B958F3B/ME
|
Jet Dual Brush (VCA-TABA95)
|
399
|
299
|
Bespoke Jet™ Plus Pet
VS20B95823W/ME
|
Slim LED Brush (VCA-SABC95)
|
499
|
399
|
Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-WBA95/GL)
|
599
|
399
|
Jet™ 75E Multi
VS20B75AER4/ME
|
Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)
|
699
|
399
|
Jet™ 65 Pet VS15A60AGR5/ME
|
Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)
|
699
|
399
AI Icon Point Promotion: The More You Buy, the More You Save![11]
Samsung's AI Icon Point Promotion makes it even easier to save this holiday season. Here's how it works:
- Buy more, save more: Collect AI Icon Points for any purchase of selected promotional product models (refer to Appendix 1, 2, 3, and 4 for eligible products)[12].
- Collect and Redeem: Purchase at least two (2) products with the AI Icon, and collect a minimum of five (5) points to be eligible for bonus TNG eWallet credits[13]. The more AI Icon points you collect, the greater your bonus (refer to the table below for redemption details).
|
AI Point(s)
|
Bonus TNG eWallet Credit (RM)
|
5 AI points
|
500
|
6 AI points
|
600
|
7 AI points
|
700
|
8 & above AI points
|
800
For more information on the campaign, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/season-of-gifting-2024
|
[1] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
[2] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
[3] Will be provided in random colours, subject to availability.
[4] Will be provided in random colours, subject to availability.
[5] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
[6] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
[7] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
[8] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
[9] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
[10] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
[11] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
[12] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
[13] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.
"SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) SDN BHD [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]".
APPENDIX 1
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
RRP (RM)
|
SmartThings (YES / NO)
|
AI Icon Point
|
Free Gift
|
Free Gift RRP (RM)
|
TV
|
QA85QN900DKXXM
|
46,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA85QN800DKXXM
|
32,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA75QN900DKXXM
|
30,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA75QN800DKXXM
|
24,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA85QN87DAKXXM
|
20,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA85QN85DBKXXM
|
18,599
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA75QN87DAKXXM
|
13,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA75QN85DBKXXM
|
11,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA65QN87DAKXXM
|
9,899
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA65QN85DBKXXM
|
8,299
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA98Q80CAKXXM
|
33,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA65Q80DAKXXM
|
7,099
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA85Q70DAKXXM
|
14,199
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA75Q70DAKXXM
|
10,199
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA65Q70DAKXXM
|
6,199
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA85Q60DAKXXM
|
10,999
|
YES
|
3
|
TV
|
QA75Q60DAKXXM
|
6,799
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA77S95DAKXXM
|
32,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA77S90DAEXXM
|
28,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA65S95DAKXXM
|
17,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA65S90DAKXXM
|
15,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA85LS03DAKXXM
|
19,799
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
QA75LS03DAKXXM
|
12,399
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA65LS03DAKXXM
|
8,399
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
UA98DU9000KXXM
|
23,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Music Frame
|
1,999
|
TV
|
UA85DU8000KXXM
|
8,999
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
UA85DU7000KXXM
|
8,299
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
UA75DU8000KXXM
|
5,199
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
QA55LS03DAKXXM
|
6,199
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA55Q70DAKXXM
|
4,999
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA85Q65DAKXXM
|
10,999
|
YES
|
3
|
TV
|
QA75Q65DAKXXM
|
6,999
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA65Q65DAKXXM
|
4,699
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA55Q65DAKXXM
|
3,699
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
QA65Q60DAKXXM
|
4,499
|
YES
|
2
|
TV
|
QA55Q60DAKXXM
|
3,699
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
QA50Q60DAKXXM
|
3,299
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA65DU8500KXXM
|
3,699
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA55DU8500KXXM
|
2,999
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA65DU8000KXXM
|
3,599
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA55DU8000KXXM
|
2,899
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA75DU7000KXXM
|
4,899
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
TV
|
UA65DU7000KXXM
|
3,399
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA55DU7000KXXM
|
2,699
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA50DU7000KXXM
|
2,399
|
YES
|
1
|
TV
|
UA43DU7000KXXM
|
1,799
|
YES
|
1
APPENDIX 2
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
RRP (RM)
|
PWP Price (RM)
|
SmartThings (YES / NO)
|
AI Icon Point
|
Free Gift
|
Free Gift RRP (RM)
|
AV
|
HW-Q990D/XM
|
6,499
|
4,999
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
AV
|
HW-Q930D/XM
|
4,999
|
3,699
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
AV
|
HW-Q800D/XM
|
3,999
|
2,999
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
HW-Q700D/XM
|
2,999
|
2,299
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
HW-S801D/XM
|
2,999
|
2,699
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
MX-T70/XM
|
1,999
|
1,699
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
MX-ST50B/XM
|
1,699
|
1,299
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
APPENDIX 3
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
Model
|
RRP (RM)
|
Promo Price (RM)
|
SmartThings (YES / NO)
|
AI Icon Point
|
Free Gift
|
Free Gift RRP (RM)
|
Refrigerator
|
RS62T5F01B4/ME
|
SBS
|
9,399
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Refrigerator
|
RH62A50E16C/ME
|
SBS
|
6,599
|
-
|
NO
|
0
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Refrigerator
|
RF59CB0T08A/ME
|
FDR
|
7,999
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Refrigerator
|
RF59CB0T03P/ME
|
FDR
|
7,999
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Refrigerator
|
RS63R5591B4/ME
|
SBS
|
5,999
|
5,499
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RS57DG4000B4ME
|
SBS
|
4,199
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RF48A4000M9/ME
|
FDR
|
4,799
|
3,799
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RF48A4000B4/ME
|
FDR
|
4,999
|
4,099
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RB45DG600EB1ME
|
BMF
|
3,699
|
3,399
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RB50DG632EB1ME
|
BMF
|
4,399
|
4,099
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RT62K7005BS/ME
|
TMF
|
4,199
|
3,599
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT53DG7A64B1ME
|
TMF
|
3,699
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RT47CB66448CME
|
TMF
|
3,399
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RT47CB66448JME
|
TMF
|
3,399
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RT47CB664422ME
|
TMF
|
3,399
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RT47CB66448AME
|
TMF
|
3,399
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Refrigerator
|
RT42CB664412ME
|
TMF
|
3,199
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT42CB66443VME
|
TMF
|
3,199
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT42CB6644C3ME
|
TMF
|
3,199
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT42CB66443PME
|
TMF
|
3,199
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT38CB66448AME
|
TMF
|
3,199
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT47CG6444B1ME
|
TMF
|
3,199
|
2,899
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT42CG6444B1ME
|
TMF
|
2,999
|
2,699
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT38CG6444B1ME
|
TMF
|
2,799
|
2,499
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT35CG5442B1ME
|
TMF
|
2,599
|
2,149
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Refrigerator
|
RT31CG5022B1ME
|
TMF
|
2,399
|
1,999
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Washing Machine
|
WD21T6500GV/SP
|
Drum
|
7,999
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Washing Machine
|
WD17T6300GP/SP
|
Drum
|
5,799
|
4,399
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WD13BB944DGBFQ
|
Drum
|
5,699
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WF24B9600KV/FQ
|
Drum
|
6,899
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Washing Machine
|
WF17T6000GW/FQ
|
Drum
|
4,999
|
3,999
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WW13BB944DGMFQ
|
Drum
|
4,799
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WW13BB944DGBFQ
|
Drum
|
4,799
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DF10A9500CG/FQ
|
Air Dresser
|
8,799
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Washing Machine
|
DV90BB9440GMFQ
|
Dryer
|
4,499
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV10BB9440GBFQ
|
Dryer
|
4,699
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV17B9750CV/FQ
|
Dryer
|
7,499
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Washing Machine
|
WD12DB8B85GBFQ
|
Drum
|
5,299
|
3,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WD12DG5B15BBFQ
|
Drum
|
4,599
|
3,599
|
YES
|
0
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WA23A8377GV/FQ
|
Top Load
|
3,699
|
3,399
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WA19CG6886BVFQ
|
Top Load
|
3,499
|
2,499
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WA17CG6886BVFQ
|
Top Load
|
3,099
|
2,149
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Washing Machine
|
WA15CG5745BDFQ
|
Top Load
|
2,649
|
1,949
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Washing Machine
|
WA13CG5745BVFQ
|
Top Load
|
2,449
|
1,799
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Washing Machine
|
WA12CG5745BDFQ
|
Top Load
|
2,099
|
1,749
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Washing Machine
|
WA11CG5745BYFQ
|
Top Load
|
1,949
|
1,499
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Washing Machine
|
WW10T634DLH/FQ
|
Drum
|
3,449
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV90T6240LH/FQ
|
Dryer
|
3,999
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WW10TP44DSX/FQ
|
Washer
|
3,899
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV90T8240SX/FQ
|
Dryer
|
4,199
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WD25DB8995BZFQ
|
Drum
|
14,999
|
12,999
|
YES
|
6
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR10BYEAAWKNME
|
WindFree
|
2,639
|
2,439
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR13BYEAAWKNME
|
WindFree
|
2,939
|
2,739
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR18BYEAAWKNME
|
WindFree
|
4,239
|
3,939
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR24BYEAAWKNME
|
WindFree
|
4,839
|
4,439
|
YES
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR10BYFAMWKNME
|
WindFree
|
2,239
|
2,039
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR13BYFAMWKNME
|
WindFree
|
2,539
|
2,339
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR18BYFAMWKNME
|
WindFree
|
3,839
|
3,539
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Air Conditioner
|
AR24BYFAMWKNME
|
WindFree
|
4,339
|
4,039
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
Air Purifier
|
AX46BG5000GSME
|
Air Purifier
|
2,199
|
1,999
|
YES
|
1
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Vacuum
|
VS20B958F3B/ME
|
Stick
|
4,199
|
3,499
|
NO
|
0
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Vacuum
|
VS20B95823W/ME
|
Stick
|
3,899
|
3,199
|
NO
|
0
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Vacuum
|
VS20C852FTB/ME
|
Stick
|
2,899
|
2,249
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Vacuum
|
VS20B75AER4/ME
|
Stick
|
1,999
|
1,799
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Vacuum
|
VS15A60AGR5/ME
|
Stick
|
1,549
|
1,399
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MC35R8088LV/SM
|
Convection
|
1,959
|
1,899
|
NO
|
0
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Microwave Oven
|
MC35R8088LC/SM
|
Convection
|
1,959
|
1,899
|
NO
|
0
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Microwave Oven
|
MC28A5135KK/SM
|
Convection
|
1,199
|
-
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MG30T5018CV/SM
|
Grill
|
799
|
779
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MG30T5018CK/SM
|
Grill
|
799
|
779
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MG30T5018CP/SM
|
Grill
|
799
|
779
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MG23T5018CK/SM
|
Grill
|
639
|
619
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MG23T5018CP/SM
|
Grill
|
639
|
619
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MS32DG4504AGSM
|
Solo
|
699
|
649
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Microwave Oven
|
MS20A3010AL/SM
|
Solo
|
309
|
259
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
APPENDIX 4
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
Combo
|
RRP (RM)
|
Promo Price (RM)
|
SmartThings (YES / NO)
|
AI Icon Point
|
Free Gift
|
Free Gift RRP (RM)
|
Washing Machine
|
WF24B9600KV/FQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
6,899
|
12,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Washing Machine
|
DV17B9750CV/FQ
|
7,499
|
3
|
Luggage
|
1,499
|
Washing Machine
|
WW13BB944DGMFQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
4,799
|
7,499
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV90BB9440GMFQ
|
4,499
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WW13BB944DGBFQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
4,799
|
7,599
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV10BB9440GBFQ
|
4,699
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WW10TP44DSX/FQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
3,899
|
6,899
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV90T8240SX/FQ
|
4,199
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
WW10T634DLH/FQ
|
Washer + Dryer Set
|
3,449
|
6,499
|
YES
|
3
|
Tumbler
|
199
|
Washing Machine
|
DV90T6240LH/FQ
|
3,999
|
2
|
Tumbler
|
199
SOURCE Samsung Electronics
