KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is just around the corner, and Samsung Malaysia is kicking it off with its Year-End Promo (YEP) Campaign from 1 November 2024 to 31 December 2024. This is the opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment and appliances at discounted prices, while also scoring some fantastic freebies worth up to RM1,999[1] when you purchase selected products.

Samsung Year-End Promo 2024: Big Savings, Free Gifts, and More!

During this campaign period, customers can enjoy promotional prices on a range of TVs, audio-visual, and digital appliances. On top of that, with every qualifying purchase of selected products, you may redeem a specific free gift[2], such as Samsung's Music Frame, a Samsonite 20" luggage[3], or a Stanley Quencher Tumbler[4] with every qualifying purchase!

But that's not all! With the purchase of selected products, customers can also collect the AI Icon points which can be used to redeem TNG eWallet credits worth up to RM800[5], adding even more value to your Year-End purchases. Be sure to check the list of eligible products in the appendix below to take advantage of this offer.

The redemption period for the promotion runs from 1 November 2024 – 15 January 2025, so make sure to redeem your TNG credits before the deadline[6]!

Audio Visual (AV) 2024 Year-End Purchase with Purchase (PWP) Promotion[7]

Customers who purchase any selected items listed in Appendix 1 to 3 will also be eligible for a Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP) promotion on selected Samsung sound devices[8]. With this offer, you can enhance your home entertainment experience by adding a sound device at an exclusive price[9]. Check out the list of selected sound devices and their exclusive PWP prices below.

Promotional AV Products Recommended Retail Price of PWP Item (RM) Promo Price for PWP Item (RM) Q-series Soundbar HW-Q990D/XM 6,499 4,999 Q-series Soundbar HW-Q930D/XM 4,999 3,699 Q-series Soundbar HW-Q800D/XM 3,999 2,999 Q-series Soundbar HW-Q700D/XM 2,999 2,299 Lifestyle Soundbar HW-S801D/XM 2,999 2,699 Sound Tower MX-T70/XM 1,999 1,699 Sound Tower MX-ST50B/XM 1,699 1,299

Digital Appliances (DA) 2024 Year-End Purchase with Purchase (PWP) Promotion[10]

With every purchase of selected Samsung vacuum cleaners, you'll unlock an exclusive Purchase with Purchase (PWP) deal as listed below.

Promotional DA Products PWP Item Recommended Retail Price of PWP Item (RM) Promo Price for PWP Item (RM) Bespoke Jet™ Plus Premium VS20B958F3B/ME Jet Dual Brush (VCA-TABA95) 399 299 Bespoke Jet™ Plus Pet VS20B95823W/ME Slim LED Brush (VCA-SABC95) 499 399 Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-WBA95/GL) 599 399 Jet™ 75E Multi VS20B75AER4/ME Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399 Jet™ 65 Pet VS15A60AGR5/ME Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399

AI Icon Point Promotion: The More You Buy, the More You Save![11]

Samsung's AI Icon Point Promotion makes it even easier to save this holiday season. Here's how it works:

Buy more, save more: Collect AI Icon Points for any purchase of selected promotional product models (refer to Appendix 1, 2, 3, and 4 for eligible products) [12] .

. Collect and Redeem: Purchase at least two (2) products with the AI Icon, and collect a minimum of five (5) points to be eligible for bonus TNG eWallet credits[13]. The more AI Icon points you collect, the greater your bonus (refer to the table below for redemption details).

AI Point(s) Bonus TNG eWallet Credit (RM) 5 AI points 500 6 AI points 600 7 AI points 700 8 & above AI points 800

For more information on the campaign, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/season-of-gifting-2024

[1] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

APPENDIX 1

Category Model Code RRP (RM) SmartThings (YES / NO) AI Icon Point Free Gift Free Gift RRP (RM) TV QA85QN900DKXXM 46,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA85QN800DKXXM 32,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA75QN900DKXXM 30,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA75QN800DKXXM 24,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA85QN87DAKXXM 20,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA85QN85DBKXXM 18,599 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA75QN87DAKXXM 13,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA75QN85DBKXXM 11,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA65QN87DAKXXM 9,899 YES 2 Tumbler 199 TV QA65QN85DBKXXM 8,299 YES 2 Tumbler 199 TV QA98Q80CAKXXM 33,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA65Q80DAKXXM 7,099 YES 2



TV QA85Q70DAKXXM 14,199 YES 3 Tumbler 199 TV QA75Q70DAKXXM 10,199 YES 3 Tumbler 199 TV QA65Q70DAKXXM 6,199 YES 2



TV QA85Q60DAKXXM 10,999 YES 3



TV QA75Q60DAKXXM 6,799 YES 2



TV QA77S95DAKXXM 32,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA77S90DAEXXM 28,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA65S95DAKXXM 17,999 YES 3 Tumbler 199 TV QA65S90DAKXXM 15,999 YES 3 Tumbler 199 TV QA85LS03DAKXXM 19,799 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV QA75LS03DAKXXM 12,399 YES 3 Tumbler 199 TV QA65LS03DAKXXM 8,399 YES 2



TV UA98DU9000KXXM 23,999 YES 3 Music Frame 1,999 TV UA85DU8000KXXM 8,999 YES 2 Tumbler 199 TV UA85DU7000KXXM 8,299 YES 2 Tumbler 199 TV UA75DU8000KXXM 5,199 YES 2 Tumbler 199 TV QA55LS03DAKXXM 6,199 YES 2



TV QA55Q70DAKXXM 4,999 YES 2



TV QA85Q65DAKXXM 10,999 YES 3



TV QA75Q65DAKXXM 6,999 YES 2



TV QA65Q65DAKXXM 4,699 YES 2



TV QA55Q65DAKXXM 3,699 YES 1



TV QA65Q60DAKXXM 4,499 YES 2



TV QA55Q60DAKXXM 3,699 YES 1



TV QA50Q60DAKXXM 3,299 YES 1



TV UA65DU8500KXXM 3,699 YES 1



TV UA55DU8500KXXM 2,999 YES 1



TV UA65DU8000KXXM 3,599 YES 1



TV UA55DU8000KXXM 2,899 YES 1



TV UA75DU7000KXXM 4,899 YES 1 Tumbler 199 TV UA65DU7000KXXM 3,399 YES 1



TV UA55DU7000KXXM 2,699 YES 1



TV UA50DU7000KXXM 2,399 YES 1



TV UA43DU7000KXXM 1,799 YES 1





APPENDIX 2

Category Model Code RRP (RM) PWP Price (RM) SmartThings (YES / NO) AI Icon Point Free Gift Free Gift RRP (RM) AV HW-Q990D/XM 6,499 4,999 YES 2 Tumbler 199 AV HW-Q930D/XM 4,999 3,699 YES 2 Tumbler 199 AV HW-Q800D/XM 3,999 2,999 YES 2 - - AV HW-Q700D/XM 2,999 2,299 YES 2 - - AV HW-S801D/XM 2,999 2,699 YES 2 - - AV MX-T70/XM 1,999 1,699 YES 2 - - AV MX-ST50B/XM 1,699 1,299 YES 1 - -

APPENDIX 3

Category Model Code Model RRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) SmartThings (YES / NO) AI Icon Point Free Gift Free Gift RRP (RM) Refrigerator RS62T5F01B4/ME SBS 9,399 - YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Refrigerator RH62A50E16C/ME SBS 6,599 - NO 0 Luggage 1,499 Refrigerator RF59CB0T08A/ME FDR 7,999 - YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Refrigerator RF59CB0T03P/ME FDR 7,999 - YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Refrigerator RS63R5591B4/ME SBS 5,999 5,499 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RS57DG4000B4ME SBS 4,199 - YES 2 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RF48A4000M9/ME FDR 4,799 3,799 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RF48A4000B4/ME FDR 4,999 4,099 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RB45DG600EB1ME BMF 3,699 3,399 YES 2 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RB50DG632EB1ME BMF 4,399 4,099 YES 2 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RT62K7005BS/ME TMF 4,199 3,599 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RT53DG7A64B1ME TMF 3,699 - YES 2 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RT47CB66448CME TMF 3,399 - YES 1 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RT47CB66448JME TMF 3,399 - YES 1 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RT47CB664422ME TMF 3,399 - YES 1 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RT47CB66448AME TMF 3,399 - YES 1 Tumbler 199 Refrigerator RT42CB664412ME TMF 3,199 - YES 1 - - Refrigerator RT42CB66443VME TMF 3,199 - YES 1 - - Refrigerator RT42CB6644C3ME TMF 3,199 - YES 1 - - Refrigerator RT42CB66443PME TMF 3,199 - YES 1 - - Refrigerator RT38CB66448AME TMF 3,199 - YES 1 - - Refrigerator RT47CG6444B1ME TMF 3,199 2,899 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RT42CG6444B1ME TMF 2,999 2,699 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RT38CG6444B1ME TMF 2,799 2,499 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RT35CG5442B1ME TMF 2,599 2,149 NO 0 - - Refrigerator RT31CG5022B1ME TMF 2,399 1,999 NO 0 - - Washing Machine WD21T6500GV/SP Drum 7,999 - YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Washing Machine WD17T6300GP/SP Drum 5,799 4,399 YES 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WD13BB944DGBFQ Drum 5,699 - YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WF24B9600KV/FQ Drum 6,899 - YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Washing Machine WF17T6000GW/FQ Drum 4,999 3,999 YES 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WW13BB944DGMFQ Drum 4,799 - YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WW13BB944DGBFQ Drum 4,799 - YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DF10A9500CG/FQ Air Dresser 8,799 - YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Washing Machine DV90BB9440GMFQ Dryer 4,499 - YES 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV10BB9440GBFQ Dryer 4,699 - YES 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV17B9750CV/FQ Dryer 7,499 - YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Washing Machine WD12DB8B85GBFQ Drum 5,299 3,999 YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WD12DG5B15BBFQ Drum 4,599 3,599 YES 0 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WA23A8377GV/FQ Top Load 3,699 3,399 YES 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WA19CG6886BVFQ Top Load 3,499 2,499 YES 1 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WA17CG6886BVFQ Top Load 3,099 2,149 YES 1 - - Washing Machine WA15CG5745BDFQ Top Load 2,649 1,949 NO 0 - - Washing Machine WA13CG5745BVFQ Top Load 2,449 1,799 NO 0 - - Washing Machine WA12CG5745BDFQ Top Load 2,099 1,749 NO 0 - - Washing Machine WA11CG5745BYFQ Top Load 1,949 1,499 NO 0 - - Washing Machine WW10T634DLH/FQ Drum 3,449 - YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV90T6240LH/FQ Dryer 3,999 - YES 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WW10TP44DSX/FQ Washer 3,899 - YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV90T8240SX/FQ Dryer 4,199 - YES 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WD25DB8995BZFQ Drum 14,999 12,999 YES 6 Luggage 1,499 Air Conditioner AR10BYEAAWKNME WindFree 2,639 2,439 YES 1 Tumbler 199 Air Conditioner AR13BYEAAWKNME WindFree 2,939 2,739 YES 1 Tumbler 199 Air Conditioner AR18BYEAAWKNME WindFree 4,239 3,939 YES 2 Tumbler 199 Air Conditioner AR24BYEAAWKNME WindFree 4,839 4,439 YES 2 Tumbler 199 Air Conditioner AR10BYFAMWKNME WindFree 2,239 2,039 YES 1 - - Air Conditioner AR13BYFAMWKNME WindFree 2,539 2,339 YES 1 - - Air Conditioner AR18BYFAMWKNME WindFree 3,839 3,539 YES 2 - - Air Conditioner AR24BYFAMWKNME WindFree 4,339 4,039 YES 2 - - Air Purifier AX46BG5000GSME Air Purifier 2,199 1,999 YES 1 Tumbler 199 Vacuum VS20B958F3B/ME Stick 4,199 3,499 NO 0 Tumbler 199 Vacuum VS20B95823W/ME Stick 3,899 3,199 NO 0 Tumbler 199 Vacuum VS20C852FTB/ME Stick 2,899 2,249 NO 0 - - Vacuum VS20B75AER4/ME Stick 1,999 1,799 NO 0 - - Vacuum VS15A60AGR5/ME Stick 1,549 1,399 NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MC35R8088LV/SM Convection 1,959 1,899 NO 0 Tumbler 199 Microwave Oven MC35R8088LC/SM Convection 1,959 1,899 NO 0 Tumbler 199 Microwave Oven MC28A5135KK/SM Convection 1,199 - NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MG30T5018CV/SM Grill 799 779 NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MG30T5018CK/SM Grill 799 779 NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MG30T5018CP/SM Grill 799 779 NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MG23T5018CK/SM Grill 639 619 NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MG23T5018CP/SM Grill 639 619 NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MS32DG4504AGSM Solo 699 649 NO 0 - - Microwave Oven MS20A3010AL/SM Solo 309 259 NO 0 - -

APPENDIX 4

Category Model Code Combo RRP (RM) Promo Price (RM) SmartThings (YES / NO) AI Icon Point Free Gift Free Gift RRP (RM) Washing Machine WF24B9600KV/FQ Washer + Dryer Set 6,899 12,999 YES 3 Luggage 1,499 Washing Machine DV17B9750CV/FQ 7,499 3 Luggage 1,499 Washing Machine WW13BB944DGMFQ Washer + Dryer Set 4,799 7,499 YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV90BB9440GMFQ 4,499 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WW13BB944DGBFQ Washer + Dryer Set 4,799 7,599 YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV10BB9440GBFQ 4,699 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WW10TP44DSX/FQ Washer + Dryer Set 3,899 6,899 YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV90T8240SX/FQ 4,199 2 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine WW10T634DLH/FQ Washer + Dryer Set 3,449 6,499 YES 3 Tumbler 199 Washing Machine DV90T6240LH/FQ 3,999 2 Tumbler 199

