Samsung Year-End Promo 2024: Big Savings, Free Gifts, and More!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is just around the corner, and Samsung Malaysia is kicking it off with its Year-End Promo (YEP) Campaign from 1 November 2024 to 31 December 2024. This is the opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment and appliances at discounted prices, while also scoring some fantastic freebies worth up to RM1,999[1] when you purchase selected products.

During this campaign period, customers can enjoy promotional prices on a range of TVs, audio-visual, and digital appliances. On top of that, with every qualifying purchase of selected products, you may redeem a specific free gift[2], such as Samsung's Music Frame, a Samsonite 20" luggage[3], or a Stanley Quencher Tumbler[4] with every qualifying purchase!

But that's not all! With the purchase of selected products, customers can also collect the AI Icon points which can be used to redeem TNG eWallet credits worth up to RM800[5], adding even more value to your Year-End purchases. Be sure to check the list of eligible products in the appendix below to take advantage of this offer.

The redemption period for the promotion runs from 1 November 202415 January 2025, so make sure to redeem your TNG credits before the deadline[6]!

Audio Visual (AV) 2024 Year-End Purchase with Purchase (PWP) Promotion[7]

Customers who purchase any selected items listed in Appendix 1 to 3 will also be eligible for a Purchase-with-Purchase (PWP) promotion on selected Samsung sound devices[8]. With this offer, you can enhance your home entertainment experience by adding a sound device at an exclusive price[9]. Check out the list of selected sound devices and their exclusive PWP prices below.

Promotional AV Products

Recommended Retail Price of PWP Item (RM)

Promo Price for PWP Item (RM)

Q-series Soundbar

HW-Q990D/XM

6,499

4,999

Q-series Soundbar

HW-Q930D/XM

4,999

3,699

Q-series Soundbar

HW-Q800D/XM

3,999

2,999

Q-series Soundbar

HW-Q700D/XM

2,999

2,299

Lifestyle Soundbar

HW-S801D/XM

2,999

2,699

Sound Tower

MX-T70/XM

1,999

1,699

Sound Tower

MX-ST50B/XM

1,699

1,299

Digital Appliances (DA) 2024 Year-End Purchase with Purchase (PWP) Promotion[10]

With every purchase of selected Samsung vacuum cleaners, you'll unlock an exclusive Purchase with Purchase (PWP) deal as listed below.

Promotional DA Products

PWP Item

Recommended Retail Price of PWP Item (RM)

Promo Price for PWP Item (RM)

Bespoke Jet™ Plus Premium

VS20B958F3B/ME

Jet Dual Brush (VCA-TABA95)

399

299

Bespoke Jet™ Plus Pet

VS20B95823W/ME

Slim LED Brush (VCA-SABC95)

499

399

Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-WBA95/GL)

599

399

Jet™ 75E Multi

VS20B75AER4/ME

Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)

699

399

Jet™ 65 Pet VS15A60AGR5/ME

Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)

699

399

AI Icon Point Promotion: The More You Buy, the More You Save![11]

Samsung's AI Icon Point Promotion makes it even easier to save this holiday season. Here's how it works:

  • Buy more, save more: Collect AI Icon Points for any purchase of selected promotional product models (refer to Appendix 1, 2, 3, and 4 for eligible products)[12].
  • Collect and Redeem: Purchase at least two (2) products with the AI Icon, and collect a minimum of five (5) points to be eligible for bonus TNG eWallet credits[13]. The more AI Icon points you collect, the greater your bonus (refer to the table below for redemption details).

AI Point(s)

Bonus TNG eWallet Credit (RM)

5 AI points

500

6 AI points

600

7 AI points

700

8 & above AI points

800

For more information on the campaign, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/season-of-gifting-2024

[1] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

[2] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

[3] Will be provided in random colours, subject to availability.

[4] Will be provided in random colours, subject to availability.

[5] First come first served basis, and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

[6] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

[7] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

[8] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

[9] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

[10] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

[11] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

[12] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

[13] While stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

"SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) SDN BHD [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]".

APPENDIX 1

Category

Model Code

RRP (RM)

SmartThings (YES / NO)

AI Icon Point

Free Gift

Free Gift RRP (RM)

TV

QA85QN900DKXXM

46,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA85QN800DKXXM

32,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA75QN900DKXXM

30,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA75QN800DKXXM

24,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA85QN87DAKXXM

20,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA85QN85DBKXXM

18,599

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA75QN87DAKXXM

13,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA75QN85DBKXXM

11,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA65QN87DAKXXM

9,899

YES

2

Tumbler

199

TV

QA65QN85DBKXXM

8,299

YES

2

Tumbler

199

TV

QA98Q80CAKXXM

33,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA65Q80DAKXXM

7,099

YES

2

TV

QA85Q70DAKXXM

14,199

YES

3

Tumbler

199

TV

QA75Q70DAKXXM

10,199

YES

3

Tumbler

199

TV

QA65Q70DAKXXM

6,199

YES

2

TV

QA85Q60DAKXXM

10,999

YES

3

TV

QA75Q60DAKXXM

6,799

YES

2

TV

QA77S95DAKXXM

32,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA77S90DAEXXM

28,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA65S95DAKXXM

17,999

YES

3

Tumbler

199

TV

QA65S90DAKXXM

15,999

YES

3

Tumbler

199

TV

QA85LS03DAKXXM

19,799

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

QA75LS03DAKXXM

12,399

YES

3

Tumbler

199

TV

QA65LS03DAKXXM

8,399

YES

2

TV

UA98DU9000KXXM

23,999

YES

3

Music Frame

1,999

TV

UA85DU8000KXXM

8,999

YES

2

Tumbler

199

TV

UA85DU7000KXXM

8,299

YES

2

Tumbler

199

TV

UA75DU8000KXXM

5,199

YES

2

Tumbler

199

TV

QA55LS03DAKXXM

6,199

YES

2

TV

QA55Q70DAKXXM

4,999

YES

2

TV

QA85Q65DAKXXM

10,999

YES

3

TV

QA75Q65DAKXXM

6,999

YES

2

TV

QA65Q65DAKXXM

4,699

YES

2

TV

QA55Q65DAKXXM

3,699

YES

1

TV

QA65Q60DAKXXM

4,499

YES

2

TV

QA55Q60DAKXXM

3,699

YES

1

TV

QA50Q60DAKXXM

3,299

YES

1

TV

UA65DU8500KXXM

3,699

YES

1

TV

UA55DU8500KXXM

2,999

YES

1

TV

UA65DU8000KXXM

3,599

YES

1

TV

UA55DU8000KXXM

2,899

YES

1

TV

UA75DU7000KXXM

4,899

YES

1

Tumbler

199

TV

UA65DU7000KXXM

3,399

YES

1

TV

UA55DU7000KXXM

2,699

YES

1

TV

UA50DU7000KXXM

2,399

YES

1

TV

UA43DU7000KXXM

1,799

YES

1

APPENDIX 2

Category

Model Code

RRP (RM)

PWP Price (RM)

SmartThings (YES / NO)

AI Icon Point

Free Gift

Free Gift RRP (RM)

AV

HW-Q990D/XM

6,499

4,999

YES

2

Tumbler

199

AV

HW-Q930D/XM

4,999

3,699

YES

2

Tumbler

199

AV

HW-Q800D/XM

3,999

2,999

YES

2

-

-

AV

HW-Q700D/XM

2,999

2,299

YES

2

-

-

AV

HW-S801D/XM

2,999

2,699

YES

2

-

-

AV

MX-T70/XM

1,999

1,699

YES

2

-

-

AV

MX-ST50B/XM

1,699

1,299

YES

1

-

-

APPENDIX 3

Category

Model Code

Model

RRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

SmartThings (YES / NO)

AI Icon Point

Free Gift

Free Gift RRP (RM)

Refrigerator

RS62T5F01B4/ME

SBS

9,399

-

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Refrigerator

RH62A50E16C/ME

SBS

6,599

-

NO

0

Luggage

1,499

Refrigerator

RF59CB0T08A/ME

FDR

7,999

-

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Refrigerator

RF59CB0T03P/ME

FDR

7,999

-

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Refrigerator

RS63R5591B4/ME

SBS

5,999

5,499

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RS57DG4000B4ME

SBS

4,199

-

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RF48A4000M9/ME

FDR

4,799

3,799

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RF48A4000B4/ME

FDR

4,999

4,099

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RB45DG600EB1ME

BMF

3,699

3,399

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RB50DG632EB1ME

BMF

4,399

4,099

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RT62K7005BS/ME

TMF

4,199

3,599

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RT53DG7A64B1ME

TMF

3,699

-

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RT47CB66448CME

TMF

3,399

-

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RT47CB66448JME

TMF

3,399

-

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RT47CB664422ME

TMF

3,399

-

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RT47CB66448AME

TMF

3,399

-

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Refrigerator

RT42CB664412ME

TMF

3,199

-

YES

1

-

-

Refrigerator

RT42CB66443VME

TMF

3,199

-

YES

1

-

-

Refrigerator

RT42CB6644C3ME

TMF

3,199

-

YES

1

-

-

Refrigerator

RT42CB66443PME

TMF

3,199

-

YES

1

-

-

Refrigerator

RT38CB66448AME

TMF

3,199

-

YES

1

-

-

Refrigerator

RT47CG6444B1ME

TMF

3,199

2,899

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RT42CG6444B1ME

TMF

2,999

2,699

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RT38CG6444B1ME

TMF

2,799

2,499

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RT35CG5442B1ME

TMF

2,599

2,149

NO

0

-

-

Refrigerator

RT31CG5022B1ME

TMF

2,399

1,999

NO

0

-

-

Washing Machine

WD21T6500GV/SP

Drum

7,999

-

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Washing Machine

WD17T6300GP/SP

Drum

5,799

4,399

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WD13BB944DGBFQ

Drum

5,699

-

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WF24B9600KV/FQ

Drum

6,899

-

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Washing Machine

WF17T6000GW/FQ

Drum

4,999

3,999

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WW13BB944DGMFQ

Drum

4,799

-

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WW13BB944DGBFQ

Drum

4,799

-

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DF10A9500CG/FQ

Air Dresser

8,799

-

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Washing Machine

DV90BB9440GMFQ

Dryer

4,499

-

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV10BB9440GBFQ

Dryer

4,699

-

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV17B9750CV/FQ

Dryer

7,499

-

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Washing Machine

WD12DB8B85GBFQ

Drum

5,299

3,999

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WD12DG5B15BBFQ

Drum

4,599

3,599

YES

0

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WA23A8377GV/FQ

Top Load

3,699

3,399

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WA19CG6886BVFQ

Top Load

3,499

2,499

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WA17CG6886BVFQ

Top Load

3,099

2,149

YES

1

-

-

Washing Machine

WA15CG5745BDFQ

Top Load

2,649

1,949

NO

0

-

-

Washing Machine

WA13CG5745BVFQ

Top Load

2,449

1,799

NO

0

-

-

Washing Machine

WA12CG5745BDFQ

Top Load

2,099

1,749

NO

0

-

-

Washing Machine

WA11CG5745BYFQ

Top Load

1,949

1,499

NO

0

-

-

Washing Machine

WW10T634DLH/FQ

Drum

3,449

-

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV90T6240LH/FQ

Dryer

3,999

-

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WW10TP44DSX/FQ

Washer

3,899

-

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV90T8240SX/FQ

Dryer

4,199

-

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WD25DB8995BZFQ

Drum

14,999

12,999

YES

6

Luggage

1,499

Air Conditioner

AR10BYEAAWKNME

WindFree

2,639

2,439

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Air Conditioner

AR13BYEAAWKNME

WindFree

2,939

2,739

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Air Conditioner

AR18BYEAAWKNME

WindFree

4,239

3,939

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Air Conditioner

AR24BYEAAWKNME

WindFree

4,839

4,439

YES

2

Tumbler

199

Air Conditioner

AR10BYFAMWKNME

WindFree

2,239

2,039

YES

1

-

-

Air Conditioner

AR13BYFAMWKNME

WindFree

2,539

2,339

YES

1

-

-

Air Conditioner

AR18BYFAMWKNME

WindFree

3,839

3,539

YES

2

-

-

Air Conditioner

AR24BYFAMWKNME

WindFree

4,339

4,039

YES

2

-

-

Air Purifier

AX46BG5000GSME

Air Purifier

2,199

1,999

YES

1

Tumbler

199

Vacuum

VS20B958F3B/ME

Stick

4,199

3,499

NO

0

Tumbler

199

Vacuum

VS20B95823W/ME

Stick

3,899

3,199

NO

0

Tumbler

199

Vacuum

VS20C852FTB/ME

Stick

2,899

2,249

NO

0

-

-

Vacuum

VS20B75AER4/ME

Stick

1,999

1,799

NO

0

-

-

Vacuum

VS15A60AGR5/ME

Stick

1,549

1,399

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MC35R8088LV/SM

Convection

1,959

1,899

NO

0

Tumbler

199

Microwave Oven

MC35R8088LC/SM

Convection

1,959

1,899

NO

0

Tumbler

199

Microwave Oven

MC28A5135KK/SM

Convection

1,199

-

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MG30T5018CV/SM

Grill

799

779

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MG30T5018CK/SM

Grill

799

779

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MG30T5018CP/SM

Grill

799

779

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MG23T5018CK/SM

Grill

639

619

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MG23T5018CP/SM

Grill

639

619

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MS32DG4504AGSM

Solo

699

649

NO

0

-

-

Microwave Oven

MS20A3010AL/SM

Solo

309

259

NO

0

-

-

APPENDIX 4

Category

Model Code

Combo

RRP (RM)

Promo Price (RM)

SmartThings (YES / NO)

AI Icon Point

Free Gift

Free Gift RRP (RM)

Washing Machine

WF24B9600KV/FQ

Washer + Dryer Set

6,899

12,999

YES

3

Luggage

1,499

Washing Machine

DV17B9750CV/FQ

7,499

3

Luggage

1,499

Washing Machine

WW13BB944DGMFQ

Washer + Dryer Set

4,799

7,499

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV90BB9440GMFQ

4,499

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WW13BB944DGBFQ

Washer + Dryer Set

4,799

7,599

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV10BB9440GBFQ

4,699

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WW10TP44DSX/FQ

Washer + Dryer Set

3,899

6,899

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV90T8240SX/FQ

4,199

2

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

WW10T634DLH/FQ

Washer + Dryer Set

3,449

6,499

YES

3

Tumbler

199

Washing Machine

DV90T6240LH/FQ

3,999

2

Tumbler

199

SOURCE Samsung Electronics

