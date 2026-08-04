Sands China as World's First Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprise to Achieve ISO 14001:2026 Certification for Environmental Management

First in global hospitality industry and Macao-Hong Kong region to receive accreditation

Reinforces company's leading position in sustainable development

MACAU, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China has recently been awarded ISO 14001:2026 Environmental Management System (EMS) certification by the British Standards Institution (BSI) Group, one of the world's most authoritative certification bodies. This achievement makes Sands China the world's first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise to be certified to this ISO standard for EMS, as well as the first company in the global hospitality industry and the Macao and Hong Kong region to receive the certification. The certification covers all resort properties across Sands China's portfolio, marking the full integration of the latest international environmental management system standards into the company's corporate management and operations — reinforcing Sands China's investment and leading position in sustainable development.

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Sands China Ltd. Dylan Williams (centre) and Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance Pranav Jampani (third from left), and other team members display the company’s ISO 14001:2026 certification.

Released by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in April this year, ISO 14001:2026 is the latest version of the EMS standard. Designed to address the challenges associated with global environmental management and climate change, the updated standard further strengthens the requirements for an organisation's environmental management system, with greater emphasis on climate change, natural resource management, biodiversity, and leadership and governance. By adopting a more systematic and forward-looking approach, the standard enables organisations to continuously improve their environmental performance and response capabilities.

Sands China has long been committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by implementing effective, sustainable operational initiatives, including integrating the ISO 14001 EMS into the operations and decision-making processes of its integrated resorts. Through the system, the company identifies and assesses the environmental impacts of its operations, establishes forward-thinking performance targets and enhancement initiatives, and advances key sustainability efforts, including carbon and waste reduction, addressing climate change, biodiversity conservation, and promoting environmental awareness among the public.

Sands China's new ISO 14001:2026 EMS certification follows the company's previous ISO 14001:2015 certification. By achieving the requirements of the latest international standard significantly ahead of the 2029 transition deadline set by the accreditation body, the company has further demonstrated its commitment to continuously enhancing its environmental management practices and advancing sustainable development.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "Sustainability is a cornerstone of the company's long-term development. We are honoured to be the world's first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise, as well as the first company in the global hospitality industry and the Macao and Hong Kong region, to attain ISO 14001:2026 EMS certification. This achievement demonstrates that our environmental management efforts and performance meet the latest international standards, and reaffirms our long-standing commitment to embedding sustainability into our corporate governance and daily operations. It also validates our continuous efforts to strengthen our environmental framework and our long-standing pursuit of excellence in environmental management.

"This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our 28,000 team members, who are united by a common commitment to sustainability and integrate it into every facet of their daily work. Looking ahead, Sands China will continue to drive the city's integrated tourism and leisure industry towards a greener and higher-quality future through efficient and forward-looking operational strategies. Together with the Macao SAR government and all sectors of society, we will continue to contribute to Macao's development as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, while advancing the city's vision of a more sustainable future for all."

Sands China has remained committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility strategy across three core pillars: People, Community, and Planet. These strategies are closely aligned with the latest ISO 14001:2026 requirements, providing a strong foundation for the company's early attainment of the certification. In particular, the company has delivered outstanding results in sustainable operations, including a 61% reduction in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions compared with its 2018 base year, exceeding both the 17.5% Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated and 1.5°C-aligned 30% reduction targets, in alignment with the Paris Agreement. In addition, the company met its target and reduced potable water consumption by 9% in 2025, while achieving a 21% operational waste diversion rate, further promoting resource reuse and recycling and improving resource efficiency, thereby minimising its impact on the environment.

Further recognising its outstanding sustainability performance, Sands China has been named in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook again this year, marking its fourth consecutive year of recognition, earning Top 1% rankings in both the Global and China editions — while securing the 'Industry Mover' distinction in the China edition for the second consecutive year. In addition, the company has been named in the latest Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) Indices, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for the fifth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index for the sixth consecutive year, making it the world's only integrated resort operator to be concurrently listed in both indices. These recognitions underscore the company's long-standing commitment and achievements across its three core ESG pillars of "People, Community, and Planet."

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.