Sands China Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

First integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Greater China

to receive this recognition

MACAO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its people-centric corporate culture and outstanding workplace environment, Sands China Ltd. has been awarded the Great Place To Work Certification™ upon its first participation in the assessment conducted by Great Place To Work™, a global authority on workplace culture. The company has become the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Greater China to achieve this honour.

In recognition of its people-centric corporate culture and outstanding workplace environment, Sands China Ltd. has earned the Great Place To Work Certification™ and become the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Greater China to achieve this honour.

Headquartered in the United States, Great Place To Work™ serves over 22,000 organizations worldwide. Its Great Place To Work Certification™ is primarily evaluated based on anonymous Trust Index™ Survey data submitted by employees of participating organizations, combined with a comprehensive review of the company's workplace culture and management practices. The survey assesses employees' level of trust and workplace experience across five key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

In the assessment survey conducted among Sands China team members, an impressive 96 percent of surveyed team members agreed that Sands China is a great place to work, with the company achieving an average score of 92 percent in the five evaluation categories. The survey results fully demonstrate the effectiveness of the company's long-term investment in promoting career development, safeguarding team members' physical and mental well-being, fostering a fair, caring, and supportive workplace culture, and building a high-trust management team.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "We are honoured that Sands China has become the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in the Greater China region to earn the Great Place To Work Certification™. The significance of this accolade extends beyond recognition from an authoritative international organization. It also reflects the immense trust that our 28,000 team members have placed in the company and their strong belief in the people-centric corporate culture we have cultivated together over the years. It is this deep trust and cohesion that inspires our team to maintain a unified focus – continuously elevating our operational excellence, enhancing service quality, and setting new industry standards. This recognition reinforces our strong confidence in Sands China's long-term development and our belief that through our collective efforts, the company will continue to advance and scale new heights.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every team member for their unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions. Moving forward, Sands China remains committed to supporting the Macao SAR government's talent development strategies. We will continue to expand career advancement opportunities for local talent while collaborating across sectors to foster Macao's economic diversification and reinforce its positioning as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

Since 2025, Sands China has also been recognized for two consecutive years as a "Top Employer" by the Top Employers Institute, one of the world's most authoritative certifiers of human resources strategies, acknowledging the company's outstanding performance in talent policy and practice. Earning the Great Place To Work Certification™ further validates the effectiveness of the company's HR strategy through employees' feedback on their experiences. These two respected certifications complement each other, highlighting Sands China's consistent achievements in talent development, employee well-being, and corporate culture.

As Macao's largest private employer, Sands China continuously aligns with the Macao SAR government's policy strategy of "Building Macao through Talent Training." Focusing on three core pillars of attracting, developing, and retaining talent, the company regularly launches people-centric HR initiatives to build a healthy, supportive, efficient, and inclusive work environment.

Through its eight specialized sub-academies under the Sands China Academy, the company offers professional training in diverse fields – MICE, hospitality, integrated resort management, entertainment, facilities, responsible gaming, procurement, and retail – providing team members with vertical and horizontal career advancement opportunities. The cumulative training delivered to team members has surpassed 22.6 million hours, as of the end of 2025.

In terms of employee well-being and workplace inclusion, the company has introduced several family-friendly measures, such as providing seven days of paid paternity leave, up to six days of paid Child Care Leave and a 90-consecutive-day Parenthood Support Shift, actively fostering a family-friendly workplace. Additionally, the company has introduced AI-powered health monitoring tools to help employees identify health risks early. At the same time, Sands China actively promotes a culture of diversity and inclusion. Its initiative to create new positions specifically for people with disabilities was recognised in the Top Employers Institute's white paper as a best practice.

By the end of 2026, nearly 15,000 team members will have reached a tenure of 10 or more years, accounting for over half of the company's current workforce. This underscores team members' strong sense of belonging and enduring connection towards the company's corporate culture.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.