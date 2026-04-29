Sands China Launches 'Community Revitalization Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens'

Since the Macao SAR government launched its revitalisation plan in 2023, Sands China has invested resources, integrated innovative ideas, and collaborated across sectors to promote the long-term development of the city's historic districts. In April 2024, the company launched the first-of-its-kind Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens to an overwhelming response. Seven enterprises were selected from 128 applications, encompassing cultural and creative retail, food and beverage specialities, and other diversified businesses. Over the past two years, this initiative has brought a refreshing vibe into the historic street, thrusting the district into the public spotlight.

In operation for two years now, the Community Revitalization Programme for Rua das Estalagens has helped shops gain a reputation, with some becoming viral hotspots — breathing new life into the entire district. To extend the effectiveness of the programme, Sands China is now launching the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens. With the principle of "integrating the old with the new," the initiative encourages Macao entrepreneurs to submit business proposals that align with the street's revitalisation strategy, further boosting the district's economic strength. Applicants must commit to a self-invested initial operating capital of no less than MOP 300,000. Selected applications can receive subsidies equivalent to one to two times the amount of the self-invested capital, with a capped amount of MOP 1 million per applicant. A judging panel will assess the subsidy amount based on a comprehensive evaluation of factors, such as the creativity and market potential of the submitted proposal, and the experience of the operating team.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Shop Rebranding Programme empowers shops currently operating on Rua das Estalagens to enhance their brand appeal and elevate their operational capability, under the principle of "bridging the past into future." Applicants need to commit to a minimum self-invested capital of MOP 50,000. Selected applications can receive subsidies equivalent to one to three times the amount of the self-invested capital, capped at MOP 500,000 per applicant. The programme encompasses brand image innovation, product packaging, and storefront beautification, all designed to bolster the market competitiveness and vibrancy of the street's existing stores.

Speaking at the press conference, Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government, said: "Launched in 2024, the first edition of the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens not only captured the attention of local young entrepreneurs, but also successfully helped put a series of creative business plans into action. This encouraging result has infused Rua das Estalagens with new commercial vision and vitality. Meanwhile, the inaugural Shop Rebranding Programme under the company's Community Revitalization Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens aims to empower existing shops to strengthen their brands through upgrades and transformation, thereby enhancing their competitiveness. These initiatives are highly aligned with the Macao SAR government's vision of supporting the high-standard development of local SMEs and boosting community economic development. SMEs are the cornerstone of Macao's economic development, and supporting their growth has always been a policy priority for the SAR government. Beyond government support, it is crucial that enterprises actively leverage the spirit of creativity, while all sectors of society participate and promote this vision. The Community Revitalization Programme for Rua das Estalagens has exemplified the success that stems from such cross-sector collaboration. We hope that the community will continue to unite with the SAR government to jointly drive the sustainable development of Macao's community economy."

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: "Rua das Estalagens stands as a pivotal testament to the history and development of Macao, embodying profound cultural value and memories of a past economy. The first phase of Sands China's Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens attracted a group of young entrepreneurs to devote themselves to the future development of the street, fully demonstrating the strength, perseverance, and dedication of Macao's new generation. Building upon this achievement, we remain steadfast in our commitment to growing alongside the Macao community with the launch of the Community Revitalization Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens. This initiative seeks to recruit a new cohort of SMEs to start businesses on the historic street, providing a platform for Macao entrepreneurs to flourish while further re-energising the district's cultural, tourism, and economic vitality. Additionally, through our inaugural Shop Rebranding Programme, we aim to help the street's existing businesses optimise and upgrade their brands, ensuring the sustainable development of Macao's revitalised districts.

"True to our business philosophy of growing alongside SMEs, we are dedicated to uniting the strengths of the government, business sectors and the community. Our goal is to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of Rua das Estalagens while reinvigorating the street's commercial growth, thereby collectively contributing to Macao's economic diversification and community development. We are grateful to the various SAR government departments, public sector entities, the banking sector, community associations, and the businesses on Rua das Estalagens for their unwavering support of this revitalisation programme. Their backing represents a collective effort to empower local SMEs and revive the cultural and tourism charm of the area, showcasing the vitality of Macao's community tourism."

Joao Ma, vice president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, said: "Looking back to 2024, Sands China launched the inaugural Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens under the philosophy of growing with SMEs. The programme successfully attracted entrepreneurs to set up businesses in the historic district, bringing tangible changes to the street. The newly launched Community Revitalization Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens not only continues to recruit new entrepreneurship proposals, but is also introducing the new Shop Rebranding Programme, encouraging existing merchants to enhance their competitiveness and respond proactively to changing market needs. This represents a deeper and more concrete implementation of the concept of 'integrating the old with the new.'

"We are delighted to once again serve as a supporting organisation, working alongside Sands China to support local entrepreneurs and SMEs in taking opportunities and contributing to the growth of the community economy. SMEs are a vital pillar of Macao's economy, and the entrepreneurial spirit is a driving force for social progress. The Macao Chamber of Commerce will continue to play its role as a bridge, supporting greater numbers of reliable enterprises and promoting diversified development of community economies. We firmly believe that through the collective efforts of the government, enterprises, and chambers of commerce, Macao's traditional commercial districts will not merely remain historic streets, but will evolve into exemplary districts that showcase the city's innovative vitality and rich cultural heritage."

Representatives of the enterprises selected for the first edition of the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme for Rua das Estalagens attended the press conference Wednesday to share their entrepreneurial journeys, insights, and operational experiences. They noted that through the collective efforts of Sands China and various sectors of society, the programme has successfully helped them establish businesses on Rua das Estalagens and provided strong support for their steady growth. Additionally, Sands China has invested its resources to help shops on the street achieve sustainable development across multiple areas. The representatives expressed their enthusiasm for the new set of entrepreneurs soon to join the district, whose presence will inject new elements into the area and help build a robust operating environment.

A series of free events is set to launch to support the new round of the Community Revitalization Programme, including:

Briefing Session (May 8): A representative will introduce the two initiatives in detail, with government officials and public utility representatives invited to share essential information on starting a business;

SME Training Courses (May 14): Titled "Macao SMEs: Effective Business Plan and Marketing Strategy" and "Macao SMEs: From Transformation of Traditions to Startup Innovation," these two sessions aim to help Macao enterprises enhance their marketing writing, operational knowledge, and market insights, equipping them with the necessary knowledge for the initiative;

Rua das Estalagens Open Day (May 15 and 17, June 12 and 14): Interested parties are welcome to join these sessions to inspect the district and shop conditions, prior to embarking on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Sands China has long been committed to providing a platform for Macao's SMEs to grow. Beyond providing entrepreneurship and rebranding subsidies, the Community Revitalization Programme for Rua das Estalagens has offered a range of practical support, such as inviting selected enterprises to participate in the company's large-scale events and activities. For two consecutive years, Sands China has hosted a food fest for the programme's inaugural cohort. These food festivals, held at the back-of-house area of The Venetian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao respectively, have helped participating shops promote their brands and increase visibility, drawing 11,000 Sands China team members across both editions.

Furthermore, for two consecutive years, the company has distributed discount vouchers of these selected enterprises to participants of the Sands China Macao International 10K, encouraging runners to visit Rua das Estalagens. The company has also invited selected enterprises to set up booths at events such as the Sands Shopping Carnival, Macao's largest sales event, allowing local SMEs to reach beyond their immediate neighbourhoods and engage with a broader audience of residents and tourists, thereby enhancing their brand influence and market competitiveness.

The Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens is organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce. The Secretariat for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR government is the programme's advisory body, with the following serving as supporting units: Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Municipal Affairs Bureau, General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao, Macau Artist Society, Companhia de Electricidade de Macau - CEM, S.A. (CEM), The Macao Water Supply Company Limited, Bank of China Macau Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau), and Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU). The programme operates under Sands China's F.I.T. local SME support programme and the Sands Resorts Incubation Center.

Guests of honour at the press conference were Sun Yaohua, director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Yau Yun Wah; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Mak Kim Meng, acting chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Christy Mai, adviser to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance; Sou Kin Meng, head of the department of Cultural Heritage of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Joao Ma; Ng Siu Lai, president of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau; Ip Sio Kai, chairman of The Macau Association of Banks; Nacky Kuan, executive director of The Macao Water Supply Company Limited; Carlos Cid Álvares, chief executive officer of BNU Macau; Huang Xianjun, deputy chief executive officer of ICBC Macau; Xu Zhiyu, managing director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Lok Hei, president of the Macau Artists Society; Cecilia Nip, director of the CEM Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Communications Office; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd.; and Dave Sun, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd. and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited.

Interested individuals can visit https://tinyurl.com/RuadasEstalagens2026 or scan the QR code below to view details and register for the Entrepreneurship Recruitment Programme 2.0 for Rua das Estalagens and its relevant events. The application period is open now and will close at 5 p.m. on June 30.

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About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.