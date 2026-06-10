Sands China Recognised by S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook for Fourth Consecutive Year

Earned Top 1% rankings in both Global and China editions

Distinguished as 'Industry Mover' in China edition for second consecutive year

Demonstrates the company's exceptional performance in ESG

MACAO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. has once again been recognised by the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, earning Top 1% rankings in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) scores of the 2026 yearbook's Global and China editions. The company also received the 'Industry Mover' distinction in the China edition for the second consecutive year, making it the only integrated tourism and leisure enterprise worldwide to earn any of these three accolades this year. These recognitions underscore Sands China's sustained international acclaim for its outstanding achievements in ESG (environmental, social and governance).

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd. Grant Chum (centre), Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Company Secretary Dylan Williams (sixth from left), Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance Pranav Jampani (sixth from right), and other team members display the company’s certificates and trophies from the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)

Fourth consecutive Top 1% CSA score in yearbook's China edition

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook is regarded as one of the most prestigious publications for evaluating sustainability efforts in the business world. Assessments are based on a company's score in the CSA. For this year's China edition, S&P Global assessed nearly 1,800 companies from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, with 193 companies across 56 industries selected for the yearbook. Sands China is one of only 36 companies to rank in the Top 1% of CSA scores in the China edition, marking its fourth consecutive year to earn this accolade. The company was furthermore named the Industry Mover for its industry category for the second year, another significant recognition of its ESG efforts.

To become an Industry Mover, a company's CSA score must increase by more than 5 percent from the prior year, while also achieving outstanding results in its industry category. Sands China accomplished both, increasing its CSA score by more than 6 percent.

Third consecutive Top 1% CSA score in yearbook's Global edition

The Global edition of the yearbook assessed more than 9,200 companies worldwide, with 848 companies across 59 industries selected for the yearbook. Sands China is among only 71 companies with a Top 1% CSA score, marking its third straight year in the global leading position.

S&P Global's CSA is an evaluation of the sustainability practices and achievements of companies from around the world. To be included in the Global Sustainability Yearbook, a company must earn a CSA score that not only ranks within the top 15 percent of its industry by number, but also falls within 30% of the top score in the industry.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "Sustainability is the cornerstone of corporate resilience and long-term development. Sands China is very honoured to be once again ranked in the Top 1% in both the Global and China editions of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. These recognitions fully affirm our continued investment and achievements in innovation and long-term planning. As the company continues to enhance the guest experience, we have also proactively implemented sustainable operating strategies, striving to reduce environmental impact and generate positive social outcomes. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Macao SAR government for their continuous guidance in leading Macao toward a sustainable future. We are also grateful to our community partners from various sectors and our 28,000 dedicated team members for their collaboration and support. Together, these concerted efforts have enabled us to achieve these remarkable international recognitions."

Sands China's commitment to exceptional ESG performance is exemplified in efforts like delivering 1.8 million hours of workforce training in 2025. The company also reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 61% from a 2018 base year, exceeding both the 17.5% Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated and 1.5°C-aligned 30% reduction targets, in alignment with the Paris Agreement. Additionally, the company's volunteer team has engaged in more than 362,000 hours of community service since 2009, bringing positive impact to the community. Moreover, the company achieved its core ESG targets for the 2021-2025 reporting cycle – a phase that marked Sands China's evolution and upgrades, and its unwavering commitment to operational excellence and the creation of positive long-term social impact, even amidst market challenges.

Sands China executes its ESG efforts within the context of the People, Community, and Planet pillars of the company's corporate social responsibility platform. This holistic approach is brought to life through a variety of flagship initiatives such as the Sands ECO360 global sustainability programme, the Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement programme, and the Sands China Academy team member professional development programme – all designed to carry out the company's social responsibility work in the community. By intertwining economic success with social responsibility, Sands China remains dedicated to uplifting the Macao community and fostering a thriving environment to live and work.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.