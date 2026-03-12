Sands China Makes Grand Debut at Hong Kong's Art Central

Sands Gallery serves as international cultural portal showcasing emerging Macao artists

MACAO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China has long supported the Macao SAR government's policy of diversified development by actively promoting the high-quality development of Macao's arts and cultural sector and its talent pool. From March 25 to 29, the company will further leverage Sands Gallery as an international cultural portal for Macao by presenting the works of three outstanding emerging Macao contemporary artists – Lei Ieng Wai, Leong Chi Mou, and Dor Lio Hak Man – at Art Central, an international art event during Hong Kong's art month. Sands China is the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise from Macao invited as an Associate Partner at this prestigious art event. Through Art Central, the company aims to promote young Macao artists onto major international art stage, demonstrating the vitality of Macao's new generation of contemporary artists, highlighting Macao's attributes through artistic lens, and further advancing the city's cultural talent development.

From March 25 to 29, Sands China is debuting its Sands Gallery at Art Central, an international art event during Hong Kong’s art month, and presenting three outstanding contemporary young artists from Macao – Lei Ieng Wai, Leong Chi Mou, and Dor Lio Hak Man – to showcase the emerging strength of Macao’s art scene.

The Sands Gallery booth at Art Central will feature selected works by the three young artists, including multi-media paintings and thematic installation. Each artist brings a distinctive style: Lei Ieng Wai centres his practice on optical exploration, responding to the rhythm of urban life through precisely structured colour fields and geometric compositions; Leong Chi Mou employs gilding techniques to construct richly textured surfaces that evoke the memory and landscape of Macao; Dor Lio Hak Man offers an authentic perspective, blending a delicate painting style with depictions of urban life that resonate deeply with audiences.

All three are rising forces within the Macau Artist Society, whose creativity, craftsmanship, and conceptual approaches demonstrate international vision and professional standards, and they have begun to make a name for themselves in the art world both at home and abroad. Their diverse and high-quality works align with this year's Art Central theme, "Discover Art. Make It Yours." Sands Gallery aspires to reflect Macao's deep cultural heritage emanating from the city's East-West fusion – through presenting the works of these promising Macao artists, allowing the world to better appreciate the city's creativity and vitality.

Since its founding in 2015, Art Central has been a highlight of Hong Kong Art Month and an important global platform for creative exploration and cultural exchange. This year's edition will be held over five days at the Central Harbourfront, bringing together emerging artists, international masters, collectors, and art institutions from around the world, injecting fresh perspectives into the global and regional art scenes.

Sands Gallery was established in 2022 at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons in Macao and has curated 12 exhibitions of varied styles to date, featuring outstanding works by more than 60 esteemed artists from China, Japan, Korea, Italy, the United States, and other countries and regions, spanning the Chinese and international art scene. It has provided a professional showcase for Macao artists and participated in multiple editions of "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale," supporting the city's development as a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist.

As a leading integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Macao, Sands China has been committed to promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism. Its presence at Art Central through Sands Gallery represents significant recognition from the international art community and further reinforces its role as an international cultural portal for Macao. By creating opportunities for Macao artists to step onto the world stage, Sands China leverages art as a drawcard to promote Macao tourism, enhancing the international competitiveness of the city's cultural sector and fostering new momentum to Macao's diversified development.

For more information about Art Central and ticketing, please visit artcentralhongkong.com.

About Sands Gallery

As an art space located at The Grand Suites at Four Seasons in Macao, Sands Gallery is dedicated to bringing diverse art exhibitions to the city, fostering the sustainable development of Macao's cultural and creative industries.

Since its establishment in 2022, the gallery has hosted 12 exhibitions of varied styles, introducing artworks of international and national calibre while also providing opportunities for local artists to showcase their works and connect with the global art stage.

Through continued endeavours in Macao's arts and cultural sector, Sands China has built the Gallery into a platform of artistic weight and cultural depth, injecting multicultural vitality into Macao, enriching the artistic experiences of residents and visitors, and enhancing public appreciation of art. At the same time, it fully supports the Macao SAR government's policy of promoting non-gaming development, contributing to Macao's growth as "a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist."

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

About Art Central

Art Central, a cornerstone event of Hong Kong Art Month, presents the next generation of talent from Asia's most forward-thinking galleries alongside celebrated artists from across the globe. Since its inaugural edition in 2015, Art Central has established itself as a leading platform for innovation in contemporary art, advancing the profiles of artists and galleries and reinforcing their presence within the international art landscape. Today, the Fair is recognised for the strength of its curatorial programming and as a vital meeting point for discovery and exchange among collectors and curators representing private, corporate, and institutional collections worldwide.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd. Mabel Wu Jesse Chiang Tel: +853 8118 2268 Tel: +853 8118 2054 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

Artist Profiles

Lei Ieng Wai The 39-year-old artist is a graduate of the Oil Painting Department of the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, holding both bachelor's and master's degrees. He currently serves as director of the Macau Artist Society, and vice president of the Macau Youth Art Association, and is a renowned and influential artist in Macao. Lei acquires creative inspirations from the tension of light and shadow in everyday life. He draws on scientific theory as the foundation of aesthetics, transforming artificial spectra, proportional values, and geometric structures into repetitive and precise blocks of colour and surfaces of light, exploring urban changes and the lives of city dwellers. He has held solo exhibitions in Portugal, Taiwan, and Macao, and participated in group exhibitions in the Chinese mainland, Macao, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and the United States, including Art Madrid 2018, Affordable Art Fair New York, Affordable Art Fair Hampstead, and the collateral exhibition of "Art Macao: Macau International Art Biennale 2023." Leong Chi Mou The 34-year-old artist graduated from the Macao Polytechnic University's Faculty of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual Arts (Oil Painting). He is a member of the Macau Artist Society and one of Macao's most influential emerging artists. His works span both painting and installations. His practice interrogates shifting notions of value and the cultural interfaces that shape identity, informed by personal migration histories and Macao's post-colonial context. Through these inquiries, Leong's works examine the conditions of cultural survival and the intricate entanglements between artistic essence and value systems. Beyond his solo exhibitions in Macao, he has participated in group exhibitions across the Chinese mainland, Portugal, Belgium, Japan, and other countries and regions. Notable appearances include the 23rd Shanghai Art Fair, the Shenzhen Art Fair, the Guangzhou International Art Fair, the collateral exhibition of "Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023," and the Belgian exhibition "Surrealistic Chinoiserie: Golden City of Seres – A Cultural and Artistic Exchange Exhibition and Performance between Macao and Antwerp." Dor Lio Hak Man The 49-year-old artist serves as vice-director of the Macau Artist Society, vice president of the Macau Youth Art Association, council member of the Society of Urban Sketchers Macao, and a member of Comic's Kingdom Macau. He teaches visual art at a Macao high school and via private lessons. Born into an artistic family and graduating from City University of Macau, he channels influences from Japanese manga and Western painting into a practice grounded in everyday observation. His work records daily encounters, emotional impressions, and imaginative associations with a relaxed sensibility. He shapes a refined, philosophically attuned visual language that bridges interior experience with an outward-facing openness. He has held solo exhibitions such as "Festa – Exhibition of Works by Lio Hak Man" in Macao and participated in group exhibitions in the Chinese mainland, Portugal, and South Korea, including "FEBRE: 15 Contemporary Artists from Macao" in Lisbon, "Beijing-Macao Art Teachers Group Exhibition," and the "South Korea-Hong Kong-Macao Joint Art Exhibition."

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.