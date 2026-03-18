Sands China Presents "A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance - An Exhibition on the Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao Firecrackers"

Sands Gallery partners with academia to preserve and revitalise Macao's firecracker heritage

MACAO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China has long dedicated itself to supporting the development of Macao's cultural and artistic landscape and the revitalisation of historic districts, contributing to the city's diversified growth. Marking the centenary of the founding of Iec Long Firecracker Factory, Sands China proudly presents "A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance – An Exhibition on the Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao Firecrackers" from now until Aug. 31 at Sands Gallery, The Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

Distinguished guests officiate at the opening of “A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance – An Exhibition on the Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao Firecrackers” at Sands Gallery Wednesday. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.) Bringing together more than 400 exhibits – including original manuscripts, firecracker-making tools, and packaging labels – the exhibition offers a richly layered narrative of the century-long history and cultural significance of Macao’s firecracker industry – once one of the city’s four major industries. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.) It represents the first exhibition to comprehensively trace, research, and present the development of Macao’s firecracker industry. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.)

Bringing together more than 400 exhibits – including original manuscripts, firecracker-making tools, and packaging labels – the exhibition offers a richly layered narrative of the century-long history and cultural significance of Macao's firecracker industry – once one of the city's four major industries. The exhibition also underscores Sands Gallery's role as an international cultural portal for Macao, using artistic interpretation to reanimate this industrial memory once exported worldwide, highlighting Macao's deep cultural roots and artistic spirit.

The exhibition is jointly presented in collaboration with the Library and Faculty of Humanities and Arts of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), marking a cross-sector partnership between academia and industry. It was curated by Ung Vai Meng, distinguished professor at MUST, who has devoted three decades to the study of Macao's firecracker industry. Through systematic consolidation of academic research and rare archival materials, the exhibition is grounded in historical and scholarly foundations. Through innovative artistic transformation, the exhibition reinterprets the cultural memory of the firecracker industry – rooted in the spirit of "Made in Macao" – into participatory art experiences for the public. It also represents the first exhibition to comprehensively trace, research, and present the development of Macao's firecracker industry, further amplifying the revitalisation impact of Iec Long Firecracker Factory.

Structured in six thematic chapters, the exhibition interweaves collective memory and the evolving artistry of Macao's firecracker industry. Beginning with an immersive prologue experience, it extends through the industry's stories, the craftsmanship of artisans, historical archives, interactive experiences, and aesthetics of packaging design. It highlights both the industry's aesthetic value and practical realities involved in production, operations, transport, and export. The exhibition runs until Aug. 31, 2026, and is free to the public. It is organised by Sands China, curated by Professor Ung, and supported by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office, with academic contributions from the Macao Museum, the Archives of Macao, and MUST.

"Sands China has always been committed to fostering the development of Macao's diverse arts and culture," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd. "Since taking on the revitalisation of the Iec Long Firecracker Factory in 2023, we have actively invested resources to breathe new life into this important era of Macao's industrial history, reimagining it as a cultural symbol where heritage is renewed through innovation. In collaborating with MUST, the Macao Museum, and the Archives of Macao to provide historical exhibits and academic support, and by inviting Professor Ung Vai Meng as curator, we have harnessed the synergy of enterprise and academia to present the firecracker history in its fullest and most authentic form. By rejuvenating this integral chapter of Macao's past, Sands Gallery offers the public free access to discover the brilliance, creativity, and craftsmanship that underpinned the city's firecracker industry, inspiring younger generations and visitors to appreciate Macao's strongest competitive edge – its profound cultural heritage. We will continue to work closely with all sectors of society to support the integration of culture and tourism, promoting Macao's diverse arts and culture on an ever-expanding stage."

Professor Ung said: "Firecracker manufacturing was once one of Macao's most important traditional industries. For many older residents, it represents a shared collective memory of the last century. In the 1950s and 1960s, Macao-produced firecrackers accounted for an estimated 30% to over half of global output, holding a pivotal position in the international market. On the centenary of Iec Long Firecracker Factory, I am delighted to collaborate with Sands China to present this exhibition, enabling today's residents and visitors to gain deeper insight into this history and to appreciate the artistry of firecracker packaging labels. I hope the exhibition will transport audiences across time to hear the echoes of a century-long era that belongs uniquely to Macao."

The exhibition's opening ceremony on Wednesday was attended by distinguished guests including: Xu Dongjie, deputy chief of the Division of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Cheang Kai Meng, vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Cheang Hio Man, deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Chan Hong, Macao deputy to the 14th National People's Congress and vice principal of Hou Kong Middle School; Professor Zhang Zhiqing, dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Arts of MUST; Ni Jun Meng, senior search of MUST Library; Lok Hei, president of the Macau Artists Society; Professor Ung; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd.; and Dave Sun, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd., and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited.

Enterprise-academia collaboration; Extending cultural reach

To further enhance community engagement, Sands China and MUST will extend exhibition elements to the university campus, launching an academic dialogue to guide the public in understanding how Macao's firecracker industry has left its mark across packaging labels and oral histories; additionally, two joint exhibitions will focus respectively on the visual aesthetics of Guangdong firecracker packaging and the archival documents of Macao's firecracker industry. Running from March to May, all events are free to the public, aiming to foster academic exchange and deepen young people's understanding of Macao's history and culture.

First Macao integrated tourism and leisure enterprise at Art Central; Bringing firecracker culture to the world

From March 25 to 29, Sands China will become the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise from Macao to participate in Hong Kong's international art event Art Central as an Associate Partner. Sands Gallery will further leverage its role as an international cultural portal, bringing the stories and aesthetics of Macao's firecrackers to the global stage, exhibiting the industry's works alongside those of three contemporary young Macao artists: Lei Ieng Wai, Leong Chi Mou, and Dor Lio Hak Man. This initiative aims to connect with the concurrent exhibition held in Macao, guiding global audiences to experience Macao's rich cultural heritage that blends East and West, and encouraging them to explore the main exhibition venue in Macao. Professor Ung will also deliver a special lecture on March 29 at Art Central, analysing the evolution of design and documentation in the industry.

"A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance – An Exhibition on the Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao Firecrackers" represents a major initiative by Sands China in support of the Macao SAR government's diversification development strategy, promoting the advancement of the city's arts and culture while revitalising its historic districts. In contribution to the building of a "Cultural Macao" and the city's positioning as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, Sands China has been actively participating in the revitalisation of Iec Long Firecracker Factory since 2023, under the direction of "Reshape. Rejuvenate. Reimagine."

For more information, please visit https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/sands-lifestyle/sands-art-gallery/iec-long-exhibition-2026.html.

Curator's Profile

Born in Macao, Ung Vai Meng began his early artistic training under the guidance of painter Kam Cheong Ling, studying sketching and watercolour. In 1991, he travelled to Lisbon to study at the Ar.Co arts school. He earned a Master's degree from the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in 2002 and a Doctorate in Fine Arts from the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou in 2010. In 1999, he served as the first Director of the Macao Museum of Art. He was appointed the Head of the Cultural Activities and Recreation Department of the former Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) in 2008, and from 2010 to 2017, he served as president of the Cultural Affair Bureau of Macao. Currently, he is a Distinguished Professor and Doctoral Supervisor at MUST. His long-term dedication to the creation of contemporary art has earned him multiple awards in various art and design competitions in Macao and abroad since 1989. He is a member of the Macau Artist Society and a founding member of the Circle of the Friends of Macao's Culture, he has presented numerous solo exhibitions in Macao, Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, and Europe.

In 2019, he formed the "Yiima" art group with local artist Chan Hin Io. In the same year, they held their first major exhibition at the Berardo Collection Museum in Lisbon; in 2022, they represented the Macao SAR at the 59th Venice International Art Biennale. In 2023 and 2025, he curated large-scale contemporary art exhibitions for the 2nd and 3rd Macao International Art Biennale, respectively.

In the field of cultural heritage, Professor Ung has long engaged in the promotion and preservation of Macao's cultural heritage. He participated in the drafting of Macao's Cultural Heritage Protection Law and contributed to the restoration of the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory. Over more than three decades, he has systematically collected a large number of precious materials related to the development of Macao's fireworks industry and the Iec Long Firecracker Factory, including labels, paintings, invoices, and documents. He has donated the entire collection to the MUST library for permanent archive and public exhibition.

Exhibition and related activities

"A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in Radiance – An Exhibition on the

Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao Firecrackers" Exhibition Period: March 18 – August 31, 2026 Opening Hours: 11:00-19:00 Venue: Sands Gallery, Level 6, The Grand Suites at Four Seasons Hotel Macao "Historical Memories of the Taipa Firecracker Factory" Academic Dialogue Date: March 20, 2026 Time: 10:00-12:00 Venue: Block R Theatre (R103), Macau University of Science and Technology Organisers: MUST Library, Faculty of Humanities and Arts of MUST, Sands China Ltd. As one of the extended academic activities of "A Century of Iec Long Firecracker Factory in

Radiance – An Exhibition on the Resonant History and Aesthetic Memory of Macao

Firecrackers," the organisers have invited Professor Ung and firecracker historian Lai Hong

Kin to hold an academic dialogue. The session will guide audiences in understanding how

Macao's firecracker industry left its mark on history through both packaging design and oral

storytelling. Seminar on "Aesthetics of a Square Inch: A Century of Visual Culture Change

Through Macao's Firecracker Packaging" Date: March 29, 2026 Time: 15:30-16:30 Venue: Art Central Theatre (by Booth P5), Central Harbourfront, Hong Kong With his profound artistic accomplishments and historical insights, Professor Ung will guide

the audience through the century-long history of Macao's firecracker industry. Beginning

with precious collections from the art archives in Macao, the seminar will trace the

development of the firecracker trade and focus on the aesthetic universe emanating from

the square-inch packaging paper. He will analyse how the printing techniques embody the

technological spirit of their time, explore the folk symbolism and aesthetic trends behind the

exquisite graphics, and examine how the packaging design adapted to cross-cultural market

demands. These seemingly ordinary firecracker packages are, in fact, unique artistic

vessels reflecting Macao's socio-economic landscape, cultural integration, and nostalgia. "Historical Resonance: Firecracker Label Art from Eastern Guangdong" Exhibition Period: From now until March 31, 2026 Venue: 3/F, Block R, MUST Organisers: MUST Library, Faculty of Humanities and Arts of MUST, Sands China Ltd. The exhibition features firecracker packaging labels from the Eastern Guangdong region,

spanning the late 19th to the 20th century. It encompasses labels from Macao, Hong Kong,

Guangzhou, Foshan, Nanhai, Dongguan, and Zhanjiang (formerly Guangzhou Bay),

showcasing the distinctive characteristics of Eastern Guangdong firecracker packaging. "Timeless Treasures: Archival Materials of Macao's Firecracker Industry" Exhibition Period: April 10 ‒ May 31, 2026 Venue: Lantai Jiying Exhibition Area, 4/F, MUST Library Organisers: MUST Library, Faculty of Humanities and Arts of MUST, Sands China Ltd. The exhibition weaves together a timeline and thematic sections to systematically trace the

trajectory of Macao's firecracker industry ‒ from its rise and expansion through to its

transformation ‒ telling the story of its historical development. Exhibits include newspapers,

tax records, invoices, packaging labels, telegrams, photographs, and maps, among other

documents. Through this act of "reading history," visitors can reconnect with the memory of

Macao's once-thriving industrial past.

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About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

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Jesse Chiang

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SOURCE Sands China Ltd.