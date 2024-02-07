Sands China Receives Five-Star Rating from Forbes Travel Guide 2024 for Five of its Luxury Properties

Includes first time awardee The Parisian Macao's Paiza Lofts,

MACAO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. is honoured to announce a new addition to its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rated portfolio, Paiza Lofts at The Parisian Macao, receiving the prestigious award in its first rating year. Other Five-Star recipients in Forbes Travel Guide's 2024 Star Awards include The Londoner® Macao's The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons.

Grant Chum, CEO and President of Sands China Ltd. said, "We are thrilled that Paiza Lofts at The Parisian Macao has been recognized as a Five-Star property for the first time, and that The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons have again achieved this truly remarkable accolade. As the integrated resort operator with the most Five-Star hotels in Macao, this result further amplifies our reputation as a leader in world-class hospitality."

Kris Kaminsky, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, Sands China Ltd. added, "We are honoured to have received Five-Star ratings for five of our luxury hotels from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide, the gold standard for global luxury hospitality. This recognition is a true testament to the dedication of our team and the excellence they deliver. Our devoted and passionate team members, of whom we are extremely proud, will continue to provide the highest levels of service, elevate guest engagement and create one-of-a-kind Sands Lifestyle experiences."

Paiza Lofts: Contemporary French Elegance

Located within The Parisian Macao, the elegantly appointed all-suite Paiza Lofts is a haven for the discerning traveller seeking a bespoke experience. The 208 light-filled, apartment-style suites have a contemporary residential ambience and are equipped with exemplary features and amenities. The largest is the palatial three-bedroom Versailles Suite (4,300 square feet), which has a host of opulent lifestyle rooms including media, massage and gym.

One of Paiza Lofts' defining success factors is the indulgent 24-hour personalised concierge service provided to its guests. The dedicated team proactively and intuitively meet any guest needs or special requests, ensuring a curated experience that is seamless and unrivalled, before and during the stay.

The Londoner Hotel: A Quintessential Classic

The Londoner Hotel is a refined all-suite hotel with approximately 600 suites that feature a modern interpretation of quintessential British design. Guests enjoy the suite's lavish styling and facilities as well as the exuberant artistic touches. One of their favoured locations outside of their suite is the exclusive British-style club The Residence. A place for guests to feel immersed in a glamourous London lifestyle, including a gourmet breakfast and elegant evening cocktails.

The luxurious hotel is also home to the sophisticated and invite-only Suites by David Beckham. The first celebrity-designed suites in Macao, they reflect the discriminating style of David Beckham, Sands global ambassador. Through the 'Be My Guest' programme, VIP guests step into the legendary footballer and style icon's lifestyle as they partake in Beckham's favourite dishes, whiskeys and cocktails at an array of signature restaurants.

Londoner Court: Distinctive British Hospitality

Londoner Court is a 368-suite hotel offering a unique expression of British sophistication and hospitality at The Londoner Macao. Guests are pampered 24-7 by the Londoner Court Butler service, which is headed by Paul Vincent Benedict Brown, who has worked with numerous high-profile VIPs, world-famous celebrities and the British Royal Family. Brown and his professional team ensure that all guests who stay at this prestigious hotel have all needs met, allowing them to feel at home in complete comfort combined with indulgent opulence.

Other Sands China Five-Star recipients include Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao and renowned Cantonese restaurant Zi Yat Heen.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, which are judged across 900 objective criteria. A Five-Star rating is the pinnacle to which all hotels aspire and is described by Forbes Travel Guide as delivering an outstanding experience and consistently offering a highly customisable level of service.

Photo caption: Sands China Ltd. has added another Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rated property to its star portfolio, Paiza Lofts at The Parisian Macao. It joins The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, which are all Five-Star rated.

