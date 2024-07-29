SANY Heavy Truck Leads the Charge in China's First 900-Kilometer Electric Corridor

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In early July, China marked a significant achievement in sustainable transportation with the launch of the first electrified freight corridor, developed in conjunction with SANY Heavy Truck, the Intelligent and Connected Trucks Business Division of SANY Group. Spanning over 900 kilometers in a single stretch, connecting Tianjin, Beijing, Hebei Province and Inner Mongolia, the landmark project underscores SANY Heavy Truck's leadership in renewable energy logistics, while providing a new model for China's green and low-carbon transformation. It also represents a major leap forward in the country's electrified logistics landscape. Looking ahead, the corridor promises to bring the benefits of eco-friendly logistics to broader horizons, fostering a greener, more sustainable future.

New Energy with SANY

Commenting on the operational scenario, the purchaser's fleet manager remarked, "It is undoubtedly a challenge to develop a long-haul electric heavy truck logistics route, yet SANY's robust product capabilities, unparalleled after-sales support, and comprehensive spare parts warranty have alleviated all concerns. Electrification marks the beginning of our partnership, and we eagerly look forward to deeper collaborations in the realm of autonomous vehicles in the years to come."

One hundred SANY Flat Top 350 rechargeable heavy trucks will be deployed along the corridor, servicing a 900-kilometer route that connects key logistical hubs in Tianjin, Zhuozhou, and Zhangjiakou. The corridor is supported by twelve replenishment stations and five direct service hubs, each stocked with over 150,000 yuan worth of spare parts, ensuring uninterrupted operations. The terminals at either end maintain a significant reserve of 350,000 yuan each in spare parts. This extensive infrastructure contributes to a cost-effective, sustainable heavy truck network, essential for supporting the circular economy in the manganese mining industry.

The corridor is a vital component of the region's strategy to transition toward a more sustainable, low-carbon future. During operational trials, the fleet achieved a remarkable 100% utilization rate over the past seven days, while showcasing a minimal electricity consumption of just 1.14 kWh/km. The figures fully underscore the unparalleled efficiency and eco-friendliness of this innovative transportation solution.

